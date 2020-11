Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR-SCIENTIST/

Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

DUBAI (Reuters) -An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/

Ethiopian forces capture town, move toward Tigrayan capital, senior armed forces officer says

ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Ethiopian military has seized control of the town of Wikro, 50 km (30 miles) north of the Tigrayan capital, a senior official said on Friday, a day after the government said it was beginning the "final phase" of an offensive in the northern region.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

U.S. patients hospitalized with COVID-19 surpass 90,000 ahead of expected case surge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals across the United States reached 90,000 on Friday after nearly doubling in the last month, just as holiday gatherings are expected to propel the next wave of infections.

USA-ELECTION-LAWSUIT-PENNSYLVANIA/

In fresh blow to Trump, U.S. court rejects Pennsylvania election case A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania, dealing another significant setback to Trump's bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election.

BUSINESS

TESLA-SAFETY-INVESTIGATION/

U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday said it had opened an investigation into around 115,0000 Tesla vehicles over a front suspension safety issue.

VOLKSWAGEN-CEO-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: VW CEO pushes for contract extension in vote of confidence move - sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess has asked the families who control a majority voting stake in the world's largest carmaker to back a contract extension for him in a bid to break a deadlock, two people familiar with the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT

PHILIPPINES-DOG/

Biker dog Bogie thrills fans as he cruises Philippine highways

IMUS, Philippines (Reuters) - With his black sports jacket, reflective aviator sunglasses and bespoke orange helmet with holes so his ears can stick out, Bogie the dog sure is one suave-looking canine, with an Easy Rider look that would earn him a place in any motorcycle gang.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SWEDEN-TESTS/

"Corona cabbies" in driving seat of Stockholm's COVID testing

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Taxi driver Lars-Goran Goransson admits to feeling a little anxious each time he slips on a pair of latex gloves and gingerly lifts a COVID-19 test administered just moments earlier from a doorstep in a Stockholm suburb.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Organisers await govt nod to allow players to train in Australian Open quarantine

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian Open organisers said on Friday that nothing regarding the quarantine for players arriving in the country for the Grand Slam had been decided yet despite a report in local media that competitors would be able to train while in self-isolation.

FOOTBALL-NCAA-FULLER/

Women's soccer keeper Fuller poised to make college football history

Sarah Fuller, a goalkeeper for Vanderbilt University women's soccer team, will suit up for the Commodores men's football team as place kicker on Saturday when they face the Missouri Tigers.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PAKISTAN-ELEPHANT/CHER (PIX) (TV)

Pop icon Cher in Pakistan to see off lonely elephant

Pop icon and singer Cher, who is in Pakistan to see off Kaavan the elephant, holds a news conference in Islamabad zoo. Kaavan is expected to depart for Cambodia on Sunday (Nov. 29)

28 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)

EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected to be in London for further Brexit talks

EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected to be in London for further Brexit talks

28 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including: - BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk - BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship. - BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW) - BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes - BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts - BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE: - BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal. - BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis. - BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

28 Nov

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Residents of Mekelle in Ethiopia's Tigray region await offensive

Residents of Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's rebellious northern region of Tigray, await what Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed calls the "final phase" of a military offensive there. Rights groups have raised concerns for civilians caught up in the fighting, which is already believed to have killed thousands of people since the war began on Nov. 4.

28 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

FRANCE-SECURITY/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Protests against Police violence in Paris

Parisians, activists, journalists protest against police violence, racism and a security bill which contains provisions rights groups say restrict media freedoms.

28 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT