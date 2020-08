Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

belarus-election/

'I'm not a saint': Lukashenko offers to hand over power after referendum

MINSK (Reuters) - Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, said on Monday he would be ready to hold new elections and hand over power after a constitutional referendum, an attempt to pacify mass protests and strikes that pose the biggest challenge yet to his rule.

lebanon-security-blast-un/

Lebanese leaders' response to reform calls 'disappointing', says U.N. official

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Warnings by Western officials over the need for reforms in Lebanon had often been met with disappointing responses by the country's political leaders, a senior United Nations official said on Monday following this month's Beirut port explosion.

U.S.

usa-election-biden-analysis/

As Democrats prepare to nominate Joe Biden, widespread fears about unfair election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With fewer than 80 days to go before the U.S. presidential election, it looks like Joe Biden's race to lose.

health-coronavirus-usa/

COVID-19 forces some U.S. schools to close, as new cases remain high in most states

Almost as quickly as they welcomed students back, some U.S. schools are closing again due to outbreaks of COVID-19, the latest challenge as the nation tries to reopen while the level of new cases per day remains high in most states.

BUSINESS

apple-epicgames/

Epic Games asks judge to block Apple's removal of 'Fortnite' from app store

Epic Games said on Monday it was seeking to block Apple Inc's removal of "Fortnite" from its app store and has asked a judge to prevent any retaliatory action against its other games in the store.

softbank-group-investments/

SoftBank builds $1.2 billion Amazon stake; invests in Netflix, Tesla

SoftBank Group Corp has built a stake worth around $1.2 billion in e-commerce firm Amazon, regulatory filings showed on Monday, as the tech conglomerate expands its investing activities beyond its recent focus on unlisted startups.

ENTERTAINMENT

health-coronavirus-hollywood/

Lights, camera, not much action: Hollywood slow to restart in a pandemic

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - As home-bound audiences eagerly await new programming during the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood has been slow to get cameras rolling again, even with quarantined sets and innovations such as love scenes using mannequins.

health-coronavirus-france-show/

French theme park sparks outcry by skirting COVID-19 crowd limits

PARIS (Reuters) - A French theme park has caused an outcry by staging a show attended by 9,000 people, skirting a legal limit on gatherings of over 5,000 imposed to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

SPORTS

football-nfl-was/

Washington names former player Wright as NFL's first Black team president

The Washington Football Team on Monday named former NFL running back Jason Wright as its president, making him the first Black person to be hired for such a role in National Football League history.

icehockey-nhl-pit-malkin/

Penguins' Malkin undergoes elbow surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin had surgery on his left elbow Monday and will need three to four weeks of recovery time, the team announced Monday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears arguments on claims of privilege over documents requested in Huawei CFO extradition case

A Canadian court will hear arguments on claims of privilege by Canada's attorney general over documents requested by lawyers representing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in her fight to avoid extradition to the United States on charges of bank fraud.

18 Aug 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TURKEY-WOMEN/

Turkey's Erdogan chairs party meetings, to discuss quitting domestic violence treaty

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party will hold executive board meetings and will discuss the possibility of withdrawing from an international treaty aimed at protecting women from domestic violence.

18 Aug

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-QUOTES

FACTBOX - Key quotes from the Democratic National Convention

Key quotes from the Democratic National Convention

18 Aug

USA-ELECTION/CONGRESS

Florida's U.S. Rep Wasserman Schultz faces challenge as three states hold House primaries

U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz is among congressional incumbents facing challenges as three states -- Florida, Alaska and Wyoming -- hold primary elections for the House of Representatives.

18 Aug

BELARUS-ELECTION/GOVERNMENT

Belarus holds a government meeting

Belarus holds a government meeting amid mass protests and strikes across the country.

18 Aug

FRANCE-CHAMPAGNE/

Flat fizz: champagne makers plot course out of pandemic slump

With weddings postponed and parties cancelled, consumption of champagne has slumped. Now, the grape harvest is ready and France's champagne makers must decide what to do: sell off the fizz cheap, or hold it back to protect their premium brand. Champagne producers hold press conference in Epernay following a committee meeting due to set volumes for the upcoming harvest.

18 Aug

USA-ELECTION/POST OFFICE (PIX)

Democrats in U.S. Congress plot next moves against Trump appointee's cuts to post office

Democrats in the U.S. Congress look for next steps to rein in cost cuts initiated by President Donald Trump's appointed postmaster general that some lawmakers fear could undermine the Postal Service's ability to handle flood of mail-in ballots ahead of November election.

18 Aug

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (TV)

Thai highschool students raises three-finger salute during national anthems

In the latest defiance and the fight against the Prayuth government, several Thai highschool students showed solidarity in raising three-finger salute during their morning ritual of singing the naitonal anthems at school.

18 Aug

BRITAIN-EU/

Brexit talks in Brussels: Aug 17-21

Brexit talks in Brussels: Aug 17-21. British negotiators will travel to Brussels for Round 7 of the talks after its chief David Frost said he believed a deal could be reached in September.

