REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Smaller protests in Myanmar as junta deploys more troops, armoured vehicles

Protesters in Myanmar kept up demands on Monday for the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and an end to military rule despite the deployment of armoured vehicles and more soldiers on the streets.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-JOHNSON-CH/

Johnson says: world needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-CAPITOL/

U.S. lawmakers will set up commission to probe Jan. 6 attack on Capitol: Pelosi

WASHINGTON - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday lawmakers will establish an outside, independent commission to review the "facts and causes" related to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-BURR/

North Carolina Republicans to meet on Burr's vote to convict Trump

WASHINGTON - North Carolina Republican leaders will meet on Monday to discuss Senator Richard Burr's vote to convict former U.S. President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial, after he was acquitted of a charge of inciting the deadly Capitol riot, a party spokesman said.

BUSINESS

VARIAN-MED-SYST-EXCLUSIVE/

EU antitrust regulators to okay Siemens Healthineers' $16.4 billion Varian buy - sources

BRUSSELS/MUNICH - EU antitrust regulators are set to grant conditional clearance to German health group Siemens Healthineers' $16.4-billion bid for U.S. peer Varian Medical Systems Inc, three people familiar with the matter said.

VIVENDI-UNIVERSAL/

Bollore to keep strong grip on Universal after $36 billion listing

PARIS - French tycoon Vincent Bollore will retain strong influence over Universal Music Group as a major shareholder following its planned 30-billion-euro ($36 billion) spin-off on the stock market by media conglomerate Vivendi.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS-HARRY-OPRAH/

Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah interview

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month.

FASHION-NEW-YORK-JASON-WU/

Groceries, gowns and Coca-Cola: Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week

Lockdown cooking and casual clothing inspired designer Jason Wu's Autumn-Winter 2021 collection, which his models paraded live at New York Fashion Week on Sunday evening.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-JORDAN/

NBA: Jordan announces $10 million donation to open health clinics in North Carolina

Basketball great Michael Jordan on Monday pledged $10 million to help build two medical clinics for uninsured and underinsured communities in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina.

ALPINE-WORLD-SHIFFRIN/

Alpine skiing: Need for speed keeps me going, says record-breaker Shiffrin

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy - American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed a record-breaking ninth world championships podium finish by taking gold in the women's combined on Monday and said winning a medal was a bonus on top of the adrenaline rush alpine skiing generates.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/TORCHRELAY (PIX) Less joy, more guilt: Japan's coronavirus doctor feels torn over Olympics torch relay

It was Manabu Yoneshima's dream to cap his medical career by running in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, a festive occasion he had been training for during nights and weekends. But instead, Yoneshima has postponed his retirement and his lifelong goal to run the torch relay has been replaced by feelings of guilt as he and his colleagues battle the resurgent pandemic.

16 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-COURT (PIX) (TV)

Navalny in court for suspected slander of WW2 veteran

A Moscow court resumes hearing a criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for the suspected slander of a Russian World War Two veteran. Navalny is expected to be in court room.

16 Feb

MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Outwatching Myanmar protests against military coup

Outwatching for protests against the military coup across Myanmar.

16 Feb

BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND (TV)

European Commission Vice President Sefcovic speaks at Irish parliament

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic to be quizzed on the EU's aborted use of emergency Brexit provisions under the Northern Ireland protocol.

16 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-OIL/DEEPWATER

Shallow and deep water Mexico Exposition

Mexico will host the shallow and deep water exposition, an area where over $100 billion in investment is expected following the country's energy reform. The event will be supported by the country's Energy Secretary and the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce.

16 Feb

CHANGE-SUITE/BROOKS

Running through a pandemic: Jim Weber, CEO of Brooks Running

There is an old joke in the marathon community, that every runner is running away from something.at was certainly true for Brooks Running CEO Jim Weber, who had to pace his company through a global crisis which brought normal life to a halt in the past year. Weber sat down with Reuters to talk about how far we have come in the COVID-19 marathon – and how far we have left to run.

16 Feb

HEALTHCARE-CORONAVIRUS/MALAYSIA-VACCINES (PIX)

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin launches COVID-19 vaccination programme guide

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will launch a guidebook on the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

16 Feb

EUROPE-WHEAT/CROPS

Update on EU wheat crop conditions after wintry spell

Checking on condition of wheat crops after severe cold hit much of Europe in recent days, following on from heavy rain since January. To cover France, Germany, Poland and Britain.

16 Feb

BHP GROUP AU-RESULTS/

BHP reports interim results

BHP Group on Tuesday is expected to report a rise in half-yearly profit.

16 Feb

AUTOS-MCLAREN/ELECTRIC (PIX)

How McLaren aims to rebuild supercars to roar into electric era

There's nothing quite like the roar of a revving McLaren engine to set a petrolhead's pulse pounding, or the full-throated scream as it tears across the tarmac.

16 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen for the last 16 months, hitting a three-year high in December. Price rises followed the closure of land borders in August 2019, as part of a crackdown on smuggling, and continued after restrictions were put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

16 Feb 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

CANADA-EDUCATION/

Canada's foreign student addiction bites back in COVID-19 era

Canadian universities are facing a financial crunch amid the COVID-19 crisis, as a drop in foreign student enrollment and shuttered campuses dent the bottom line, with Canada's slow vaccine rollout potentially putting the next school year at risk.

16 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ENERGY/REFINERY-CLEANUP (PIX)

150 years of spills: Philadelphia refinery cleanup highlights fossil-fuel industry's toxic legacy

The largest and oldest oil refinery on the U.S. East Coast is about to be torn down and cleaned up, forcing its new owners to confront 150 years of pollution that includes buried rail cars and a toxic stew of waste fuels poured into the ground.

16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

16 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CVS HEALTH-RESULTS/

Q4 2020 CVS Health Corp Earnings

CVS Health Corp is expected to post its fourth-quarter results before the markets open. Investors are expected to focus on 2021 outlook and commentary on vaccination rollouts.

16 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-VACCINE (TV)

Russia is expected to register third vaccine against COVID-19

Russia is expected to register its third vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Chumakov Centre. Feb 16 has been cited as most likely date, but event may come later in the month.

16 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-VACCINE-NEWSER (TV)

Japanese minister in charge of vaccine roll-out to hold news conference on preparations

Japan's minister in charge of vaccine rollout, Taro Kono, will hold a news conference on the country's preparations to begin vaccinating the health workers.

16 Feb 03:40 ET / 08:40 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-GRIEF (PIX)

'Hard to bring tears out:' Stunned by pandemic, some Americans struggle to grieve

On July 4th last year, Fiana Tulip lost her mother, a respiratory therapist in Texas, to COVID-19 in less than a week. She wasn't able to say goodbye. Months later, the virus took her uncle and her uncle's brother. During a year filled with pain, she had two miscarriages and both she and her husband lost their job due to the pandemic. Tulip said she feels like she has been unable to fully process the astounding loss and grief of the past year as she went into survival mode.

16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DENMARK-RETAIL

Danish supermarket will help corona shut shops with marketing

A Danish supermarket chain will help corona shut shops with marketing when Denmark eventually opens open again.

16 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RELIGION

NEPAL-RELIGION/ (PIX)

Shreepanchami Festival

Shreepanchami festival also known as Basant Panchami is celebrated by the Hindu devotees as the birthday of Saraswati Devi, the goddess of education.

16 Feb

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

BAHRAIN-UPRISING/ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV)

Bahrain 2011 democracy dreams torn apart by exile and jail Hopes of democracy for Bahraini activists and opposition leaders who led the 2011 uprising have been dashed by a decade of mass trials, torture, heavy sentencing and exile. For many, the fight has been reduced to campaigning for the release of imprisoned relatives.

16 Feb

SAHEL-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

G5 Sahel countries and allies hold summit over security in the Sahel region

French president Emmanuel Macron attends virtual summit of G5 Sahel countries to discuss security situation as France prepares to "adjust" the operations of its troops in the region.

16 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT