REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 PM GMT/6 AM SGT

belarus-election/

New protests in Belarus as opposition squabbles, U.S. weighs sanctions

Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a possible rift appeared in an opposition alliance that has led weeks of rallies and protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko.

usa-election-facebook-russia/

Facebook says Russian influence campaign targeted left-wing voters in U.S., UK

LONDON (Reuters) - A Russian influence operation posed as an independent news outlet to target left-wing voters in the United States and Britain, including by recruiting freelance journalists to write about domestic politics, Facebook said on Tuesday.

global-race-usa-trump/

Trump visits Kenosha, not to urge racial healing but to back police

KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump defied requests to stay away and visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, not to urge racial healing after a white officer shot a Black man in the back but to express support for law enforcement in a city rocked by civil unrest.

global-race-protests-portland/

Police arrest 19 protesters in Portland as political divide hardens

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Protests flared in Portland overnight on Monday as demonstrators clashed with police on the streets of the Oregon city, which has become a focus of the U.S. presidential race after months of sometimes violent confrontations.

tesla-stock/

Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge

Tesla Inc on Tuesday unveiled its biggest program of new share sales as a public company, seeking to cash in on soaring Wall Street interest in the electric carmaker to raise up to $5 billion that will ease future debt pressures.

usa-economy/

U.S. factory activity accelerates as orders jump to more than 16-1/2-year high

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity increased more than expected in August as new orders surged to their highest level in over 16-1/2 years, but employment at factories continued to lag amid safety restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

filmfestival-venice-preview/

Scaled-down Venice film festival hopes to shake off virus gloom

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Fewer Hollywood stars will grace the red carpet and there will be no fans clamouring for autographs.

television-three-body-problem/

'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt Chinese sci-fi trilogy for Netflix

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The creators of television's "Game of Thrones" are to adapt a best selling Chinese science-fiction book trilogy for a Netflix series.

football-nfl/

NFL: Social injustice and COVID-19 in spotlight as kickoff nears

With the start of the National Football League season just nine days away commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, outlined a long list of initiatives that will be rolled out to put the spotlight on social and racial injustice.

health-coronavirus-baseball-mlb/

Baseball: Athletics-Mariners series postponed due to COVID-19

The entire three-game series between the Oakland Athletics and host Seattle Mariners has now been postponed to allow for further COVID-19 testing of the visiting team, Major League Baseball said on Tuesday.

