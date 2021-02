Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR/

United States signals readiness to resume talks with Iran

PARIS - The United States is prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to compliance with a 2015 deal that aims to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday.

EUROPE-MIGRANTS-BOSNIA-EU/

EU commissioner tells Bosnia to manage migration better

LIPA, Bosnia - The European Union's migration commissioner Ylve Johansson urged Bosnia on Thursday to manage migration properly and share the burden of its migrant crisis equally across the country if it is to stay on course for EU membership.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN-IMMIGRATION-BILLS/

Democrats roll out Biden immigration bill without Republican backers

WASHINGTON - Democrats will on Thursday formally introduce President Joe Biden's sweeping immigration bill in Congress, a measure that would provide a path to U.S. citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants in the country illegally, but the proposal faces long odds to passage.

USA-WEATHER/

Power restored to most in Texas after 'tragic few days'

GALVESTON, Texas - Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are coping without heat for a fourth day on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring power, as the state's leaders came under mounting criticism for their response to the winter storm.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING-USA-CONGRESS/

Robinhood, hedge fund chiefs grilled by lawmakers over GameStop Reddit rally

WASHINGTON - Wall Street hedge fund managers, the chief executives of Robinhood and Reddit, and a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty were grilled on Thursday by U.S. lawmakers about the Reddit rally in shares of GameStop Corp.

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA-FACEBOOK/

Facebook 'unfriends' Australia: uproar as news pages go dark

SYDNEY - Facebook faced backlash from publishers and politicians on Thursday after blocking news feeds in Australia in a surprise escalation of a dispute with the government over a law to require it to share revenue from news.

ENTERTAINMENT

BALTIC-TIKTOK/

Lithuania's locked-down ballet and opera take to TikTok

VILNIUS - Lithuania's national opera and ballet theatre has turned to TikTok to reach audiences during lockdown, attracting millions of views to a performance of a sea shanty by its singers.

FRANCE-BAGUETTE-HERITAGE/

France's bakers seek UNESCO recognition for the humble baguette

PARIS - The baguette - a mix of wheat flour, water, yeast, salt and a pinch of savoir-faire and as much a symbol of France as the Eiffel Tower - may soon join UNESCO's listing of cultural treasures.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-ALLSTAR/

All-Star Game to go ahead amid COVID-19 pandemic

The NBA will hold the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7 despite a number of top players expressing concerns about staging an exhibition game amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday.

SKATEBOARDING-USA/

Skateboarding eyes brighter future with USOPC support on mental issues

LOS ANGELES - The skateboarding community, rocked by several prominent deaths related to mental health issues, is hoping the benefits that go with the sport's inclusion in this year's Tokyo Olympics will help its athletes tackle the underlying problems.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-BIDEN/IMMIGATION-ENFORCEMENT

U.S. narrows immigration enforcement under new Biden administration guidance

U.S. immigration officials on Thursday released temporary guidelines to agents that sharply curtail who is a priority for arrest and deportation as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is under pressure from Democrats and activists to scale back enforcement.

18 Feb 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

TURKEY-LG/

Turkish court expected to reach verdict in LG lawsuit against assailants

Turkish court expected to reach verdict in case against suspects accused of attacking staff of electronics company LG, involved in long-running commercial dispute with local Turkish distributor.

19 Feb

G7-MEETING/ (PIX) (TV)

UK PM makes statement after hosting virtual meeting of G7 leaders

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to make statement after hosting virtual meeting of G7 leaders.

19 Feb

BELARUS-POLITICS/TRIAL (PIX)

Belarus court starts trial of journalist and doctor after protester's death

A Belarusian court starts trial of a journalist who published the medical records of a 31-year-old anti-government protester who was killed after what protesters say was a severe beating by security forces. The medical records contradicted the government's assertion that the protester was drunk at the time of his death

19 Feb

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai protesters rally in front of parliament before PM's no confidence vote

Thai protesters rally in front of the parliament one day before lawmakers are set to cast ballots in a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha over his handling of a pandemic -bruised economy. Protesters have been demanding Prayuth's resignation and royal reforms.

19 Feb

TURKEY-AZERBAIJAN/GEORGIA

Turkish foreign minister holds trilateral meeting with Azeri, Georgia counterparts in Baku

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Azerbaijan for a trilateral meeting with his Azeri and Georgian counterparts. He also meets Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and holds bilateral meetings with the two countries foreign ministers.

19 Feb

CZECH-NUCLEAR/

Czech parliament debates nuclear power expansion bill

The Czech parliament's lower chamber debates bill on financing of nuclear power extension at an extraordinary session. The government proposes cheaper financing for state-controlled electricity producer CEZ which is supposed to launch a tender for another bloc at the Dukovany nuclear power plant this year.

19 Feb

SOMALIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Somalia opposition parties protest against President Mohamed's stay in office

Somalia's opposition parties to hold protests in the capital Mogadishu against President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's stay in office. Mohamed's term expired on Feb. 8 without the selection of a successor, throwing Somalia into a political crisis. Mohamed is expected to hold a meeting with Somalia's five regional presidents as part of efforts to end the deadlock.

19 Feb

ITALY-POLITICS/5STAR (PIX)

INSIGHT-Divided over Draghi, Italy's 5-Star has an identity crisis

Italy's 5-Star Movement, once the prototype for successful populist and anti-system parties around Europe, faces an existential crisis. With Matteo Salvini's League having already shifted out of the far-right camp to get behind Draghi, 5-Star's demise or its transformation into a mainstream progressive party could mark the end of the populist wave that swept Italy at the last election, alarming financial markets and its European partners.

19 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/ASYLUM (PIX) (TV)

Migrants subject to Trump-era asylum restriction program begin to enter U.S.

The U.S. government on Friday will begin the process to bring into the United States thousands of asylum seekers previously denied entry under a controversial program put in place by former President Donald Trump, a challenging effort complicated by a deadly winter storm in Texas and hard-to-reach migrants in Mexico and Central America.

19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-SENATE/JUSTICE-GARLAND

Biden's atty gen. pick Garland to prioritize civil rights, combating domestic terror

In 1995, then-Merrick Garland was tasked with supervising a sprawling U.S. Justice Department investigation into the bombing of a federal office building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people.

19 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MALAYSIA-MEDIA/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Malaysian news portal Malaysiakini faces decision on contempt case

Malaysia's highest court will deliver its decision on whether to cite independent news portal Malaysiakini and its editor-in-chief Steven Gan for contempt over readers' comments posted on its website, in a case widely seen as a test for press freedom

19 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NATWEST-RESULTS/

Britain's Natwest reports 2020 earnings

Britain's Natwest Group reports its annual results, with investors focused on whether its loan book has started to sour as a result of the pandemic and on its forecasts for the economy,

19 Feb

FRANCE-GRAINS/CROPS

French cereal crop ratings resume after winter break

Farm office FranceAgriMer resumes publication of weekly cereal crop ratings after a interrupting coverage for the winter dormancy period. Looking for any impact from recent cold and heavy rain on French wheat and barley crops that had been in very good condition going into winter.

19 Feb

UBER-BRITAIN/ (TV)

Uber faces UK Supreme Court ruling on worker rights in gig economy test

Britain's Supreme Court will rule on Friday in a battle over workers' rights at taxi app that could have ramifications for millions of people in the gig economy.

19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BULGARIA-CURRENTACCOUNT/

Bulgaria central bank publishes 2020 current account data

19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks before virtual economy event

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before virtual Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce 2021 Economic Outlook event.

19 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks at virtual economic symposium

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before virtual Yale Economic Development Symposium.

19 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

USA-WEATHER/TEXAS-EMISSIONS

One climate issue to another as Texas refiners burn off gas during storm

The harsh cold that has stopped numerous refiners from processing oil into other fuels has caused an enormous surge in flaring, where refiners and other companies burn off natural gas and other fuel supply they cannot store. Emissions in Texas in this past week increased fourfold from the previous week, meaning one climate crisis – the storm – led immediately to another one.

19 Feb

AUSTRALIA-WILDLIFE/KANGAROOS (PIX) (TV)

Australian volunteer cares for Injured, sick and orphaned kangaroos

For more than a decade, wildlife volunteer, Christie Jarrett, has been like a mother to injured and orphaned kangaroos, bottle feeding joeys, and rehabilitating sick and injured kangaroos to be ready for the day they are released back into the wild.

19 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POLAND-WEDDING (TV)

All newlyweds to get a livestream of their nuptials, Polish city says

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jakub and Vira will tie the knot only with their best man and bridesmaid by their side. But the northern Polish city of Gdynia wants to make the tough conditions a bit sweeter for them, by offering them a free livestream of their special day. The bride and the groom will receive an individual link to the live event which they can share with members of their families living in different countries and their parents standing outside City hall watching the wedding on their phones.

19 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

19 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH

Czech government to decide on possible re-opening shops amid virus surge

The Czech government will debate whether to open retail shops even amid a surge in coronavirus cases among the highest in Europe. The government is split on such a move. It has faced criticism from the opposition and citizens groups for chaotic management and unpredictability in the pandemic and is also hearing growing demands to ease restrictions.

19 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-CURFEW (TV)

Dutch appeals court to rule on govt's coronavirus curfew

A Dutch appeals court considers a lower court's order that the government-imposed coronavirus curfew, the first since World War Two, be halted due to insufficient legal justification.

19 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-LONDON/ (PIX) (TV)

Virtual London Fashion Week begins

London Fashion Week runs from February 19-23, showcasing 2020-2021 collections in the British capital.

19 Feb

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Philip in hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, awakes from a third night at London's King Edward VII Hospital.

19 Feb 01:50 ET / 06:50 GMT

SPORTS

SENEGAL-JOCKEY/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Senegal's savannah jockey dreams of international glory

Fallou Diop is one of Senegal's most promising jockeys, having won the country's top racing prize when he was just 17. He hopes to begin racing in France next year, realizing a dream coveted by some of Senegal's foremost riders.

19 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-INT/STREETART

Soccer-Interview with Milan street artists who created Ibrahimovic-Lukaku mural

19 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

GERMANY-SECURITY/CONFERENCE (TV)

Biden, Merkel and Macron head up the 2021 Munich Security Conference

US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to speak at the Special Edition 2021 of the Munich Security Conference along with United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Bill Gates, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.

19 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT