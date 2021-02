Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar coup protesters mass to reject army claim of support

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Myanmar on Wednesday, rejecting the army's assertion that the public supported its overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and saying they would not be cowed in their bid to end military rule.

EMIRATES-DUBAI-LATIFA-BRITAIN/

Show us that Sheikha Latifa is alive, UK tells Dubai

LONDON - Britain called on the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to show proof that Sheikha Latifa, one of the daughters of the ruler of Dubai, was still alive after she said in a video message from a bathroom that she was being held captive in a barricaded villa.

U.S.

USA-WEATHER/

'Ice everywhere' as Texans brave cold, 2.7 million homes lack power

HOUSTON - Millions of Texans braved their third day without heat on Wednesday following a punishing winter storm that has killed at least 21 people, as icy conditions threatened to hamstring the country's second-largest state and surrounding region for days.

TRUMP-CASINO-IMPLOSION/

On Jersey Shore, crumbling Trump Plaza hotel is demolished

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Crowds cheered as the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City was demolished on Wednesday, the oceanfront eyesore bearing the name of the former U.S. president disappearing in a cascading collapse.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING-CONGRESS-PROFILES/

The Wall Street players at the GameStop hearing

BOSTON/NEW YORK - The public will get the rare opportunity on Thursday to hear from big hedge fund managers who generally operate out of the spotlight, along with other players in the GameStop trading frenzy who are scheduled to testify in the U.S. Congress.

FACEBOOK-AUSTRALIA/

Facebook blocks news content in Australia as it blasts proposed law

Facebook Inc will block news content from being read and shared in its news feed in Australia, drawing a line in the sand against a proposed Australian law that would require it and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay the country's news publishers for content.

ENTERTAINMENT

CHINA-CINEMAS/

Chinese discouraged from Lunar New Year travel go to movies instead

Chinese cinemas racked up record box-office revenues during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, as coronavirus travel curbs compelled millions to forego visits home during what is usually the world's biggest annual domestic migration.

THAILAND-PROTESTS-ART/

Thai artist tackles taboos with 'lese majeste' exhibition

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-MEDVEDEV/

Medvedev wins Russian duel against Rublev for semis spot

MELBOURNE - Russian Daniil Medvedev outclassed friend and compatriot Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-3 6-2 in sweltering conditions at Melbourne Park on Wednesday to secure a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals and extend his winning streak to 19 matches.

OLYMPICS-2020-PRESIDENT/

Tokyo Olympic committee to select woman as new chief after sexist comments furore: NHK

TOKYO - The Tokyo 2020 organising committee will ask Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto - a woman who competed in seven Games as a skater and a cyclist - to be its new president following the resignation of the former head over sexist comments, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan discusses national and global economic issues

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated conversation on national and global economic issues before virtual Global Perspectives series hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

17 Feb 18:05 ET / 23:05 GMT

RETAIL-TRADING/PROBES

FACTBOX Here are the agencies probing the GameStop saga

From the Securities and Exchange Commission and commodity markets regulator, to the Texas and Massachusetts state regulators, a host of agencies are probing the GameStop saga for potential misconduct including market manipulation, restricting fair access to consumers, naked short positions, and consumer abuse.

18 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TURKEY-CENBANK/AGBAL (PIX)

Back-to-basics Agbal hopes this time is different at Turkey's central bank

Naci Agbal, Turkey's new central bank governor, began his career as a financial inspector three decades ago. He hopes such devotion to the rules will see him - and the economy - through one of the trickiest turnaround jobs in emerging markets.

18 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

CANADA-ECONOMY/BOND YIELDS

Canada's bond market signals rising confidence in economic recovery -strategists

Canada's long-term bond yields are pushing higher, sending a signal to policymakers that the economy needs less support than it did in 2020, strategists say, as investor confidence grows that the successful rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will eventually boost activity and inflation.

18 Feb

MEXICO-OIL/DEEPWATER

Shallow and deep water Mexico Exposition

Mexico will host the shallow and deep water exposition, an area where over $100 billion in investment is expected following the country's energy reform. The event will be supported by the country's Energy Secretary and the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce.

18 Feb

CHANGE-SUITE/DUA (PIX)

An online education executive shares her remote school tips

In the dark moments of this pandemic, Stephanie Dua, co-founder and president of Homer, a New York City-based online learning program, has turned to early lessons on hard work and optimism she learned picking nuts on her father's almond and walnut farm in Waterford, Calif.

18 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

USA-WEATHER/TEXAS-POWER (PIX)

Texas power consumers to pay price of winter storm event in future

Power customers in Texas are expected to see a boost to their utility bills down the road after electricity prices in the state soared this week from a winter storm, prompting calls for Texas operators to plan differently for extreme weather events.

18 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BARCLAYS-RESULTS/

Barclays reports 2020 earnings

Britain's Barclays reports its full year earnings, expected to show a bumper year for its investment bank in common with U.S. peers that benefited from pandemic-induced market volatility.

18 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NIGERIA-GASOLINE/SUBSIDY (TV)

Nigeria's fuel subsidy hangover bodes ill for state finances

Nigeria says it has ended costly fuel subsidies for good lifting pump price caps despite a backlash from unions. But oil companies and lobbyists say the government is still setting gasoline prices at the ports using an unpublished price template, stifling competition and wasting public funds on subsidised fuel.

18 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-HEDGEFUNDS/ODEY-ASSAULT (PIX) (TV)

Hedge fund manager Odey faces London trial on indecent assault charge

Crispin Odey, one of Britain's highest-profile hedge fund managers and political donors, faces trial in a London court on one charge of indecent assault.

18 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BULGARIA-CURRENTACCOUNT/

Bulgaria central bank publishes 2020 current account data

18 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

COLUMN-MILLER/MEDICARE (PIX)

What you need to know about Medicare's solvency problem, and how to fix it

The most urgent retirement issue facing the new Biden administration and Congress is not Social Security reform or figuring out how to boost savings in 401(k)s and IRA accounts. Instead, it is a ticking clock in the Medicare program.

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU-TRADE/REVIEW

EU trade chief Dombrovskis presents the bloc's trade policy review and ideas for WTO reform

EU Commissioner for trade Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on the EU Trade policy review, including WTO reform initiative.

18 Feb 06:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

USA-AGRICULTURE/INDOOR (PIX) (TV)

Investors seed indoor farms as pandemic disrupts food supplies

Disruptions in North American food supply chains due to the pandemic and and climate-change related disasters such as wildfires are accelerating an expansion of indoor farming, from multi-storey vertical farms to greenhouses the size of 50 football fields.

18 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

WALMART-RESULTS/

Walmart Reports fourth Quarter results

The big box retailer is expected to post a rise in same-store sales benefiting from resilient demand for essentials during the holiday season. Investors and analysts will also keep a keen eye on any new details about its subscription service, Walmart Plus as well as the company's involvement in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

18 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on climate change

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Climate Change" before virtual U.S. Climate Change Summit hosted by the Institute of International Finance.

18 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

NIGERIA-GDP/ (PIX)

Nigeria releases Q4 and full year 2020 GDP figures

Nigeria's statistics office releases Q4 and full year 2020 GDP figures. Africa's biggest economy fell into its second recession in four years in 2020 due the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

18 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic participates in virtual conversation

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in conversation on "Tackling Educational Inequity" before GameChangers video event.

18 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ROSMAH (PIX) (TV)

Malaysian court to decide whether wife of former PM Najib will be acquitted or called to enter defence on bribery charges

A Kuala Lumpur court will decide on Thursday whether Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, will be acquitted or called to enter her defence on charges of bribery. Najib and Rosmah, who has faced criticism for her lavish lifestyle, are at the centre of corruption investigations launched by the government after the ex-premier's general election loss in 2018.

18 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

UN-RIGHTS/ (TV)

Kenneth Roth, head of Human RIghts Watch, gives brfg ahead Human Rights Council session

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, holds briefing for U.N. journalists in Geneva on main issues - including Myanmar coup and situation of Muslims in China's Xinjiang region - days ahead of the U.N. Human Rights Council opening its main four-week session on Feb 22.

18 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

NIGER-ELECTION/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Continuity vs. change as Niger votes in presidential run-off

The ruling party's candidate in Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, will enter Sunday's presidential run-off vote as the heavy favourite to succeed outgoing Mahamadou Issoufou, whose policies to combat Islamist violence and widespread poverty he has vowed to continue.

18 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND (PIX)

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirankul holds briefing on locally developed vaccine

Thailand's Health Minister Anutin Charnvirankul holds a press briefing to give an update on progress of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Chulalongkorn University.

18 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-DEATH

Africa's COVID-19 deaths approach 100,000 after second wave

Africa's reported death toll from COVID-19 is expected to cross 100,000, a fraction of those reported on almost every other continent but rising fast as hospitals have become overwhemled by a second wave of infections.

18 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-LOGISTICS (PIX) (TV)

Nairobi airport seen ready to switch from fruit to vaccines

Kenya's main airport in Nairobi will find it easy to switch from handling fruit to importing vaccines because it already has extensive cold storage, a leading logistics executive says.

18 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TEXAS-FUNERAL HOME (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - 'I ask God to help me': Texas funeral home director buckles under pandemic weight

Chuck Pryor is exhausted. The 59-year-old funeral director thinks back nostalgically to life before the pandemic when he and the staff at Pryority Mortuary Services in Houston, Texas were able to take time off work and recharge. But since the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping the country more than one year ago, Pryor says there has been no respite for his small, family-run business. He's had to bring on additional staffers to meeting increasing demand but some don't last long.

18 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ZIMBABWE

Zimbabwe to start COVID-19 vaccinations

Zimbabwe will on Thursday begin vaccinations against COVID-19, starting with health workers and other essential service personnel. The country on Monday received 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.

18 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

18 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-CURFEW

Dutch parliament set to adopt contentious emergency curfew law

Dutch parliament is expected to approve an emergency bill to keep a controversial nigh-time curfew in place, two days after a court ordered the government to scrap the COVID-19 measure because it lacked a legal basis.

18 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPAIN-ENVIRONMENT/TREES (PIX) (TV)

Madrid rushes to clone historic trees downed by snowstorm

After a historic snowstorm damaged some 500,000 of Madrid's trees, a specialist arboreal rescue team is swooping in to clone some of the most valuable specimens, creating genetically identical copies for future generations to enjoy.

18 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SPORTS

SKATEBOARDING-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Skateboarding rides toward brighter future after tragic losses

The skateboarding community is picking itself back up following the shocking deaths of several key figures in the sport, which is set to make its highly-anticipated Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer.

18 Feb

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

OHIO-EXECUTION/

Ohio to execute James O'Neal, convicted of murdering his wife

Ohio is scheduled to execute James O'Neal who was convicted of murdering his wife Carol O'Neal.

18 Feb

ODDLY ENOUGH

BALTIC-TIKTOK/ (PIX)

Tik tok on the big stage: Lithuania's national ballet and opera goes viral

Lithuanian national opera and ballet singers and dancers got over million views on tik-tok with their short videos, as performances were cancelled due to coronavirus quarantine

18 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-NEW YORK/REBECCA MINKOFF (TV)

Rebecca Minkoff mixes boho and rock and roll for fall.

18 Feb

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (TV)

U.N. Security Council to be briefed on Yemen

18 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT