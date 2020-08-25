REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 PM GMT/6 AM SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called on Russia to investigate the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and hold the perpetrators accountable after doctors found indications of a toxic substance in his body.

IAEA chief in Tehran, seeks access to Iranian nuclear sites

DUBAI (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Iran on Monday, Iranian state TV reported, as he seeks access for inspectors to two suspected former atomic sites after a months-long standoff between Tehran and the body.

Exclusive: Business partner of Falwells says he had long affair with evangelical power couple

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In a claim likely to intensify the controversy surrounding one of the most influential figures in the American Christian conservative movement, a business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relationship involving Falwell's wife and the evangelical leader.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr agrees to resign: report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to step down as head of the school, the Washington Post reported on Monday citing a school official.

TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy

TikTok and one of its employees on Monday separately sued U.S. President Donald Trump's administration over his executive order banning transactions in the United States with the popular short-form video-sharing app, calling it a pretext to fuel anti-China rhetoric as he seeks re-election.

Exclusive: Foxconn, other Asian firms consider Mexico factories as China risks grow

HONG KONG/TAIPEI/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Taiwan-based electronics manufacturers Foxconn and Pegatron are among companies eyeing new factories in Mexico, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the U.S.-China trade war and coronavirus pandemic prompt firms to reexamine global supply chains.

Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead next February as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic, its organisers said on Monday, as Germany battles a surge in infections linked to returning holidaymakers, large family gatherings and nightlife.

Advertisers scramble for backup plans ahead of NFL season kickoff

With just two weeks to go before the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans kick off the National Football League's 2020 season, advertisers and sponsors are preparing for the worst in case the coronavirus pandemic disrupts or even outright cancels the season.

Ravens Jackson, Peters return to practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back on the field Monday after he missed the previous two practices with a reported groin injury.

CEOs up their digital game, downsize offices, KPMG survey shows

Companies around the world have sped up their shift to online operations, cut office space and made recruitment and retention of key staff their top priority in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Canada has effectively decided to ban Huawei from 5G, but can't say so

Canada is the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network yet to formally bar Huawei Technolgies Co Ltd from its 5G rollout but has effectively done just that, delaying a decision long enough to force telecom companies to exclude the Chinese gear maker. The tactic allows Canada to keep on the right side of both China and the United States as they tussle over Huawei, say well-placed sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Airline SAS fiscal Q3 results

The airline, which is struggling to ink a rescue deal with biggest owners Sweden and Denmark, reports May-July results.

Foxconn chairman speaks at Taiwan economy conference

Foxconn's chairman talks at an economic conference about changes in the global supply chain during the coronavirus pandemic.

How one Silicon Valley chip pioneer landed in China during a trade war

As the United States steps up its campaign to block China from acquiring key technological know-how, the winding journey of a pioneering Silicon Valley computer chip firm is showing just how tough a task that can be.

Central bank bond buying auction results

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks to York County SC Chamber of Commerce

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before a virtual meeting of the York County, S.C. Chamber of Commerce.

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

Tropical Storm Laura gains strength as it heads for U.S. shores

Tropical Storm Laura strengthened in the Caribbean and was poised to accelerate into a hurricane, while Tropical Storm Marco weakened sooner than expected, sparing the U.S. Gulf Coast from two simultaneous hurricanes that had been forecast.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with his German counterpart Heiko Maas

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with his German counterpart Heiko Maas. Cavusoglu and Maas are expected to discuss bilateral relations, Turkey-EU relations, Eastern Mediterranean and regional issues.

Republican National Convention - Day 2

Second day of Republican National Convention.

Ethiopian PM Abiy visits Sudan

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visits the Sudanese capital Khartoum on the same day as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The U.S. has tried to help Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan broker a deal on the operation of a giant new dam Addis Ababa is building on the Blue Nile.

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo visits Sudan

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes a brief visit to Sudan, where he is due to meet Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and ruling council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. He will discuss U.S. support for the transitional government and for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship, according to the U.S. State Department.

German governing coalition discusses coronavirus aid for economy

Senior leaders of Germany's governing coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in Berlin to discuss the country's economic relief program to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, including a planned extension of short-time work subsidies.

Wisconsin braces for unrest as investigators examine police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin's governor deployed his state's National Guard to Kenosha in anticipation of another night of unrest after police in the lakeside city shot a Black man multiple times in the back. The case has been turned over to the state's Department of Justice.

Third anniversary of start of Rohingya exodus

Third anniversary of the start of the exodus of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, fleeing from Rakhine state in Myanmar into Bangladesh.

FACTBOX - Key quotes from the Republican National Convention

Norway government COVID-19 news conference

Norway's justice minister and health minister to hold news conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic

Takeaways from the Republican National Convention

European Parliament discusses Belarus crisis; statement by opposition candidate Tikhanovskaya

The European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs discusses the political crisis in Belarus folliowing contested presidential election of Aug. 9. Event includes a video statement by self-exiled Belarus opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at 0945GMT.

WHO Americas director briefs on coronavirus epidemic in the region

WHO Regional Director for the Americas Carissa Etienne will hold a virtual briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the region with other directors of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

SPECIAL REPORT-Shot by cops, thwarted by judges and geography

When police kill or injure civilians, success at holding them accountable for excessive force depends largely on geography: A Reuters analysis finds wide regional variations in the way courts handle police requests for the controversial defense called qualified immunity. Part 2 of Shielded, a series on qualified immunity

Court decision expected on Man United captain over brawl on Mykonos island

A court decision is expected on the case of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire who was detained on the Greek island of Mykonos last week, after allegedly being involved in an incident in which police officers were assaulted after a brawl. Time unknown.

Nightlife in ruins:Beirut blast pummels economic lifeline, kills jobs

Beirut's once glitzy nightlife took a fresh hit in the massive port blast this month, with hundreds of venues blown to pieces, after months of financial meltdown and the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some will not rebuild. Bar owners see a bleak future for an industry that employs a big chunk of the Lebanese workforce and has long been a pillar of the economy.

Twin bombings kill 15, wound scores in Philippine south

Twin blasts including a suicide bombing killed 15 people and wounded 75 others on a restive southern Philippine island on Monday, among them security forces and civilians, with Islamist militants suspected of being behind the attack.

Rescue workers sift through rubble after building collapse in western India

At least 100 people are feared trapped in the debris of a five-storey building that collapsed on Monday in an industrial town in western India. The relief and rescue work is on.

Africa expected to be declared free of wild polio

Gbemisola Ljigbamigbe had polio at the age of 1, which badly affected her right leg. Now 28, she is a model and award-winning Lagos state para-swimmer. Nigeria, where the continent's last case of wild polio was recorded in 2016, is expected to be declared free of the virus on Tuesday.

