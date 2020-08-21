REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 PM GMT/6 AM SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

usa-iran-un/

U.S. moves to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran in dispute over nuclear deal

UNITED NATIONS/DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States moved to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran on Thursday, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned that agreement two years ago.

russia-politics-navalny/

Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that allies said they believe was laced with poison.

U.S.

usa-trump-bannon/

Steve Bannon, key to Trump's rise, pleads not guilty to border-wall fraud charges

Steve Bannon, an architect of Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, was arrested on a yacht on Thursday and pleaded not guilty after being charged with defrauding donors in a scheme to help build the president's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

usa-election-biden-republicans/

Former Republican CIA, FBI heads and national security officials to back Biden

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Over 70 former Republican national security officials including ex-CIA and FBI chiefs will endorse Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday while launching a scathing indictment of President Donald Trump, calling him corrupt and unfit to serve.

BUSINESS

usa-economy/

Rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims clouds labor market recovery

The number of Americans filing a new claim for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, a setback for a struggling U.S. job market crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

tesla-stocks/

Tesla's soaring stock cracks $2,000 ahead of share split

Shares of Tesla Inc surged past the $2,000 mark on Thursday for the first time as the electric car maker extended its recent rally ahead of an upcoming share split.

ENTERTAINMENT

health-coronavirus-israel-floating-ci/

Israel opens floating cinema for coronavirus-safe viewing

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Movie-goers boarded boats floating on the shimmering waters of a Tel Aviv lake on Thursday for a test screening at Israel's first "sail-in" cinema.

SPORTS

baseball-mlb-nyy-britton/

Yankees place LHP Britton (hamstring) on injured list

The New York Yankees placed left-hander Zack Britton on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained left hamstring.

golf-women-open/

Olson leads by three after first round at windy women's British Open

American Amy Olson carded a four-under-par 67 to take a three-shot lead in the women's British Open on Thursday as several players struggled to come to grips with the unforgiving conditions at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-INTERNATIONAL-STUDENTS (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - International students in Australia become increasingly rare as nation enters recession after COVID-19

Until the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia was a global destination for Chinese international students. Education has been a leading service export sector, but as Australia grapples with the aftermath of the coronavirus, Chinese students in Sydney have been deprived of the study-abroad experience they came for. The number of international students that Australia's economy has grown reliant on is expected to drop precipitously. Australia dipping into economic recession and losing its status as a sought-after destination for international students go hand-in-hand.

20 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

NORWAY-STRIKE/

Deadline for wage talks between Norway industry firms and unions

Thousands of Norwegian workers across a range of manufacturing industries could go on strike on Friday unless labour unions and employers come to an agreement over wages

21 Aug

TURKEY-ENERGY/ERDOGAN (PIX)

Turkey's Erdogan unveils 'surprise' said to be big Black Sea gas find

President Tayyip Erdogan is set to announce what he has called "good news" that will herald a "new period" for Turkey, in comments that have lifted local markets. Ankara has given no details but sources say he will announce a discovery of significant gas resources in the Black Sea.

21 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

UBER-CALIFORNIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Uber, Lyft expected to shut down California rides services pending court order

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc are expected to shut down their California ride-hailing services on Friday morning if a state appeals court does not weigh in to block a judge's order that forces the companies to treat their drivers as employees, rather than independent contractors.

21 Aug 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-NORTHKOREA

ANALYSIS-Biden on North Korea: Fewer summits, tighter sanctions, same standoff

No more "Little Rocket Man", exchanging love letters or summit pageantry. If Joe Biden is elected U.S. president, American policy toward North Korea is likely to see less emphasis on personal dealings with leader Kim Jong Un, and more focus on allies and working-level diplomacy, campaign advisers and former officials say.

21 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears arguments on claims of privilege over documents requested in Huawei CFO extradition case

A Canadian court will hear arguments on claims of privilege by Canada's attorney general over documents requested by lawyers representing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in her fight to avoid extradition to the United States on charges of bank fraud.

21 Aug 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION (PIX) (TV)

Biden accepts the Democratic presidential nomination

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers a speech from his home state of Delaware to accept his party's nomination. Other speakers on the final day of the Democratic National Convention include two of his onetime competitors for the presidential nomination -- Senator Cory Booker, and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg.

20 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/TIMELINE (PIX) (TV)

Timeline of plight of Rohingya Muslims ahead of third anniversary of start of exodus

Timeline of the ongoing crisis involving Rohingya Muslims, ahead of the third anniversary of the start of the exodus of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya from Rakhine state in Myanmar into Bangladesh.

21 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-IRAN/UN-ISRAEL (TV)

Israel backs U.S. moves to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran, PM says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the United States' move on Thursday to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran and called on world powers to support Washington.

21 Aug

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION (TV)

Republicans meeting in Charlotte, NC, ahead of convention

Republicans hold summer meetings in Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of their national convention that kicks off on Monday.

21 Aug

MALI-SECURITY/ (TV)

Mali opposition groups hold rally to celebrate military coup

A coalition of Malian political and religious leaders who organised mass protests against ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita holds a rally in the capital Bamako to celebrate this week's military coup. A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is also expected in Bamako to meet with the main players.

21 Aug

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-BATTLEGROUNDS

FACTBOX - The two battlegrounds hosting the 2020 U.S. political conventions

Democrats and Republicans are holding scaled-back versions of their presidential nominating conventions this month in Wisconsin and North Carolina, two battleground states that will play critical roles in deciding the Nov. 3 election.

