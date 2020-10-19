REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

CHILE-PROTESTS-ANNIVERSARY/

Chileans clang pots, rally in Santiago to mark anniversary of 2019 protests

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of the capital, Santiago, on Sunday, clanging pots, cheering and chanting to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests over inequality that left more than 30 dead and thousands injured.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ITALY/

Italy unveils new COVID-19 restrictions as daily infections climb

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave mayors the power to shut public squares from 9 p.m. to halt gatherings as he unveiled a further package of measures on Sunday to try to halt a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

Twitter raps Trump COVID-19 adviser as U.S. cases rise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Twitter on Sunday removed a "misleading" tweet downplaying the efficacy of masks posted by a top coronavirus adviser to President Donald Trump, while U.S. cases surged before the Nov. 3 election.

USA-ELECTION/

Biden attacks Trump in North Carolina over COVID-19; president to campaign in Nevada

LAS VEGAS/DURHAM, N.C. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were courting early voters on Sunday in the competitive states of Nevada and North Carolina, as the final presidential debate looms later this week.

BUSINESS

TOSHIBA-CYBER/

Toshiba targets $3 billion revenue in quantum cryptography by 2030

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Monday it aims to generate $3 billion in revenue from its advanced cryptographic technology for data protection by 2030, as the Japanese sprawling conglomerate scrambles to find future growth drivers.

BOEING-737MAX-AMERICAN-AIRLINE/

American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service at year-end

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American Airlines Group AAL.O plans to return Boeing BA.N 737 Max jets to service for passenger flights by the end of this year depending on certification of the aircraft from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it said on Sunday.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE/

Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Leads Cratering U.S. Box Office

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Liam Neeson's thriller "Honest Thief" limped to first place at the domestic box office, debuting at $3.7 million. Those ticket sales, among the lowest ever to land at No. 1, came in slightly ahead of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and Robert De Niro's family comedy "War With Grandpa."

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NEW-YORK-MOVIES/

Movie theaters outside New York City to reopen at 25% capacity, Cuomo says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 23 after a months-long hiatus spurred by the coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-DET/

Jaguars' 27-year-old kicker nails his first regular-season field-goal attempt

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Jon Brown notched a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter of his team's 34-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a play that would scarcely warrant mention if not for it being the first field goal he had ever attempted in a regular-season game at any level.

TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/

Rublev downs Coric to win St Petersburg Open for fourth title in 2020

Russian third seed Andrey Rublev won his fourth ATP Tour title of the year when he beat Croatia's Borna Coric 7-6(5) 6-4 to lift the St Petersburg Open trophy on Sunday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-FINANCE

FACTBOX- What a Joe Biden win could mean for financial policy

With less than three weeks to go to the election, Biden is leading Republican president Donald Trump nationally and in battleground states. Here are some of the key areas his administration and agency picks would likely focus on.

19 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/

Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks

Britain and the European Union will on Monday attempt to breathe life into post-Brexit trade talks that appeared all but dead last week, with each side telling the other it needed to fundamentally change course.

19 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-FINANCE

Weakened consumer watchdog expected to bite back if Biden wins

A decade-long Republican campaign to weaken the consumer watchdog's independence is set to backfire if Democrat Joe Biden wins the presidential election, by handing him the power to swiftly replace the agency's director with a consumer champion, said nearly a dozen lawyers, lobbyists and policy experts.

19 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TAIWAN-DIPLOMACY/

Taiwan foreign minister takes questions at parliament

Taiwan Foreign Minister takes lawmaker questions in parliament.

19 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/PARLIAMENT

New Zealand's next parliament is its newest, youngest and most inclusive ever

New Zealand's new 12-seat parliament line up is expected to have several more women, people of colour and the largest representation of LGBTQ+ MPs in the world.

19 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

IRAQ-PROTESTS/MIGRATION (TV)

Fearful and with spirits crushed, Iraqi activists flee abroad

Dozens of activists, rights workers and journalists have fled the Iraq since last years' anti-government protests to escape threats by emboldened militia groups.

19 Oct

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM-WELCOME (PIX) (TV)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends welcoming ceremony in Hanoi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a welcoming ceremony in Hanoi during his first trip abroad since taking office.

19 Oct

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM-JOINT STATEMENT (PIX) (TV)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold a joint news conference in Hanoi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a joint statement with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi during his first trip abroad since taking office. 19 Oct

POLAND-ABORTION/ (TV)

Polish conservatives eye Constitutional Tribunal ruling to de-facto ban abortion

A Polish woman speaks about her ordeal in trying to terminate a pregnancy after finding out the fetus had a lethal genetic disorder. While such abortions are technically legal in the predominantly Catholic Poland, many doctors and hospitals refuse to perform or facilitate them on religious grounds. Terminating a pregnancy in the case of fetal deformities might become fully illegal following a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal due on Oct. 22 on a petition filed by a group of ruling party lawmakers. Critics say the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is hoping to use the court to curb already restrictive abortion rules. Previous attempts to pass such restrictions in parliament were rolled back after massive public protests.

19 Oct

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM (PIX) (TV)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visits Hanoi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks in Hanoi during a two-day visit, his first trip abroad since he took office. Japan is among the largest source of foreign investment for Vietnam. Both countries are signatories to an 11-country CPTPP deal that will slash tariffs across much of the Asia-Pacific, and are locked in separate maritime disputes with China.

19 Oct

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM-SPEECH (PIX)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivers speech in Hanoi during first foreign trip

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivers a policy speech in Hanoi during his first trip abroad since taking office.

19 Oct

USA-ELECTION/EARLY VOTING (TV)

In-person early voting begins in Florida and five other states

In-person early voting begins in Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, North Dakota, Colorado

19 Oct

ESTONIA-SUMMIT/

Virtual Three Seas Initiative summit in Tallinn

Presidents of all 12 Three Seas Initiative countries are expected to participate - Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. All virtually except Polish President Andrzej Duda and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who will participate in person. Also scheduled to speak during the broadcast are: U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, Executive Vice President of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager and in a non-public part of the virtual summit: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

19 Oct

USA-FDIC/INCLUSION

U.S. regulator to release survey on financial inclusion

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) will host a media conference call next Monday, October 19, 2020, to discuss the findings of its biennial survey of household use of banking and financial services. Since 2009, the FDIC has measured the banked and unbanked populations in the U.S. and studied household use of banking and financial products and services, the most comprehensive analysis of its kind.

19 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CORONAVIRUS (PIX) (TV)

In 2016, Trump won these Rust Belt counties on the economy. In 2020, he might lose them over coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has hammered some of the very communities that handed Donald Trump the 2016 election: working-class, white counties that defected from Obama in 2012, believing Trump could bring back jobs. Reuters visited two such counties -- Trumbull, OH, and Northampton, PA -- where COVID death rates have been high and unemployment rates have spiraled. Some voters there have soured on him.

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/POLICE-ACTIVISTS (PIX) (TV)

Meet the tech-savvy Nigerians using digital skills to drive police reform protests

Nigerian protesters demanding an end to alleged police brutality have staged nationwide demonstrations for more than a week. The protests are driven by young, tech-savvy activists who say they have been a target of the police and are using social media to share images of alleged abuses, finance events through crowdfunding, and garner support from celebrities around the world.

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LITIGATION (FACTBOX)

Major legal wins the Republicans and Democrats have racked up ahead of the U.S. presidential election

With hundreds of lawsuits filed ahead of the 2020 election, a factbox of the key legal victories that could shape the election

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (PIX)

West Africa delegation holds press conference in Ivory Coast over election dispute

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States will hold a press conference in Abidjan on Monday after meeting the country's political leaders over the weekend to ease tensions over President Alassane Ouattara's third term bid in the Oct. 31 presidential election. Clashes broke out in an eastern city on Saturday after the opposition called for a boycott and urged their supporters to prevent the poll form going ahead.

19 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-BRAZIL/ (PIX)

US National Security Advisor meets São Paulo business leaders

The U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien meets with São Paulo industry lobby FIESP head Paulo Skaff and other business leaders to discuss increased trade and investment, accompanied by Export Import Bank president Kimberly Reed, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Michael Nemelka and the Managing Director of the Development Finance Cooperation, Sabrina Teichman,

19 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

LIBERTY OILFIELD-CEO/WRIGHT (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Oilman Chris Wright's unusual route to top ranks of U.S. fracking services

Chris Wright has always stood out in the oilfield: A mountain climber and MIT grad who ran an oil explorer in North Dakota, he launched a hydraulic fracturing firm after learning suppliers were chronically short-handed during the shale boom. Nine years later, he is running he second-largest fracker in North America and fighting to maintain its unique culture during the industry's worst bust.

19 Oct

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY-BIDEN

For Biden, ambitious economics may wait on battle with coronavirus

The Democratic party's sprawling presidential primary last spring offered a wide open debate on economic policy that ranged from the merits of wealth taxes and other ways to ease U.S. economic inequality to aggressive proposals for reducing the use of fossil fuels. Yet even a "blue wave" victory next month giving Democrats control of the White House and both chambers of Congress may strand that sort of transformational economic thinking on the sidelines until the battle against the coronavirus is won.

19 Oct

IMF-WORLDBANK/ (PIX) (TV)

Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group

Finance and development ministers, central bankers, private sector executives and academics convene for the annual meeting between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

19 Oct

NETFLIX-RESULTS/PREVIEW

PREVIEW: How has the pandemic boosted Netflix? Results due Tuesday

Netflix Inc will tell investors on Tuesday how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affected membership in the third quarter - and how that number compares to the weak subscriber guidance the company issued in July. Reuters previews the streaming giant's third quarter results.

19 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

UGANDA-TOYOTA/ (PIX) (TV)

Toyota hopes start-up Tugende's low cost loans will boost business in Africa

The trading arm of the Toyota Group has invested $4 million in a Ugandan start-up, saying it hopes Tugende's small loans for businessmen in the informal sector will also provide financing for customers to buy Toyota vehicles.The loans target people like 25-year-old driver Mark Yaweh, who put a down payment on a new motorbike from India's Hero Motocorp Ltd. He'd scraped by driving someone else's bike for three years but hoped to own his own after 18 months.

19 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-SKI

Canada ski resorts face winter without international cash cows

With international borders largely shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's popular ski resorts, including Vail's Whistler Blackcomb, are facing a winter without a key moneymaking demographic - international tourists. Instead they will have to rely on locals.

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell is panelist at IMF annual meeting

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell participates in "Cross-Border Payments and Digital Currencies" panel before virtual International Monetary Fund Annual Meeting Panel on Cross-Border Payments.

19 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on "U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" before virtual American Bankers Association Convention.

19 Oct 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BULGARIA-CIRCUS (PIX) (TV)

Bulgaria's biggest circus bets on laughter amid coronavirus woes

Bulgaria's Circus Balkanski has re-started its shows in September, betting that clowns jibes, breathtaking acrobatics and dangerous stunts can help Bulgarians and their children put their minds off the coronavirus pandemic. Lockdowns in the spring scrapped planned shows and left its founder and owner Alexander Balkanski, 78, and the troupe struggling to make ends meet. Upbeat, Balkanski, an descendant from the Florentine Malevolti family of circus artists that can be traced back to 200 years, had to put a mortgage on his own home to renovate his circus and keep performing.

19 Oct

WORLD-WORK/ONBOARDING

Welcome Aboard, Sort Of: How to start a new job in 2020

After shedding about 22 million jobs since March, the U.S. economy has since added over 11 million of those back, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. For new hires working from home, here are few tips on how companies can make employees feel welcome from a distance – and how just-hired staffers can navigate this bizarro world:

19 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX)

Australia's south-east opens up as coronavirus second wave subsides

Residents near Australia's epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the state of Victoria are enjoying more freedom of movement from Monday after a second wave of infections subsides.

19 Oct

AUSTRALIA-KOALAS/NSW (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

WIDER IMAGE - The fight to save koalas from extinction in New South Wales

A year-long parliamentary inquiry released at the end of June concluded koalas will go extinct before 2050 in NSW unless urgent intervention is enacted. The Blue Mountains area, encompassing Blue Mountains National Park and the nearby foothills that border on metropolitan Sydney, is a critical sub-region for koalas in NSW despite many having been killed there in last season's bushfires.

19 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT