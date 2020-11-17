REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 PM GMT/6 AM SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of XX a.m. GMT/XX a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY Germany's Merkel pushes stricter COVID measures, states want to wait and see German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday leaders of the country's 16 federal states were resisting her efforts to agree stricter measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, two weeks into a partial nationwide lockdown. ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT Ethiopia resists mediation as it bombs Tigray capital Ethiopia resisted international pressure for mediation in a war in the country's north on Monday as its air force bombed the Tigrayan capital Mekelle, according to diplomatic and military sources.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION 'More people may die,' Biden says, if Trump blocks cooperation on virus planning President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday "more people may die" if outgoing President Donald Trump continues to block efforts to plan for a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and added that he would not hesitate to get vaccinated. HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA New Jersey tightens restrictions as COVID-19 surges across the United States The city of Philadelphia will ban indoor gatherings altogether and the nearby state of New Jersey will strictly limit their size as U.S. officials struggle to slow a COVID-19 surge that could overwhelm hospitals and kill thousands.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-MODERNA

We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said on Monday, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations.

BOEING-737MAX/FAA

U.S. House to vote on FAA reform bill after Boeing 737 MAX crashes

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on Tuesday on bipartisan legislation to reform the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) aircraft certification process after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-RANKIN

Celebrity snapper Rankin focuses on death in online show

Rankin, the British photographer best known for his shots of celebrities and supermodels, has turned his lens to the subject of death in a online exhibition that opened on Monday.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MIA/N

Anything's possible says MLB's first woman general manager Ng

As she sat on a stool at home plate in Miami Marlins Park on Monday a message flashed onto the giant jumbotron behind the first woman general manager of a Major League Baseball team, "Welcome Kim Ng".

MOTOR-F1-TURKEY

Arise, Sir Lewis? I'm no unsung hero, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship has fuelled expectations of a knighthood but the Briton, overlooked in the past, pointed instead to the ranks of 'unsung heroes'.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/WISCONSIN

Wisconsin would cost Trump campaign about $7.9 million, state officials say

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said on Monday that a statewide vote recount would cost an estimated $7.9 million, money President Donald Trump's campaign would have to pay in advance should it request one.

16 Nov 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

JAPAN-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Australian PM Morrison visits Japan, meets with counterpart Suga

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Tokyo to discuss security and economic cooperation with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga.

17 Nov

US-GEORGIA/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Georgia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to visit Georgia

17 Nov

APEC-SUMMIT/MALAYSIA-COUNCIL (PIX) (TV)

APEC 2020 business council meets via video link

APEC business council holds a meeting via video link, followed by a news conference ahead of the leaders' summit later in the week. Malaysia is hosting this year's summit, when member nations decide on the bloc's future direction as the 1994 Bogor Goals reach maturity.

17 Nov

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear further witness testimony regarding the second branch of abuse of process alleged by lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, specifically regarding abuses they claim took place during her investigation and arrest by Canadian border officials and police.

17 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH-ANNIVERSARY (PIX)

Czechs revamp national holiday commemoration due to coronavirus

The Czech Republic marks its national holiday Struggle for Freedom and Democracy with several events that will change in form due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions: volunteers will light candles for virtual participants, concerts will be live-streamed and gatherings face crowd limits and social distancing curbs. The holiday commemorates both a 1939 student protest against Nazi rule and 1989 student protests that sparked the Velvet Revolution.

17 Nov

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ZUMA (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's former president Zuma to appear before commission of inquiry into state corruption

South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma is set to appear again before the judicial commission of inquiry into state corruption during his term. Lawyers for Zuma accused the judge on Monday of being biased and said he should recuse himself.

17 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS-MERKEL

German Chancellor Merkel holds keynote speech

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a keynote speech and a Q&A session at a business conference in Berlin.

17 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GERMANY-ECONOMY/SCHOLZ

German finance minister holds keynote speech

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a keynote speech at a conference organized by Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

17 Nov 03:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX)

EU ministers meet on Brexit trade deal deadline

European affairs ministers of the 27-nation bloc meet via videoconference on the mid-November deadline for sealing a new Brexit trade deal.

17 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BRICS-SUMMIT/

BRICS hold remote annual summit delayed by pandemic

BRICS group of leading emerging market economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa hold a virtual summit.

17 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-POLITICS/

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Irish foreign minister speak at Ireland/US conference

17 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CANCER/WOMEN

WHO to launch strategy against cervical cancer in women

World Health Organization (WHO) launches strategy against cervical cancer

17 Nov 18:01 ET / 23:01 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gives updates on anti-coronavirus measures in televised address

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, in a regular televised address, speaks about updates on measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

17 Nov

ENVIRONMENT-DISASTERS/

IFRC to release World Disasters Report

Report includes data on number of climate and weather-related disasters and the funding received to cope with them.

17 Nov 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUSTRALIA-CHINA/BARLEY (PIX) (TV)

Barley trade routes redrawn as China tariffs hit Australian farmers

A new tariff imposed by China on Australian barley -- seen widely as retaliation for Australia's push for a UN probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic -- has all but halted trade in the grain between the two countries. The diplomatic row is prompting a rapid reconfiguration of global trade in barley, used primarily in beer production and livestock feed.

17 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

GLOBAL-GRAINS/CONFERENCE

Global Grain conference Nov. 17-19

The annual Global Grain conference in Geneva is on Nov. 17-19, with an online format due to coronavirus

17 Nov

EASYJET-RESULTS/

EasyJet full-year results

UK airline EasyJet has already warned that its annual results will show a loss of 845 million pounds. Of more interest to investors is how long its finances can last if a travel recovery continues to be delayed by the latest surge of the virus.

17 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

WORLD-WORK/GOODGUYS

Good guys: How men can be allies to women in corporate America

Where are the "Good Guys" – those men in the workforce who are actively supporting, promoting and championing their female colleagues?

17 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-HOUSING

Canada housing squeeze: Move up buyers 'handcuffed' by hard to sell condos

Eager to move his young family into a house with a backyard, Dale-Paul Jordan listed his Toronto condo for sale last month and prepared to start bidding on detached homes. But the condo didn't sell. It didn't even get a single viewing. And when another seller in the building slashed their asking price, Jordan and his wife pulled the unit off the market and decided to delay their dream. The couple are among a rising cohort of would-be buyers in Canada keen to move up the property ladder, but trapped by a sudden flood of condos hitting the market.

17 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia's government battles local forces in Tigray, war embroils Eritrea

The latest on fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. The conflict has killed hundreds of people, sent thousands fleeing into neighbouring Sudan and threatens to destabilize other parts of Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa region.

17 Nov

RELIGION

TURKEY-USA/POMPEO (PIX) (TV)

Pompeo meets Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Vatican's envoy to Turkey, and tours Istanbul's Rustem Pasha mosque on a visit U.S. officials say focuses on religious freedom, but will not include meetings with Turkish government official

17 Nov

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-POLICE/ROCHESTER-SHOOTING (PIX)

A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

Part 1 of the three-part Reuters narrative "Shots in the Dark." A Black man was gunned down in an upstate New York city, then accused of trying to kill the cop who shot him. His story is a study in the kinds of policing policies that have sparked protests across America – and shows the enormous challenge cities face when trying to enact change. 2,800 words.

17 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-SEXIEST MAN/ (PIX)

People magazine reveals its 2020 'sexiest man alive'

People magazine announces who has been selected as this year's sexiest man alive

17 Nov

CANADA-RENEWABLES/ (PIX)

Climate change winds lift Canadian renewables, buffet oil stocks

Canadian renewable utility stocks have soared this year, hitting record highs and pumping up market capitalizations as investors abandon the country's oil and gas producers.

17 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/DRAFT

NBA-International players poised to make a big impact on NBA draft

Israeli teenager Deni Avdija and France's Killian Hayes are among the pool of international talent on offer at Wednesday's NBA draft.

17 Nov