21 Aug

SOUTHKOREA-CHINA/ (TV)

China's top diplomat to visit S.Korea amid stalled N.Korea talks

China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi to visit for talks with new national security adviser Suh Hoon on Friday, amid the coronavirus pandemic that undercut bilateral exchanges and stalled denuclearisation negotiations involving North Korea.

21 Aug

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-PEOPLE

FACTBOX - Who is speaking at the Republican National Convention

Here is a look at the prominent political personalities to be featured at the Republican National Convention.

21 Aug

BRITAIN-EU/

Brexit talks in Brussels: Aug 17-21

Brexit talks in Brussels: Aug 17-21. British negotiators will travel to Brussels for Round 7 of the talks after its chief David Frost said he believed a deal could be reached in September.

21 Aug

BELARUS-ELECTION/OPPOSITION LEADER (PIX) (TV)

Belarusian opposition leader Tshikanouskaya holds newser in Vilnius

News conference in Vilnius, Lithuania by Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tshikanouskaya

21 Aug 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POST OFFICE-SENATE (TV)

Postmaster general testifies before U.S. Senate panel

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before Republican-led U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

21 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/

New Zealand court set to decide fate of Christchurch mosque shooter

A preview story on New Zealand's sentencing hearing of Brenton Tarrant, accused of killing 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in the country, that begins on Monday.

21 Aug 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/TIMELINE (PIX) (TV)

Timeline of Christchurch shooting aftermath, ahead of court sentencing for the accused

Video timeline of New Zealand shooting ahead of the sentencing hearing for Australian Brenton Tarrant on August 24, who pleaded guilty to killing 51 Muslim worshippers in two Christchurch mosques. Accompanied by a text preview story.

21 Aug

USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING (TV)

Lori Loughlin, husband face sentencing in U.S. college admissions scandal

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband are scheduled to be sentenced after admitting they participated in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are expected to appear before a federal judge in Boston through a Zoom videoconference after entering into plea agreements that call for them to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively.

21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND

New Zealand PM Ardern to give an update on the coronavirus outbreak

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will give an update on the latest developments following an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

21 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TAIWAN-NURSES (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan medical school holds 'nurse summer camp' to attract new nurses A Taiwan medical school holds a "nurse summer camp" to attract new students.

21 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Ireland to decide whether to extend or lift first local lockdown

Health officials to decide whether to recommend the lifting or extension of a two-week reimposition of restrictions in the adjoining counties of Kildare, Laois and Offaly as new cases grow elsewhere and remain particularly high in Kildare, a neighbouring county to Dublin.

21 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-CHURCH (PIX) (TV)

South Korea once again grapples with a church outbreak

Churchgoers and officials react to the latest coronavirus outbreak in South Korea, which has been driven by hundreds of infections among members of a church that attended a political demonstration.

21 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-CONSERVATION (PIX) (TV)

Kenya's all-female conservation ranger unit patrols amid COVID-19

Meet the Lionesses, an elite all-female Kenyan ranger unit who patrol a conservation area near Kenya's Amboseli National Park. When Kenya confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus in March, the unit was already out on patrol in the bush and chose to stay away from their families for four months rather than risk coming in and getting infected and leaving the animals they love vulnerable to poaching.

21 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak (NEW DAY)

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

21 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BTS/ (TV)

BTS holds news conference on new song "Dynamite"

Members of South Korea's top boy band BTS to hold an online news conference ahead of releasing their new digital single "Dynamite", designed to give strength to youngsters who are enduring tough times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

21 Aug 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/COMEDIAN (PIX) (TV)

Comedian mocks Zimbabwe's government, despite fear of reprisal

Victor Mpofu is using satire to shine a light on Zimbabwe's political problems, reaching a growing audience despite living in fear of retribution from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

21 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

NIGERIA-LGBT/FILM (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board

Two young women fill the screen, reclining on a bed, talking about their hope of having children. They are protagonists in a new Nigerian film called "Ife" depicting their love story. The topic is controversial in Nigeria, where same-sex relationships are theoretically punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

21 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-TEXTBOOKS

U.S. schools revamp curricula in response to Black Lives Matter

John Marshall keeps a picture of Breonna Taylor in his office at the headquarters of Kentucky's largest school district, a visual reminder, he says, of the need for curriculum changes that better honor and focus on Black stories.

21 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS

MOTOR-INDY-INDY500/ALONSO

Motor racing-Alonso gears up for Triple Crown shot

Experts weigh in on whether Fernando Alonso, who has already won the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, can become only the second driver in history to win the sport's Triple Crown with a victory at Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

21 Aug

ODDLY ENOUGH

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CUBA (PIX) (TV)

Rafael Villera moved into his kiosk to self-isolate during the COVID-19 outbreak

Rafael Villera has moved into his little kiosk, from where he used to sell soft drinks to tourists, to self-isolate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

21 Aug

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-MENTALHEALTH

Nightmares, flashbacks, fatigue: Beirut faces mental health crisis after blast

Beirut's devastating port explosion killed at least 179 people and wounded 6,000 others. But those who survived are grappling with severe mental health distress, which is growing more acute by the day in a country already struggling under the weight of multiple crises.

21 Aug

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (PIX) (TV)

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to speak to Geneva brfg ahead Syria talks on Mon

Geir Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, to give briefing on the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee which opens a session in Geneva on Monday to continue work on drafting a constitution for the country, aimed at paving the way for elections.

21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT