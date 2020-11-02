REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/5:00 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/5:00 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CANADA-SECURITY-QUEBEC/

Attacker with sword kills two, injures five in Quebec stabbings

Two people were killed and five wounded after being stabbed by a man dressed in medieval clothes and wielding a sword, Quebec police said on Sunday, noting the attack appeared to be driven by personal motives and not linked to any terror group.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-EUROPE-CASES/

Europe's COVID-19 cases double in five weeks, total infections surpass 10 million

Europe's new COVID-19 cases have doubled in five weeks, propelling the region on Sunday across the bleak milestone of 10 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

U.S. coronavirus cases keep rising in grim march to Election Day

Coronavirus cases continued their grim climb in the United States on Sunday with Midwestern states experiencing record hospitalizations, as increasingly bitter rhetoric kept the virus front and center of campaigning two days before the presidential election.

USA-ELECTION-TEXAS/

Texan Republicans lose bid to halt drive-through voting but fight continues

A group of Texas Republicans have lost one of two legal challenges they brought in the hope of halting drive-through voting in Houston and having more than 120,000 votes thrown out.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK-BAN/

U.S. will 'vigorously defend' TikTok executive order despite ruling

The U.S Commerce Department said on Sunday it would "vigorously defend" an executive order that seeks to bar transactions with Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok after a federal judge halted the action.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AVIATION-TESTING/

Guidelines for COVID-19 tests for airline passengers could set global bar for reliability, sources say

A global aviation manual now under review by a UN body suggests global guidelines calling for the use of highly reliable tests when screening passengers to detect the novel coronavirus ahead of flights, three sources familiar with the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE/

Box Office: 'Come Play' Limps to $3.1 Million Debut

Audiences did not heed the title of "Come Play," a terrifying thriller from Focus Features and Amblin that debuted in U.S. theaters this weekend. The PG-13 horror film generated just $3.15 million from 2,183 screens, enough to lead sleepy box office charts in pandemic times.

FILMFESTIVAL-TOKYO/

Tokyo film festival taps 'power of the arts' to give courage amid pandemic

The Tokyo International Film Festival kicked off on Saturday with live screenings and a host of coronavirus prevention measures to ensure the show could go on.

SPORTS

GOLF-BERMUDA/

Gay turns back the clock to win Bermuda Championship

Brian Gay rolled in a long birdie putt on his first extra hole to win the Bermuda Championship on Sunday and return to the PGA Tour winner's circle for the first time in seven years.

BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-MARTINEZ/

Report: Martinez opts in with Red Sox for 2021

Designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez will return to the Boston Red Sox in 2021, electing to not become a free agent, as expected, MLB Network reported Sunday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-KYRGYZSTAN (PIX)

INSIGHT-Pandemic protests test Putin's influence in ex-Soviet space

When mobs stormed government buildings and hounded the president from office in the Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan after disputed elections last month, Vladimir Putin seemed unimpressed. "Every time they have an election, they practically have a coup," Putin told a video conference of Russian experts from his residence. "This is not funny." The observation may be valid. But this latest revolution, as the stories of Kyrgyz people like Ulan Kudaiberdiyev reveal, was different.

2 Nov

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-FAMILIES (PIX)

Trump's election split families and friends. Will a Trump loss help them to heal?

President Donald Trump's election in 2016 deepened America's divide, causing bitter splits within families and among friends. His polarizing rhetoric evoked strong feelings, driving loved ones apart. Now, with polls showing Trump heading for a possible electoral we ask divided families and friends whether they expect to heal and reconcile if Trump loses the election. And if he doesn't lose, then what? A microcosmic tale of Trump's effect on American society after four years in office.

2 Nov

EGYPT-NETFLIX/ (PIX) (TV)

Netflix launches first Egyptian original as it eyes Mideast market

Netflix is due to premiere its first Egyptian original, the Arabic-language fantasy Paranormal, as it seeks to establish itself as a leading player in Egypt and the Middle East.

2 Nov

USA-CHINA/MEDIA

Deadline for six U.S. media outlets to report on operations in China

Deadline for six U.S. media outlets, American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, Feature Story News, the Bureau of National Affairs and Minnesota Public Radio, to report back on their operations in China, set by China's foreign ministry, after Washington said it was designating the U.S. arms of six more China-based media firms as foreign missions.

2 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/

EU, UK negotiators make final push to salvage trade after Brexit

EU and British Brexit negotiators continue talks in Brussels as they push for a deal to avoid a damaging breakdown in trade in less than nine weeks.

2 Nov

TANZANIA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Opponents of Tanzania's president to protest his election win

Two leading Tanzanian opposition parties have called for protests over the handling of a presidential and parliamentary election they say was marred by widespread irregularities. Incumbent President John Magufuli won a second term with an overwhelming majority against opposition rival Tindu Lissu, according to results released on Friday.

2 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BELARUS-RIGHTS/UN (TV)

UN Human Rights Council examines record of Belarus

Belarus human rights record is examined by the top U.N. human rights body, part of a regular evaluation of every U.N. member states, for the first time since May 2015. It comes days after Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko partially closed the country's land borders and replaced his interior minister and named three security hawks to new roles in an attempt to tighten his grip after months of mass protests.

2 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/JARGON

FACTBOX- U.S. election lingo, from naked ballots to a red mirage

Every U.S. presidential election has its own lingo, like the "hanging chads" on voting cards in Florida that led to a landmark court battle in 2000. Below is some of the jargon used in the days leading up to the Nov. 3 election pitting President Donald Trump against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

2 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LITIGATION-WINS (PIX)

The Republican effort to toss Texas votes and other legal battles shaping the U.S. election

A federal judge in Texas on Monday will consider a request by Republicans to toss more than 127,000 votes already cast at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area.

2 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TEXAS (PIX)

U.S. judge weighs bid to void 100,000 votes cast at drive-through sites in Texas

A federal judge in Texas will consider on Monday whether Houston officials should reject more than than 100,000 votes already cast at drive-through voting sites in the Democratic-leaning area.

2 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LEGAL CHALLENGES

Polarized electorate, mail-in ballots could spark post-election legal 'fight of our lives'

Tuesday's U.S. presidential election has all the ingredients for a drawn-out court battle over its outcome: a highly polarized electorate, a record number of mail-in ballots and some Supreme Court justices who appear ready to step in if there is a closely contested race.

2 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/IMMIGRATION

FACTBOX-Trump and Biden take sharply different paths on immigration

A look at the immigration stances of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

2 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Nigerian officials to discuss police reforms following protests

Nigerian ministers and security officials will brief journalists on planned reforms to the way the police force operates. It follows nationwide protests in recent weeks by campaigners calling for an end to alleged human rights abuses by Nigerian police and an overhaul of law enforcement forces. The protests were followed by the worst street violence since Nigeria's return to civilian rule in 1999 and pose the most serious political crisis confronting President Muhammadu Buhari.

2 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

POLAND-ABORTION/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Polish activists to continue protests against near total abortion ban

Activists in Poland to stage more anti-government protests in Warsaw and other cities following a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal earlier this month that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion.

2 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

WESTPAC-RESULTS/

Australia's Westpac to report full-year results

Australia's second-largest bank is expected to report a drop in annual cash earnings after write-downs on the value of assets and a record A$1.3 billion fine for allowing illicit payments. A decision on its dividend will be of key interest to investors.

2 Nov

INDONESIA-ECONOMY/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Demonstrators to protest against Indonesia's controversial jobs law

Thousands of people from student and labour groups are expected to hold a protest against Indonesia's controversial jobs law which is expected to come into effect.

2 Nov

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-TRADE (GRAPHIC)

Trump changed how the U.S. trades - not necessarily as intended

U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" trade policy torched a 70-year consensus on trade liberalization, drew a harder line against China's state-driven economic model and erected new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, alienating allies.

2 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-FED/ELECTION

Virus, political risk, rising as Fed takes stock of post-election landscape

Over the past four years the U.S. Federal Reserve has had to navigate a global trade war, absorb the verbal blows of a volatile president, and confront a once-in-a-century pandemic .But any hope Tuesday's election will bring a new era of calm to U.S. central banking may be wishful in an economy still coping with massive unemployment, uncertainty about the course of a virulent disease, and perhaps a lengthy dispute ahead over who is running the country. Indeed, as the Fed meets this week in the shadow of Tuesday's election, some betting markets are forecasting as much as a 33% chance the race outcome won't be known by the time policymakers release their statement on Thursday afternoon.

2 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

PERU-LITHIUM/

Plateau Energy Metals raises $600 mln for Peru's delayed lithium project

Canada's Plateau Energy Metals has raised nearly $600 million to develop Peru's one lithium project and expects to start mining in 2023, a year later than planned, as the country lags its neighbours in developing the battery metal, a company official said. 2 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH-VOLUNTEERS (PIX) (TV)

Czechs draft retired nurses, students and volunteers in growing COVID fight

Czech hospitals have drafted retired nurses, students and other volunteers as the country facing Europe's biggest rise in coronavirus systems struggles to keep the health system from collapsing.

2 Nov

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

ASIA-STORM/PHILIPPINES

Four killed in Typhoon Goni, Philippines braces for another storm

A super typhoon weakened after barrelling through the southern part of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, with officials reporting at least four deaths, power supply outages, infrastructure damage and flash floods.

2 Nov

SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-BAN (TV)

Doping - CAS hears appeal against Russia's Olympic ban

The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hears the appeal against Russia's Olympic ban.

2 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

UK judge to rule on Johnny Depp "wife beater" libel action

London's High Court will deliver its ruling on actor Johnny Depp's libel action against a British tabloid newspaper that labelled him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article. 2 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NICK CAVE-EXHIBITION/ (TV)

Nick Cave holds press conference speaks at opening of exhibition in Copenhagen

Singer and writer Nick Cave meets the press for the first time in five years at the opening of his "Stranger Than Kindness" exhibition in Copenhagen.

2 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT

New Supreme Court Justice Barrett participates in first cases

Newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is expected to participate in her first cases as the justices hear two oral arguments by teleconference on an environmental group's bid to obtain government documents and an employment benefits dispute involving a former railroad worker.

2 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT