REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:10 p.m. GMT/6:10 a.m. SGT

Rescuers search Beirut rubble for second day after pulse detected

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.

Russia presses Germany for more detail on Navalny, urges 'transparency'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it wanted dialogue with Germany over the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and that Russian doctors who treated him initially were much more transparent than the German doctors treating him now.

How Jerry Falwell Jr. mixed his personal finances with his university's

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After parting ways with President Jerry Falwell Jr in the wake of personal scandals, Liberty University has hired a firm to investigate "all facets" of Falwell's tenure, including the school's financial and real estate operations.

Jacob Blake pleads not guilty to charges prior to Kenosha shooting

Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man whose shooting by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reignited nationwide protests over racism and police brutality, pleaded not guilty on Friday to criminal charges filed prior to the shooting.

U.S. job growth loses speed as fiscal stimulus ebbs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. employment growth slowed further in August and permanent job losses increased as money from the government started running out, raising doubts on the sustainability of the economy's recovery from the deep COVID-19 recession.

Tesla not added to S&P 500 in latest index changes Tesla Inc was not part of the companies to be added to the S&P 500 as per a list unveiled by the index's manager S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday.

How Disney should handle 'Black Panther 2' after Chadwick Boseman's death

Soon after learning that "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman had died at age 43, fans urged Marvel Studios not to recast the role, setting up a dilemma for the studio planning a sequel to Hollywood's first major superhero film with a predominantly Black cast.

Australian film-maker braves double COVID quarantine for Venice festival

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Australian director Roderick MacKay braved COVID-19 restrictions to make a "daunting" trip to the Venice film festival, where his debut feature "The Furnace" premieres on Friday.

Former champion Osaka survives scare to reach last 16 in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former champion Naomi Osaka survived a third-round scare before grinding out a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-2 victory over fearless Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk to reach the last 16 of the U.S. Open on Friday.

Athletics: Hassan breaks women's one-hour record by 413 metres

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, smashed the world record for the women's one-hour race by more than a lap when she ran 18,930 metres during the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday.

Russian city in far east holds anti-Kremlin protest for ninth weekend in a row

Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk to protest against President Vladimir Putin's handling of a regional political crisis for the ninth weekend in a row. 5 Sep

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post.

5 Sep

Mali junta meets political leaders about shape of post-coup transition

Mali's junta meets with representatives of political parties and civil society groups to discuss forming a transitional government. The officers who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last month are under pressure from international allies to quickly return power to civilian hands.

5 Sep

Thai high school students to rally in Bangkok

Networks of Thai high school students from 30 schools are expected to gather for an anti-government protest outside of the education ministry in Bangkok.

5 Sep 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

Costa Rica tests horse plasma treatment for coronavirus

Multimedia look at Costa Rica's phase 2 trials of a coronavirus treatment based on plasma extracted from horses.

5 Sep

Visit to Wuhan mobile hospital used to treat COVID-19 patients

Journalists wrap up their three-day government trip to Wuhan by visiting a backup mobile hospital used to treat coronavirus patients in the Chinese city hardest hit by the outbreak. Wuhan's death count of 3,869 accounts for more than 80% of China's total.

5 Sep 02:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

Russia's Bolshoi Theatre opens 245th season with a socially-distanced 'Don Carlo'

Bolshoi Theatre will open its door for opera aficionados for the first time in almost six months on Sunday. Audience will be asked to wear masks and sit apart in a half-empty auditorium for a performance of Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlo".

5 Sep