TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-TAIWAN/

China sharpens language, warns Taiwan that independence 'means war'

BEIJING - China toughened its language towards Taiwan on Thursday, warning after recent stepped up military activities near the island that "independence means war" and that its armed forces were acting in response to provocation and foreign interference.

IRAN-NUCLEAR-USA/

Iran says U.S., not Tehran, should act first to resolve nuclear deal row

DUBAI - The United States should act first by returning to world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that it ditched in 2018, the Iranian foreign minister tweeted on Thursday after Washington demanded Tehran reverse its breaches of the pact first.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

Democrats plan initial steps on Biden COVID-19 relief for next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives will begin moving forward next week on President Joe Biden's plan to deliver a fresh infusion of COVID-19 relief to Americans and businesses reeling from the pandemic, top Democrats said on Thursday.

USA-BIDEN-NOMINEES/

Biden HUD, economist nominees pledge to fight inequality, spar with Republicans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's nominees for a key White House economic post and to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development called on Thursday for more action to reduce inequities in the U.S. economy, drawing some ire from some Senate Republicans.

BUSINESS

VISA-RESULTS/

Visa profit falls as pandemic crimps travel spending

Visa Inc reported a 4% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by lower cross-border spending volumes as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the global travel industry.

USA-ECONOMY/

COVID-19 savages U.S. economy, 2020 performance worst in 74 years

The U.S. economy contracted at its deepest pace since World War Two in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic depressed consumer spending and business investment, pushing millions of Americans out of work and into poverty.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GLOBES/LEAR

Norman Lear to receive comedy honor at Golden Globes ceremony

LOS ANGELES - Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of ground-breaking comedy shows such as "All in the Family," "Maude" and "One Day at a Time," will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year's Golden Globe ceremony, organizers said on Thursday.

APPLE-FACEBOOK/

Apple's Tim Cook criticizes social media practices, intensifying Facebook conflict

Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Thursday criticized polarization and misinformation on social media, intensifying a conflict between the iPhone maker and Facebook Inc.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-TANAKA/

Tanaka returning to Japan after seven seasons with Yankees

Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka will return to Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League, announcing on Thursday he had agreed to go back to the Rakuten Eagles after seven seasons with the New York Yankees.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ICEHOCKEY-NWHL/

Ice hockey: Riveters withdraw from NWHL season after positive tests

The Metropolitan Riveters have pulled out of the National Women's Hockey League season being held in Lake Placid, New York, after several members of the club tested positive for COVID-19, the league said on Thursday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-CONGRESS/REPUBLICANS-GREENE

House ethics chairman wants Republican Greene out for claim 2018 school massacre was staged

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' ethics committee called for Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene to be expelled from office for supporting s conspiracy theory about the 2018 massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school.

28 Jan 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

ECUADOR-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Ecuadoreans lean toward a return to socialism in presidential vote

Ecuadorean voters struggling under a battered economy are leaning toward a return to socialism in February's presidential vote, as nostalgia for better times under leftist president Rafael Correa has pushed one of his proteges into the lead.

29 Jan

BANGLADESH-ROHINGYA/ (TV)

Bangladesh expected to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island

Bangladesh plans to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island on Friday, as the government overlooks opposition from rights groups concerned about the site's vulnerability to storms.

29 Jan

PORTUGAL-RIGHTS/EUTHANASIA

Portugal votes to decriminalise euthanasia

Portuguese lawmakers will vote to decriminalise euthanasia and assisted suicide.

29 Jan

VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam hosts 13th Party Congress

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party holds its a massive five-yearly National Congress - the Southeast Asian country's biggest political event for years. During the nine-day event, a new Party and government leadership will be selected, as will plans and a roadmap for the next five-year period.

29 Jan

USA-BIDEN/HARRIS (PIX)

Biden, Harris take first steps with partnership in the White House

When President Joe Biden gets his daily intelligence briefing from senior national security aides each morning, Vice President Kamala Harris has been right there with him in the Oval Office.

29 Jan

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-YAKUTSK

Siberia's Navalny protesters brace for next rally in bitter cold

The world's coldest protest returns to the Siberian city of Yakutsk on Sunday, a reflection of the heat on Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

29 Jan

MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (EXPLAINER) (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Myanmar army flexes muscles as Suu Kyi govt readies for second term

Myanmar's powerful military has caused a stir with a threat to "take action" over alleged election fraud and talk of abolishing constitutions, causing political unease just a few days before a new parliament convenes.

29 Jan

USA-BIDEN/IMMIGRATION-ORDERS

FACTBOX: Inside Biden's orders on asylum, refugees and separated families

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to issue immigration-related executive orders on Friday that deal with asylum, refugees, separated families and the legal immigration system, according to a memo shared with lawmakers and obtained by Reuters last week.

29 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

PHILIPPINES-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Philippines' defense and economic planning ministers at a foreign correspondents' forum

Philippines' defense and economic planning ministers, and U.N. special rapporteur at a foreign correspondents' forum that will discuss the economy, the South China Sea territorial conflict, the Bangsamoro development, and the state of justice and the rule of law.

29 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

INDIA-BUDGET/SURVEY

India's Economic Survey will give growth outlook for next fiscal

India's government is likely to predict a double digit economic growth for the fiscal year beginning April 1, after the economy contracted to the worst level in four decades in the current year.

29 Jan

BRITAIN-EU/TRADE (PIX) (TV)

Wrapped in red tape, UK freight groups struggle to trade

British logistics companies that pride themselves on moving goods at speed around the world to keep business rolling are now entangled in red tape, grappling with desperate clients, reluctant drivers and reams of paperwork. We talk to two experts who are struggling to keep Britain trading.

29 Jan

DAVOS-MEETING/SINGAPORE

Singapore PM speaks at virtual Davos

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the virtual Davos forum. The city-state is set to play host to the annual World Economic Forum in May.

29 Jan 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/GDP

Taiwan releases preliminary Q4 GDP figure

Taiwan releases its preliminary GDP figure for the fourth quarter of 2020.

29 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NORWAY

Norway government presents new measures to support economy through pandemic

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner hold press conference on new measures to support the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

29 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

DAVOS-MEETING/GHANA-AKUFO

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo speaks at the WEF

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to speaks at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

29 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

LILLY-RESULTS/

Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co to report Q4 earnings

Eli Lilly and Co's fourth-quarter profit is expected to be boosted by sales of its COVID-19 antibody treatment and its cancer drugs. Investors will look out for comments on the demand for the antibody treatment, and on how likely the therapy will be effective against new emerging variants of COVID-19.

29 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-LIBOR/HAYES (PIX) (TV)

Ex Libor trader Tom Hayes released from UK jail on licence

Tom Hayes, the first former trader convicted by a jury of manipulating Libor benchmark interest rates, is released from a British prison on licence after serving half his 11-year sentence.

29 Jan

SHELL-NIGERIA/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Verdict in Nigerian oil spills case against Shell

A Dutch appeals court will decide whether Shell and its Nigerian subsidiary are responsible for the damages caused by oil spills in the Niger Delta. A lower court in 2013 said the oil company was responsible and had to pay damages.

29 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/COURT

Unlike Trump, Biden cannot lean on conservative Supreme

Court to keep agenda alive

The first major lawsuit hit President Joe Biden's administration just two days after he took office, marking an early test not only of how much conservative legal opposition Biden's policies will face, but also his strategy in handling those challenges.

29 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/SHAQ (TV)

NBA-Shaquille O'Neal interview

NBA great Shaquille O'Neal discusses his foundation's work to support of high school athletic programs that have been hit by the pandemic.

29 Jan

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, which also follows the first week of the WHO's Executive Board being held through Jan 26.

29 Jan

SERBIA-ENVIRONMENT/DAM (PIX) (TV)

Serbia starts cleanup of garbage-filled lake as trash flows in

Serbian authorities and its power utility have started the cleanup of the Potpecko lake, clogged by communal waste, but their task is made more difficult as melting snow continues to bring more rubbish into the lake. The waste comes from landfills along the Lim river as it passes through Serbia and neighbouring Montenegro.

29 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VIETNAM (PIX)

Vietnam tries to contain spread, prepares field hospitals as coronavirus reemerges

Vietnam has warned that its newest outbreak of the coronavirus could be its worst yet after its first cases in nearly two months and its biggest number of new daily infections were detected at a factory in a province near the capital Hanoi. The resurgence of the virus threatens to overshadow the Communist Party's five-yearly Congress.

29 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-VACCINE

Canada's remote northern territories march ahead with COVID-19 shots

Canada's northern territories have vaccinated a significantly higher proportion of their populations than the more populous southern provinces, evidence of how Canada has successfully prioritized vulnerable indigenous and rural populations in its vaccine rollout.

29 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ZIMBABWE (PIX) (TV)

Wake-up call for elite as COVID-19 floods Zimbabwe's hospitals, kills rich and poor

When Zimbabwe's rich and powerful get sick, they often go abroad in search of the best treatment money can buy; ousted President Robert Mugabe died in a hospital in Singapore in 2019.

29 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-VACCINE-CONSENT (TV)

Why one French woman is saying 'non' to the vaccine for her Alzheimer's-suffering father

Fabienne Garbo's father suffers from alzheimer's and could have been first in line for a COVID-19 shot when France began inoculating care home residents in early January. But she refuses to sign the consent form, skeptical about a vaccine developed in just months and fearful of unknown side-effects. Such refusals raise questions over how to reopen nursing homes safely.

29 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-RURAL (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Personal touch, word of mouth: How U.S. rural communities succeed getting COVID-19 shots into arms

Early evidence shows rural areas in five U.S. states are taking advantage of tightknit communities and nimble local structures to get coronavirus shots into arms faster than many urban areas, according to a Reuters analysis of county-level data from five states in different regions.

29 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-ASTRAZENECA (PIX) (TV)

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine expected to be approved for EU market

The EU's medicines watchdog EMA is expected to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca during a meeting of its scientific committee for human medicines (CHMP).

29 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

MEXICO-ARCHAEOLOGY/ (PIX)

In Mexico, amateur find of ancient 'goddess' stirs calls for more research

The edge of a mysterious block of limestone began to peak out from the dirt after Cesar Cabrera cleared out a stretch of his Mexican family farm where he wanted to plant watermelon.

29 Jan

PAKISTAN-CHARLIE CHAPLIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Pakistani "Charlie Chaplin" brings good cheer to Peshawar streets

Usman Khan, a young street performer, dressed in Charli Chaplin's baggie pants, trademark cap and cane, treads the streets of Peshawar spreading smiles on people's faces with his hilarious performance.

29 Jan