TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/

Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder, fiancee decries trial

RIYADH/BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian court on Monday jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, four months after his family forgave his killers and enabled death sentences to be set aside.

BELARUS-ELECTION/

Belarusian protest leader disappears after being detained by masked men

Masked men detained Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk on Monday morning and drove her away in a van and two of her allies also disappeared later, the opposition movement said.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-TRUMP/

Trump calls Biden 'stupid,' demands apology for challenging him on vaccines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican President Donald Trump, accused by Joe Biden of putting lives at risk in his handling of the coronavirus, on Monday called his Democratic rival "stupid" and demanded an apology for what Trump called anti-vaccine rhetoric.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES/

Wildfires rage in California as heat wave lingers across U.S. West

Three large wildfires continued to burn in California as a record-breaking heat wave was set to linger across large swaths of the western United States on Monday.

BUSINESS

BOEING-FAA/

FAA investigating manufacturing flaws in Boeing 787 jetliners

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it is investigating manufacturing flaws involving some Boeing 787 Dreamliners but said it was too early to say if it will require new inspections.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-NORDSTREAM/

No Nord Stream 2? No problem for Germany, economists say

FRANKFURT/BERLIN/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Abandoning the nearly complete Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany could create a legal mess and nudge up energy costs for European households but Germany would cope with any disruption to supplies, economists say.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-THEATRE-INSURANCE/

British entertainment, left in dark, seeks government insurance help

LONDON (Reuters) - British theatres and live music venues say the show will only go on if the government provides a financial backstop, as the COVID-19 pandemic means they can no longer get commercial insurance.

TURKEY-MEDIA-NETFLIX/

Netflix delays 'Cuties' film launch in Turkey

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Netflix has delayed the launch of French film "Cuties" in Turkey after broadcasting watchdog (RTUK) ordered it to be removed saying it might lead to potential child exploitation.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-SERENA/

Serena battles past Sakkari to reach U.S. Open quarters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Third seed Serena Williams advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals after a gritty, tension-filled 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 win over Greece's Maria Sakkari on Monday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-KAEPERNICK/

Report questions sincerity of Kaepernick interest

A new report questions the sincerity of teams who expressed interest earlier this summer in bringing quarterback Colin Kaepernick back to the NFL.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TAIWAN-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan president speaks at security forum

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen gives the keynote address at the opening of the Ketagelan Forum on security issues.

8 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GLOBAL-CASUALTIES (PIX)

Global coronavirus deaths expected to hit 900,000 as cases surge in India

The global death toll from the coronavirus is expected to pass 900,000 on Tuesday, as worldwide cases topped 27.2 million, according to a Reuters tally.

Sep 8

JAPAN-POLITICS/POLICY (FACTBOX)

Key policies of leading candidate in Japanese ruling party's leadership election

The story lists main policy platforms of the clear front-runner in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, in such areas as economy, diplomacy, security and coronavirus responses. The next president of the LDP is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the party's majority in parliament's lower house. Tuesday's factbox reflects what he said during a joint news conference he and two other candidates held earlier on the day.

Sep 8

EU-AUSTRIA/SLOVENIA (PIX)

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz visits Slovenia

Kurz will meets his counterpart Janez Jansa. Story on merit.

Sep 8

USA-ELECTION/CONGRESS

New Hampshire holds primary election for U.S. House of Representatives

New Hampshire holds primary elections for its seats int he U.S. House of Representatives.

Sep 8

CLIMATE-CHANGE/BRITAIN-PROTESTS (PIX)

Extinction Rebellion continues London protesters

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion continues its protests in London to pressure lawmakers into adopting a new climate bill.

Sep 8

TURKEY-IRAN/ (TV)

Turkish, Iranian presidents hold summit by video link

Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey hold summit by video link to discuss combating COVID-19 and other areas of cooperation between the two neighbouring states

Sep 8

JAPAN-POLITICS/

Japan ruling party leader elections kick off; contenders set to hold join news conference in Tokyo

Japan ruling party leader elections kick off; contenders set to hold join news conference in Tokyo.

Sep 8

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit talks in London Sept 8-11

Sep 8

COLOMBIA-PEACE/TIMOCHENKO (TV)

Recruitment victims say have little hope for justice ahead of FARC leader testimony

Survivors of forced child recruitment by Colombia's former FARC rebels hope guerrilla leader-turned-politician Rodrigo Londono, known best by his nom de guerre Timochenko, will acknowledge the group's crimes when he testifies to a transitional justice tribunal, but say they hold little hope of true redress.

Sep 8

USA-SHALE/PERMITS-ELECTION (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Shale producers' race for federal permits ahead of U.S. presidential election

Oil producers in the top U.S. shale fields are stockpiling drilling permits on federal land ahead of the November U.S. presidential election, concerned that a win by Democratic candidate Joe Biden could lead to a clampdown on oilfield activity.

8 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CYPRUS-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Lavrov visits Cyprus, meets Cypriot FM Christodoulides

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Cyprus and meets Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. Statements to follow.

8 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DELAY

How a 'blue shift' in U.S. mail ballots might set off Election Week chaos

Democrats and election experts warn of a "blue shift" in November's presidential election, where early returns from in-person voting favor Trump before Democrat Joe Biden emerges as the winner when mail ballots are counted in the days that follow. With polls showing twice as many Democrats than Republicans plan to vote by mail in November, even some Republicans fear that Trump may seek to discredit the mail ballots and cast doubt on the results.

8 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TURNOUT

ANALYSIS-Supporters who helped Trump win presidency lagging in motivation this year

With less than two months to go until the U.S. election, President Donald Trump is having trouble energizing his core supporters, especially white voters without college degrees who were key to his victory in 2016, a Reuters polling analysis shows.

8 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-TRADE (PIX)

Pulled in many directions, Biden may keep Trump's China tariffs in place

"Damaging," "reckless" and "disastrous" are some of the words Joe Biden has used to describe tariffs imposed by Donald Trump on allies and rivals alike. He may keep some in place anyway if he is elected president of the United States in November.

8 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FRANCE-WHEAT/

French wheat growers group holds post-harvest press conference

Wheat growers group AGPB holds press conference to discuss this summer's poor French harvest and other issues facing grain farmers.

Sep 8

USA-FUNDS/BLACKROCK (PIX)

Don't bet against the U.S. market, it's likely going higher, BlackRock's Rieder says

The U.S. stock market's two-day tech-led fall last week has revived investor worries about a spiral of selling that could crash the broader market, but Rick Rieder, head of the BlackRock Global Allocation team, does not see stocks going off a cliff.

Sep 8

MEXICO-BUDGET/

Mexico's government will present 2021 budget, economic forecasts

Mexico's government will present lawmakers with its proposed 2021 fiscal budget and its economic forecasts for the coming year

Sep 8

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JORDAN-AIRPORT (PIX) (TV)

Jordan to reopen international airport after COVID-19 closure

Jordan will resume regular international flights from Sept. 8 to help revive an economy badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, after delaying the move several times over the past month.

Sep 8

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HALLOWEEN

Scared of COVID-19 this Halloween? Hershey's is making an ad for that

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, the most important day for candy makers, families who plan to stay at home and those who will go outside to trick-or-treat will see very different ads on social media and websites from candy maker Hershey. This is part of a new marketing strategy in partnership with Google, Hershey executives told Reuters exclusively.

8 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

8 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-CLIMATECHANGE/UTILITIES (GRAPHIC)

Biden plan to cut power emissions hinges on big breakthroughs

The U.S. power industry would struggle to meet presidential hopeful Joe Biden's proposed mandate that it become carbon neutral by 2035 without some big breakthroughs in clean energy technology, according to a Reuters survey of top utilities and documentary analysis.

8 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACTIVIST (PIX) (TV)

In new book, a teen British climate activist urges peers to "challenge everything"

Arrested because 'it really does change things' - reluctant teen climate change activist Blue Sandford explains why she's willing to risk her future for what she believes in and explains her hopes for her new book "Challenge Everything."

8 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

SOMALIA-ARCHITECT/ (PIX) (TV)

Somali architect looks at city's ruined past and dreams of the future

Mogadishu is a city of ruined glory: crenellated towers crumble by the sea and sand whirls against the pockmarked archways of the roofless old cathedral. But one young man, returning to his family's homeland, walks through the streets and dreams of their future.

8 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TELEVISION-DANCING WITH STARS/ (PIX) (TV)

'Dancing with the Stars' meets its biggest challenge - the coronavirus pandemic

Producers of U.S. television's ballroom show "Dancing with the Stars" talk about how they are making the show during a pandemic

8 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SEPT11 (PIX)

Rebuilt after 9/11, World Trade Center threatened anew by coronavirus

As the ruins of New York's World Trade Center smoldered following the September 11 attacks of 2001, sceptics doubted it could ever rise again. Now, as the 19th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the grand vision set forth after its destruction has largely been realized. But the rebuilt World Trade Center complex is under threat anew - this time, from a microscopic virus.

8 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT