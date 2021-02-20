REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR-IAEA/

Exclusive: IAEA found uranium traces at two sites Iran barred it from, sources say

VIENNA/PARIS - The U.N. nuclear watchdog found uranium particles at two Iranian sites it inspected after months of stonewalling, diplomats say, and it is preparing to rebuke Tehran for failing to explain, possibly complicating U.S. efforts to revive nuclear diplomacy.

G7-MEETING-BIDEN/

Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

U.S. House Democrats advance $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's push for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill took a step forward on Friday as a U.S. House of Representatives committee unveiled the legislation Democrats hope to pass by late next week.

USA-POLITICS-VOTERS/

Voting rights advocates decry 'devastating' Georgia measure limiting ballot access

Democrats and voting rights groups condemned on Friday a broad proposal by Georgia Republicans to limit absentee and in-person voting in the state, the latest salvo in a national fight over efforts to place new restrictions on casting a ballot.

BUSINESS

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-US-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Facebook and Google could lose bargaining power under upcoming U.S. bill to help news outlets

WASHINGTON - Bipartisan members of Congress plan to introduce a bill in coming weeks to make it easier for smaller news organizations to negotiate with Big Tech platforms, said Rep. Ken Buck, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel.

USA-FED-REPORT/

Fed sees 'considerable' risk of ongoing U.S. business failures

WASHINGTON - The risks of ongoing business failures in the United States "remain considerable" even as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve said on Friday in its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress.

ENTERTAINMENT

SENEGAL-JOCKEY-WIDER-IMAGE/

Senegal's savannah jockey dreams of international glory

NIAGA, Senegal - A head shorter than his peers, Fallou Diop quickly vanishes into the crowd of jockeys preparing for early morning drills in the western Senegalese village of Niaga.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-MEDVEDEV/

Medvedev sees off Tsitsipas to march into Australian Open final

MELBOURNE - Russia's Daniil Medvedev lived up to Novak Djokovic's praise as the "man to beat" at the Australian Open when he charged into his first Melbourne Park final with an impressive 6-4 6-2 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OUTDOORS/

Back in the great outdoors, NHL returns to roots

The National Hockey League has been playing outdoor regular-season games since 2003 but on Saturday will get as close as it ever has to its outdoor pond hockey roots with a pair of games in Lake Tahoe.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND-VACCINE (TV)

New Zealand begins first phase of vaccine rollout

New Zealand border workers receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as first phase of inoculation begins.

20 Feb

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai protesters rally outside parliament as PM faces no confidence vote

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha faces a vote of no confidence in parliament over his handling of a pandemic-bruised economy and amid a recent resurgence of the youth-led pro-democracy movement, as protesters gather outside to call for his resignation. Prayuth is expected to comfortably survive the vote.

20 Feb

SOMALIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Somalia president meets heads of regional states, day after opposition protest disrupted

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed meets with leaders of five regional states with the aim of unlocking a deadlock over the country's delayed presidential elections, a day gunfire and rockets in Mogadishu disrupted an opposition protest march against the delayed elections. Mohamed's term ended on Feb. 8 without the selection of a successor, prompting political opponents and two state leaders to say they no longer recognise Mohamed as president.

20 Feb

CYPRUS-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Cyprus activists protest corruption, covid curbs

Cyprus activists protesting against graft and what they say is a clampdown on civil liberties since the coronavirus pandemic hold protest in capital Nicosia, after a violent clampdown by police at an earlier demonstration drew widespread condemnation.

20 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-LONDON/ (PIX) (TV)

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week runs from February 19-23, showcasing 2020-2021 collections in the British capital.

20 Feb

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Philip remains in hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London's King Edward VII Hospital.

20 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/GDP (PIX)

Taiwan reports revised Q4 GDP figures

Taiwan reports revised GDP figures for the fourth quarter and announces its expectations for full-year growth.

20 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT