REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

FRANCE-SECURITY-LYON/

Greek Orthodox priest shot and wounded at church in France

A Greek Orthodox priest was shot and badly wounded on Saturday at a church in the French city of Lyon by an assailant who then fled, a police source and witnesses said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN/

'Stay at home': Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England back into a national lockdown after the United Kingdom passed the milestone of one million COVID-19 cases and a second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm the health service.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-NEWYORK/

Travelers to New York must quarantine for three days, then get coronavirus test

Most people arriving in New York state must quarantine for at least three days before taking a coronavirus test, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday as he overhauled one of the strictest quarantine regimes for travelers in the United States. If that test comes back negative, the traveler can leave quarantine.

USA-ELECTION-TEXAS/

Texas judge to hear Republican bid to void 100,000 votes; Democrats fear election 'chaos'

A federal judge in Texas scheduled an emergency hearing for Monday on whether Houston officials unlawfully allowed drive-through voting and should toss 100,000 votes in the Democratic-leaning area.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AIR-FRANCE-KLM/

Netherlands puts KLM bailout on hold after pilots reject wage freeze

The Dutch government on Saturday put on hold its plan to bail out KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, after pilots rejected a wage-freeze until 2025, Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said.

FRANCE-AMAZON/

Amazon drops French Black Friday ad campaign as lockdown starts

Amazon is withdrawing advertising for pre-Black Friday discounts in France, after the government said the campaign was unfair to small shops at time when a coronavirus lockdown has forced them to close.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-CONNERY/

Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90

Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to grace the silver screen for four decades, has died aged 90.

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN-LAWSUIT/

Harvey Weinstein is sued by woman he was convicted of sexually assaulting

Harvey Weinstein was sued on Friday by the former production assistant who the disgraced movie producer was convicted at trial of having sexually assaulted.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-USOPC-REFORMS/

Trump signs U.S. reform bill into law after Nassar abuse scandal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a bill designed to give Olympic athletes greater protection and more input into decision making in the wake of the Larry Nassar gymnastics sexual abuse scandal.

GOLF-BERMUDA-REDMAN/

Redman grabs one-shot lead in windy Bermuda

Doc Redman tamed strong winds to card a four-under par 67 in the Bermuda Championship third round on Saturday to take a one stroke lead as he guns for his first PGA Tour win.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BLACKPARTY

Fractured U.S. politics, police killings show need for a Black party, activists say

As the United States lurches towards an election that many believe could determine the direction of the country for a generation, Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs launched a new political party for Black Americans. Party offiicals explain what it hopes to accomplish, now and in the future.

1 Nov

USA-ELECTION/CLIMATE CHANGE

FACTBOX-On climate, it's Biden's green revolution versus Trump's war on red tape

The U.S. presidential election pits a politician who plans to tie the country's economic recovery to tackling climate change against another determined to remove as many regulatory hurdles to oil, gas and coal production as possible.

1 Nov

VENEZUELA-MIGRATION/COLOMBIA (TV)

With border closed, Venezuelan migrants make difficult return journey through Colombia

Dodging army patrols, fording rivers, braving low Andean temperatures and with their stomachs and wallets empty, hundreds of Venezuelan migrants have begun arduous journeys back through Colombia in search of a better future, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Nov

COLOMBIA-PEACE/ (PIX) (TV)

Former Colombian rebels march on Bogota to demand protection after killings

Thousands of former rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which demobilized under a 2016 peace deal, will arrive in Bogota after marching from several provinces to demand better protection after murders of ex-guerrillas.

1 Nov

USA-ELECTION/HEALTHCARE-ECONOMY

Bidencare or Trumpcare? How each could shape the U.S. economy

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wants to expand the Affordable Care Act; President Donald Trump wants to end it. Health economists say the impact of any healthcare scheme on the economy rests not just on its price tag but also on its effect on the 30 million or so Americans who currently have no insurance.

1 Nov

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV)

Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Philadelphia.

1 Nov

GEORGIA-ELECTION/RESULTS (TV)

Georgia releases results of parliamentary election

Georgia announces parliamentary election results. New parliament will be elected for another four years.

1 Nov

MOLDOVA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Presidential elections in Moldova

Moldova elects new President

1 Nov

USA-ELECTION/HOUSTON (PIX)

In George Floyd's hometown, a season of protest ends at the polls

This summer's simmering anger and demands for justice that George Floyd's death ignited have transformed into huge voter turnout for Black Americans in some parts of the country - and especially in Houston's Third Ward, where Floyd grew up.

1 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Ivorians await results of presidential election

Ivorians wait for the results of the presidential election with President Alassane Ouattara's main rivals expected to deliver a joint response to Saturday's vote.

1 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POLAND-ALLSAINTS (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED Poles visit cemeteries on All Saints' Day amid rising coronavirus risks

Poles visit cemeteries to remember loved ones on All Saints' Day, an event which carries potential risks this year as the country faces rising rates of coronavirus infections. Authorities are encouraging people to visit graves before and after Nov. 1 to reduce the danger of spreading the virus.

1 Nov

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-VACCINE (PIX)

Israel starts COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Israel starts clinical for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by a research institute overseen by the Defence Ministry. The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) began animal trials for its "BriLife" vaccine in March.

1 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SLOVAKIA

Slovakia mobilises as bid to COVID-test most of country in 2 days begins

Long queues formed outside coronavirus testing centres in Slovakia on Saturday, as the country embarked on a bid to test most of the country's 5.5 million inhabitants over a single weekend. Up to 20,000 medics plus support teams including soldiers staffed around 5,000 sites to administer the antigen swab tests.

1 Nov

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MEXICO-DAY OF THE DEAD/VIOLENCE (PIX)

Corpses lie unclaimed on Day of the Dead in violent Mexican state

For Ben Yehuda, the head of forensic services in Mexico's violence-torn state of Guerrero, celebrating Day of the Dead involves more than arranging a colorful altar with flowers and photos. It calls for working to uncover the identities of 428 unclaimed bodies at the state's forensic cemetery, most of whom lost their lives to violence.

1 Nov

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

ASIA-STORM/PHILIPPINES (TV)

Typhoon Goni set to make landfall in Philippines over main island

Typhoon Goni was expected to make landfall and pass over the main island of Luzon on Sunday morning with wind strengths of up to 185 kilometres per hour and heavy rains that risk flooding, storm surges and landslides. Goni was also projected to cross the Philippines' capital of Manila before exiting mainland Luzon on Monday.

1 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

KAZAKHSTAN-INFLATION/

Kazakhstan monthly inflation

Kazakhstan to publish monthly inflation data

1 Nov

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-NYC/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED Athletics - New York City Marathon

The 50th edition of the New York City Marathon has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Nov 10:40 ET / 15:40 GMT