18 Aug

USA-ECONOMY/SUBURBS

What's in America's "suburbs?" More diversity, fewer kids, lots of working women

America's suburbs were key to U.S. President Donald Trump winning the 2016 election, he and Democratic opponent Joe Biden are battling for votes there in the weeks ahead of the November come.

18 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel visits German state of North Rhine-Westphalia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a cabinet meeting of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia and discusses topics like the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

18 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe president to respond to Catholic bishop's criticism of alleged rights abuses

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to issue a "comprehensive" statement responding to Catholic bishops who criticised his government for alleged human rights abuses and a crackdown on dissent, leading to fears the country is sliding back to Robert Mugabe-era authoritarian rule.

18 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHINA-GAMBLING/ (PIX)

Macau VIP industry out of luck as China cracks down on capital flows

China's move to stamp out online gambling and offshore betting as part of its efforts to contain capital outflows is hitting liquidity in Macau's high roller VIP segment, at a time when the world's largest gambling hub is already hobbled by slowing economic growth, Sino-U.S. tensions and the impact of the coronavirus.

18 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

EGYPT-VEGOILS/

Egypt's GASC seeking vegetable oils in tender

Egypt's state buyer GASC is seeking soyoil and sunflower oil in an international purchasing tender. Results and offers expected on Tuesday.

18 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/OFFICE-FURNITURE

ANALYSIS-Work-from-home boom is a bust for big office furniture makers

One of the first victims of the COVID-19 pandemic was the business model of America's biggest office furniture makers. For decades, producers like Herman Miller Inc and Steelcase Inc focused on selling through their own dealers to companies that bought ergonomic chairs and desks by the truckload and employed teams of designers and technicians to deliver and install them. None were prepared for a flood of orders for a single adjustable desk from workers suddenly trying to figure out how to conduct Zoom meetings from spare bedrooms.

18 Aug

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

18 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

WALMART-RESULTS/

Walmart Reports Second Quarter Results

Walmart is expected to post a rise in same-store sales in the second-quarter banking on resilient demand for groceries as well as increased consumer spending on higher priced products like shoes and electronics. For the big box retailer, its margins are likely to be squeezed in the quarter but is expected to improve due to higher discretionary spend. Investors and analysts will also be looking out for any detail on the launch of Walmart plus, a subscription service that is expected to rival Amazon Prime.

18 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-TOBACCO (PIX) (TV)

South Africa restarts sale of cigarettes, alcohol

Customers on Tuesday are expected to throng shops as South Africa lifts a ban on the sale of cigarettes after nearly five months. Alcohol sales will also resume after the government reinstated its ban last month.

18 Aug 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO (TV)

WHO virtual news conference on COVID-19 in the Western Pacific Region

The World Health Organization Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Dr Takeshi Kasai, and other experts will provide an update on COVID-19 in the region.

18 Aug 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

KENYA-CONSERVATION/RHINO (PIX) (TV)

Scientists hope to revive near-extinct northern white rhino in Kenya

There are only two northern white rhinos left on the planet - and they are both female. The only hope to save the species is a plan to implant frozen embryos in another, more abundant rhino subspecies. On Tuesday, this IVF procedure will be performed at Ole-Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.

18 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND-TRAVEL

Ireland fortnightly review of travel green list

Ireland will decide whether to add or remove any countries from the relatively short list of 10 where 14-day quarantine measures no longer apply. Five countries were removed from the initial list two weeks ago. The government's advice remains for residents not to travel for non-essential reasons, even to green list countries.

18 Aug

ENVIRONMENT-CONGOREPUBLIC/SHARKS (PIX) (TV)

Overfishing in Congo Republic threatens endangered sharks, report warns

On the coast of Congo Republic, fishmongers lop fins off dead sharks and barter over piles of young hammerheads and rays, part of an under-regulated industry that is threatening local marine populations, a wildlife trade report warned this week.

18 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO holds briefing over corona virus outbreak (Time TBC)

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak, with focus on supply chain isues

18 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian authorities work to contain second wave of coronavirus infections

The growth in new coronavirus infections in the state of Victoria appears to have eased, raising hopes that a hard lockdown is will contain the second wave.

18 Aug

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

CONGO-VIOLENCE/SURRENDER (PIX) (TV)

Eastern Congo militia to surrender

One of the largest rebel groups in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is expected to surrender to government forces on Monday. The NDC-R armed group, which controls vast areas of North Kivu province and earns money from the illicit gold trade, expelled its leader last month, accusing him of human rights abuses.

18 Aug

SPORTS

HEALTH-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NCAA (PIX) (TV)

US football players opt out as debate over coronavirus rages

As the debate rages over whether U.S. college football should go forward during the coronavirus pandemic, University of West Virginia player K.J. Martin has already made up his mind: he is out. "I was shocked about the news due to other conferences cancelling," Martin, a safety who suffers from asthma and sickle cell anemia, told Reuters

18 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT