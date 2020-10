Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

BAKU/YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia and Azerbaijan said they had agreed on Saturday to a new humanitarian ceasefire from midnight (2000 GMT) in fighting over Azerbaijan's ethnic Armenian-controlled enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

FRANCE-SECURITY/

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

PARIS/CONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, France (Reuters) - The teenager who beheaded a teacher outside the school in a Paris suburb where he taught had approached pupils in the street and asked them to point out his victim, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said on Saturday.

U.S.

USA-COURT-BARRETT-PROTEST/

Thousands protest Trump's Supreme Court pick at Washington Women's March

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands marched to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Saturday to commemorate the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and protest President Donald Trump's rush to push through Amy Coney Barrett as her replacement.

USA-ELECTION-MICHIGAN/

Trump heads to Michigan, Wisconsin in re-election campaign push

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump takes his re-election push to Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday before launching a tour of western states to shore up support as national polls show him trailing his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

BUSINESS

BRITAIN-DELOITTE/

Deloitte to shut four UK offices as COVID-19 entrenches remote working

Global accounting and consulting firm Deloitte will close four of its 50 British offices as it reviews its real estate portfolio in the coronavirus pandemic, but will retain the staff on work-from-home contracts, it said on Saturday.

INDIA-ECOMMERCE-WARNING/

Amid tensions with China, India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin rule

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian government has warned Amazon.com's local unit and Walmart's Flipkart that sellers on their platforms are not complying with a rule requiring that a product's country of origin be specified.

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS-BIG-HIT-STOCKS/

BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth

SEOUL (Reuters) - Big Hit Entertainment Co Ltd 352820.KS, the management agency of South Korean K-pop group BTS, saw its stock fall as much as 23% on Friday, extending losses from its debut the previous day as pricing eased after pre-listing hype.

GLOBAL-RACE-DISNEY/

Disney's 'Peter Pan,' 'Aristocats' get racism advisories

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Classic Disney animated movies "Peter Pan," "The Aristocrats" and "Dumbo" have been given content advisory notices warning viewers that they contain outdated or stereotyped depictions of people of color.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL/

Fans allowed to attend more than half of Week 6 games

For the first time this season more than half of this weekend's NFL games will welcome fans, the league said on Saturday as it carries out its 2020 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CYCLING-GIRO/

Cycling: Ganna takes third stage win as Almeida extends Giro lead

VALDOBBIADENE, Italy (Reuters) - Italian Filippo Ganna claimed his third victory in this year's Giro d'Italia when he won the 14th stage on Saturday, a 34.1km individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, as Joao Almeida extended his overall lead.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM (PIX) (TV)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives in Hanoi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives in Hanoi for his first trip abroad since he took office. Japan is among the largest source of foreign investment for Vietnam. Both countries are signatories to an 11-country CPTPP deal that will slash tariffs across much of the Asia-Pacific, and are locked in separate maritime disputes with China.

18 Oct

USA-ELECTION/YOUNG VOTERS

Young U.S. voters wanting climate action still prioritize economy, pandemic

The two dozen students who signed up for air pollution expert James Goldstene's advanced environmental studies class all say they are deeply passionate about fighting climate change. But when it comes to voting in the U.S. presidential election, many said climate change was not their top issue. While young Americans have filed lawsuits and led protests inspired by Sweden's teen activist Greta Thunberg to demand climate action in recent years, their priorities in next month's vote reflect those of the wider electorate: the battered U.S. economy, the COVID-19 pandemic and racial justice.

18 Oct

GUINEA-ELECTION/ (TV)

Guinea to hold presidential election

Guinea holds a presidential election. President Alpha Conde is seeking a third term despite protests from opposition supporters who say he is violating term limits.

18 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL WORKERS

Young U.S. poll workers brace for Election Day as virus fears keep elders home

After scrambling to replace an aging force of poll workers most at risk from the coronavirus, U.S. election officials face the challenge of running the Nov. 3 voting with untested volunteers tasked with following strict health protocols in an intensely partisan environment.

18 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (PIX)

West Africa bloc's delegation expected in Ivory Coast amid election dispute

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States is expected in Ivory Coast on Sunday on a crisis prevention mission as tensions build ahead of an Oct. 31 election. President Alassane Ouattara's main rivals accuse him of violating the constitution by standing for a third term. Clashes broke out in an eastern city on Saturday after they called for a boycott and urged their supporters to prevent the poll form going ahead.

18 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Victoria to announce easing measures as coronavirus outbreak subsides

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will on Sunday announce a range of lock-down easing measures as the growth in new infections eases.

18 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

18 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT