Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UGANDA-ELECTION

Uganda's Museveni heads for election win, rival alleges fraud

KAMPALA - Long-time leader Yoweri Museveni was heading for a resounding win in Uganda's presidential election with nearly all votes counted on Saturday, although his main rival Bobi Wine alleged widespread fraud.

GERMANY-POLITICS

End of Merkel era begins as German CDU picks new party leader

BERLIN - Germany's Christian Democrats elect a new chairman on Saturday, aiming to unite their conservative party behind a new leader who they hope can succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor when she steps down after federal elections in September.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BIDEN

Retired doctors and more syringes: Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinated

WILMINGTON, Del. - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said he would order increased production of syringes and other supplies to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19 and improve upon the Trump administration rollout that he called a "dismal failure."

USA-BIDEN-KLAIN

Biden chief of staff Klain says he expects U.S. COVID-19 deaths to top 500,000 next month

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said on Friday he expects the United States to hit 500,000 COVID-19 deaths next month.

BUSINESS

TECH-ANTITRUST-GOOGLE

Google Play is unsportsmanlike, U.S. states likely to argue in potential lawsuit

WASHINGTON - State attorneys general are planning a third lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google, this one focused on the search and advertising giant's Play Store for Android phones, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

STELLANTIS-DEAL

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

MILAN - Fiat Chrysler and PSA will seal their long-awaited merger on Saturday to create Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest auto group with deep enough pockets to fund the shift to electric driving and take on bigger rivals Toyota and Volkswagen.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GREECE-NIGHT-CLUB

Nightclub taxi drives away the blues in lockdown Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece - Greek taxi driver Konstantinos Bekio is doing his bit to lift his passengers' spirits amid the gloom of coronavirus lockdown, turning his cab into a nightclub complete with strobe lights and music.

FRANCE-AUCTION-TINTIN

After years in a drawer, Tintin painting sells for 3.2 million euros

PARIS - A painting of comic book hero Tintin that was kept folded in a drawer for years sold at a Paris auction on Thursday for 3.175 million euros ($3.86 million), the auction house said.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-JAMES-PEPSI

LeBron James leaves behind Coke for deal with Pepsi

LeBron James is changing teams in the cola wars.

GOLF-THOMAS

Ralph Lauren drops sponsorship of Thomas after he uses homophobic slur

Apparel company Ralph Lauren said on Friday that they were discontinuing their sponsorship of 13-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas after he used a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii last week.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA -TRUMP/PARDON (EXPLAINER) (PIX)

EXPLAINER- Can Trump pardon himself? Would a court reject the move?

U.S. President Donald Trump, facing increasing condemnation and potential legal jeopardy, has discussed the possibility of pardoning himself in recent weeks, a source familiar with the situation said earlier this month.

16 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/PROTESTS (PIX)

U.S. capitols bolster defenses ahead of pro-Trump protests across 50 states

U.S. law enforcement officials are gearing up for pro-Trump marches in all 50 state capitols this weekend, erecting barriers and calling in their national guards with the aim of preventing the kind of violent attack that rattled the nation on Jan. 6.

16 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NORTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (TV)

North Korea holds a meeting of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA).

A meeting of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), or parliament, is scheduled on Sunday (January 17) to discuss adopting a law on the five-year economic plan and state budget.

17 Jan

CAMBODIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Cambodia opposition exile party members plan to return to face trial

Vice President of the dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, Mu Sochua and exiled party members say they are planning to return to Cambodia to defend themselves against charges of treason, insurrection and incitement. She has urged the court to instruct the government to facilitate her return.

17 Jan

USA-TRUMP/PROTESTS

With U.S. law enforcement on high alert, Trump supporters plan marches on state capitals

U.S. law enforcement and local police are preparing for pro-Trump marches in all 50 states on Sunday, with tensions running high following the violence at the U.S. capital earlier this month. Reuters will have reporters and/or photographers in Washington DC, Richmond, Salem, Phoenix, Denver, Harrisburg, Minneapolis, Columbus, Madison, Lansing and Atlanta to cover the marches and the response from law enforcement.. The first story of the day will move at 6am. Expect regular updates throughout the course of the day.

17 Jan

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-VACCINES (TV)

Brazil health regulator decides emergency use of British and Chinese vaccines

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa meets to decide whether to approve fast-track emergency use for the vaccines made by AstraZeneca/Oxford University and China's Sinovac Biotech, which would allow vaccination against COVID-19 to begin within days..

17 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week Men's (Fall/Winter)

People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

17 Jan

SPORTS

HONGKONG-CLIMBER/ (PIX) (TV)

Paraplegic climber scales skyscraper in Hong Kong

Meet Hong Kong's Lai Chi-wai, the world's first paraplegic climber to scale a skyscraper.

17 Jan