REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 PM GMT/6 AM SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

U.S., China trade jibes as military tensions worsen

The United States and China traded jibes as military tensions grow between the world's two largest economies, with the U.S. defense chief vowing not to "cede an inch" in the Pacific and China saying Washington was risking soldiers' lives.

Russian prosecutors say no need for criminal investigation in Navalny affair

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian prosecutors said on Thursday they saw no need for a criminal investigation into the sudden illness of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who his supporters suspect was poisoned, as they had found no sign that any crime had been committed.

U.S.

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana, kills four, but less damage than forecast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (Reuters) - Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana on Thursday, destroying buildings in towns across the southwestern corner of the state and killing four people who were crushed by falling trees as they sheltered in their homes, officials said.

Wisconsin city calm after nights of unrest, more U.S. National Guard troops on the way

KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) - Relative calm returned to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday after multiple nights of looting and two violent deaths, even as activists pushed for charges against the white policeman involved in the shooting of a Black man that sparked the unrest.

BUSINESS

Walmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as CEO of social media app quits

Walmart Inc said it was joining Microsoft in a bid for social media company TikTok's U.S. assets, revealing its plans hours after the video company's chief executive said he would step down.

In landmark shift, Fed rewrites approach to inflation, labor market

The Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a sweeping rewrite of its approach to its dual role of achieving maximum employment and stable prices, putting new weight on bolstering the U.S. labor market and less on worries about too-high inflation.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lola Lennox follows in mother Annie's footsteps with single release

LONDON (Reuters) - Having a Grammy award-winning mother setting the standard wasn't always easy for singer Lola Lennox - but any initial intimidation she felt she managed to turn into drive, she said.

Sports brands Nike, Under Armour throw support behind protesting NBA players

Major sportswear brands Under Armour Inc and Nike Inc said on Thursday they support boycotts by professional athletes who refused to play following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

SPORTS

NBA ready to resume season after players' racial injustice boycott

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Thursday it hopes to resume play in a day or two after a boycott by players protesting against racial injustice and police brutality, while President Donald Trump denounced the league as "like a political organization."

Murray capable of ruffling feathers on Grand Slam return

LONDON (Reuters) - Former champion Andy Murray has set himself a low bar at this year's U.S. Open in what will be his first singles appearance at a Grand Slam since the 2019 Australian Open.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Singapore fights record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes

Singapore is ramping up a project to breed mosquitoes that can help limit the population of dengue-carrying mosquitoes behind a record transmission of the tropical disease. The project, which comes as the city-state battles the coronavirus pandemic, works by releasing male Wolbachia mosquitos that mate with their female dengue-carrying peers but the resulting eggs do not hatch. Singapore has recorded almost as many dengue deaths as COVID-19 fatalities so far this year.

28 Aug 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

Autopsy report for remaining dead Mauritius dolphins to be released

Results from an autopsy conducted on the remaining 25 dolphins that washed up in Mauritius near the site of an oil spill on Wednesday and Thursday are expected on Friday. The cause of death of the mammals remains unclear after two of the animals showed no trace of oil in their bodies, a preliminary autopsy report showed on Thursday.

28 Aug

Why California's 2020 wildfires could be the worst ever

California is on track to suffer its worst-ever year for wildfires in terms of acreage burned after record temperatures created kindling to supercharge blazes that are expected to get bigger once powerful autumn winds arrive.

28 Aug

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TikTok booms in SE Asia as it picks path through political minefields

It took toothy-grinned 19-year old Sandy Saputra just over a year to become one of TikTok's biggest Indonesian stars, with 10.5 million followers in August. The popularity of his dancing and lip-synching skits propelled the small-town teenager into an unexpected life as an influencer, with global brands like Coca Cola calling.For ByteDance, Southeast Asia offers a clear window into a global strategy that could yet survive a U.S. crackdown. The firm's approach is to launch products fast but "apolitically", promising to police its content in accordance to local laws

28 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank hosts virtual 44th annual Economic Policy Symposium

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City hosts virtual 44th annual Economic Policy Symposium, "Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy" (through August 28).

28 Aug

Canadian banks brace for end of aid programs that helped contain bad loans during pandemic

Canadian banks are bracing for higher loan delinquencies and increased uncertainty as the government's pandemic aid programs and loan deferrals end in the next few months, despite expectations for a prolonged and choppy economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Five of the top six banks posted better-than-expected profits this week, helped by strong trading revenues, while customer assistance measures kept a lid on bad loans, but executives warned the future remains challenging.

28 Aug

Steinhoff International Q3 trading update

South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings, battling to recover from a massive accounting fraud, will reports its third quarter results. The retailer, like its peers, is trying to get back on its feet after months-long lockdowns.

28 Aug 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

As Arctic ice melts, polluting ships stream into polar waters

As melting sea ice opens the Arctic to navigation, more ships are plying the loosely regulated polar waters, bringing increasing amounts of climate-warming pollution, a Reuters analysis of new shipping and fuel-consumption data shows.

28 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

INSIGHT-As state weakens in Mali, militants seek to fill the void

A few weeks before military officers overthrew Mali's government in a bloodless coup, a series of meetings in the remote centre of the country underscored just how much the state's grip on power had loosened. Video of one such gathering in the rural commune of Sangha shows leaders from the Dogon and Fulani communities, whose militias have slaughtered hundreds of civilians in tit-for-tat attacks this year, sitting down together and making peace. Even more surprising were the mediators: fighters from al Qaeda's Mali affiliate, who can be seen squatting in the shade with rifles and ammunition belts.

28 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Republican convention praise of Trump economy a risky strategy, poll shows

Americans' support for President Donald Trump's management of the economy has slipped, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows, challenging a bedrock reelection argument laid out at the Republican National Convention this week. Much could change in the months ahead, as flu season looms and the U.S. attempts to reopen schools and universities, without eradicating the virus.

28 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Malaysia's CIMB reports Q2 financial results

Malaysia's second largest lender by asset, CIMB Group Holdings reports its Q2 financial results.

28 Aug 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

ANALYSIS-Powell's white collar world led to a Fed put for blue collar jobs

Raised in a white collar Washington D.C. suburb, a product of prep schools, elite colleges, and the 1% world of private equity, Jerome Powell is an unlikely candidate to tilt U.S. monetary policy towards the working class. But just as former Fed chair Paul Volcker changed U.S. central banking to fight inflation in service of the larger economy, so Powell has seized the moment to ease up on that battle and, if a new Fed approach works as expected, register economic gains for a broader set of Americans through more jobs and better wages.

28 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

U.S. economic recovery hampered by wobbly performance in powerhouse states

The four largest U.S. states have failed to find the sweet spot in balancing health and economics in their responses to the coronavirus epidemic, a drag on the country as a whole.

28 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Banks eye layoffs as they plan for recession-era budgets

As Wall Street looks to slash expenses, employees in operations departments, like call centers and IT departments, are expected to face the deepest cuts, consultants, industry insiders and compensation analysts said.

28 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Thousands march in Washington on fraught anniversary of MLK's "dream" speech

Organizers expect 50,000 at this year's March on Washington Friday, which will focus on recent police brutality towards Black men. Families of George Floyd and Jacob Blake will speak.

28 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

Taiwan updates on bid to join the United Nations

Taiwan Foreign Ministry Secretary General Lily Hsu gives news conference on Taiwan's on-going bid to join the United Nations, which has long been blocked by China which views Taiwan as a wayward Chinese province.

28 Aug 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

Interview with Belarusian blogger Nexta

Interview with Warsaw-based Belarusian blogger Nexta, whose channel on messaging app Telegram has been a key source of information about events in Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko has been facing mass protests after an election his opponents say was rigged.

28 Aug

West African leaders hold summit on Mali's political future

West African heads of state hold a virtual summit to hear from mediators who were dispatched to Mali to try to reverse a military coup that toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Talks between the mediators and the junta ended on Monday with no decision on a transitional government.

28 Aug

Japan PM Abe holds a news conference to address his health, discuss COVID-19 policies

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a news conference on Friday in which he is expected to address growing concerns about his health after two recent hospital examinations within a week.

28 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

Merkel holds annual summer news conference

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds annual summer news conference in Berlin.

28 Aug 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

Legal hurdles, pandemic would bedevil Biden efforts to undo Trump immigration overhaul

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he will reverse some of President Donald Trump's restrictive immigration policies should he win in November, but the dizzying number of changes could take months or years to undo, according to policy and regulatory experts and people close to the Biden campaign.

28 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Teenager charged in Kenosha, Wisconsin shootings to appear in court for extradition hearing

Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, who was arrested on a warrant in Illinois and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, will appear in a Lake County court for a hearing on his requested extradition to Wisconsin to face charges for his role in fatal shootings during protests in Kenosha.

28 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Macron holds Q&A with journalists

France's Macron holds Q&A with journalists on domestic and foreign policy. Expect the resurgent coronavirus epidemic, engineering France's economic recovery, Brexit, US elections and Lebanon to be among the topics in focus

28 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

Taiwan president visits new F-16 maintenance centre

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits a maintenance centre for Taiwan's new fleet of upgraded F-16s in the central Taiwanese city of Taichung.

28 Aug 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

SPORTS

Russia's Olympic, Paralympic committees discuss dismissal of country's anti-doping chief

Russia's Olympic and Paralympic committees, the founders of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, hold a meeting to discuss the dismissal of RUSADA director Yuri Ganus over allegations he presided over serious financial irregularities.

28 Aug

Tennis-Kim Clijsters U.S. Open prospects rise as top players withdraw

Former world number one Kim Clijsters has a golden opportunity to win her fifth Grand Slam singles title when the 37-year-old takes the court at Flushing Meadows, where six of the world's top 10 female players will not participate.

28 Aug

ODDLY ENOUGH

Indians turn to mystics for peek into future amid COVID-19 uncertainties

Rocked by job losses, shuttered businesses, family discord and fear of catching the coronavirus disease, Indians are flocking to astrologers, tarot card readers and mystics to seek a peek into their future and some sense of assurance in these times of unprecedented uncertainty.

28 Aug

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

TikTok vs Trump: inside a collaborative house with influencers whose livelihoods are at stake

A look inside a Tik Tok collaboration house, where high-profile influencers are afraid of losing their lucrative income and millions of followers, and becoming a casualty of US-China politics.

28 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

Men accused of helping ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape face U.S. extradition hearing

Two men accused by Japan of helping former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn flee the country while he was awaiting trial on financial charges will urge a U.S. judge to reject the Asian country's extradition request. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell will hear arguments over whether the extradition of U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, would be lawful.

28 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT