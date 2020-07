Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

'Beautiful' to have a pint, 'brilliant' to get a haircut - England reopens after lockdown

LONDON (Reuters) - People relished their first pub drinks in more than three months, went to restaurants and finally got haircuts on Saturday as England took its biggest steps yet towards resumption of normal life after the coronavirus lockdown.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHO-DRUGS

WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in COVID trials after failure to reduce death

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalised patients with COVID-19 after they failed to reduce mortality.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record

Florida's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by a record 11,458 on Saturday, the state's health department said, the second time in three days that its caseload increased by more than 10,000.

USA-JULYFOURTH-TRUMP

Washington braces as crowds converge for Trump's July Fourth fireworks, racial protests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to converge on Saturday in the heart of Washington, where U.S. President Donald Trump will host an Independence Day fireworks display and military flyover, while protesters will march for racial equality.

BUSINESS

WIRECARD-ACCOUNTS-PHILIPPINES

Wirecard ex-COO Marsalek's entry into Philippines was faked, minister says

MANILA (Reuters) - Immigration records showing Wirecard's former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek arrived in the Philippines on June 23 and departed for China the next day were falsified, Philippines Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Saturday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-PPP-TRUMP

Trump approves five-week extension for small business pandemic loan applications

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a deadline extension to August 8 for small businesses to apply for relief loans under a federal aid program to help businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ANGOLA-ENTERTAINMENT

Angolan app gives performers a lifeline - streaming to paying public

LUANDA (Reuters) - When the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Claudio Kiala saw a gap in the market when it came to virtual entertainment.

CZECH-FILMFESTIVAL

Scaled-down Czech film festival opens in empty auditorium

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A Czech film festival disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic unveiled a scaled-down programme of movies on Friday with an opening ceremony in an empty auditorium and a star-free red carpet.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-NYY-TANAKA

Yankees' pitcher Tanaka struck in head by line drive

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is alert and is able to walk unaided after being hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of team mate Giancarlo Stanton, the Major League Baseball team said on Saturday.

MOTOR-F1-AUSTRIA

F1 drivers united against racism, if not taking a knee

Formula One drivers expressed unity in the fight against racism on Saturday but said taking a knee before Sunday's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix would be a matter for each to decide. UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

