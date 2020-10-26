REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:15 p.m. GMT/6:15 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:15 p.m. GMT/6:15 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-SECURITY-SHIP/

UK 'SBS' special forces storm tanker and detain stowaways in Channel

British special forces stormed a Greek-operated oil tanker in the English channel on Sunday to wrestle control of the vessel from seven stowaways who had threatened the crew in a suspected hijacking.

BELARUS-ELECTION/

Belarus opposition prepares nationwide strike after police crackdown on protests

Exiled opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Sunday called on Belarusians to begin a nationwide strike after police forces loyal to veteran President Alexander Lukashenko fired stun grenades to disperse mass protests.

U.S.

USA-COURT-BARRETT-POLICE/

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett often rules for police in excessive force case

In her three years as a federal appeals court judge, U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has consistently sided with police or prison guards accused of using excessive force, a Reuters review of cases she was involved in shows.

USA-ELECTION/

Biden blasts Trump as U.S. COVID-19 cases mount and Pence staff endures outbreak

Vice President Mike Pence forged ahead with campaigning on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting Democratic challenger Joe Biden to accuse Trump of surrendering to the pandemic.

BUSINESS

HUSKY-ENERGY-M-A-CENOVUS-ENERGY/

Canada's Cenovus to buy Husky for $2.9 billion as pandemic drives oil mergers

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO has agreed to buy rival Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO in an all-stock deal valued at C$3.8 billion ($2.9 billion) to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, as a pandemic-driven collapse in demand forces the industry to consolidate.

DUNKIN-BRANDS-INSPIRE-BRANDS-M-A/

Dunkin' Brands discuss potential sale to Inspire Brands

Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins chains owner Dunkin' Brands Group Inc has held preliminary discussions to be acquired by Inspire Brands, a private equity-backed restaurant company, Dunkin' said in a statement on Sunday

ENTERTAINMENT

VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BOX-OFFICE/

Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Tops Quiet U.S. Box Office Again

Liam Neeson's thriller "Honest Thief" repeated as the winner of a subdued domestic box office with $2.4 million at 2,502 locations.

PEOPLE-SCHWARZENEGGER/

Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he has had heart surgery but is feeling "fantastic."

SPORTS

GOLF-ZOZO/

Thomas and Rahm set for Zozo Championship showdown

World number three Justin Thomas birdied two of his final three holes to grab a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm at the Zozo Championships on Saturday and set up a final round showdown with the Spanish world number two.

TENNIS-COLOGNE-CHAMPIONSHIPS/

Zverev beats Sinner to keeps hopes of Cologne double alive

Top seed Alexander Zverev reached his second final in the space of a week in Cologne with a clinical 7-6(3) 6-3 victory over Italian wild card Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the bett1HULKS Championship on Saturday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MR DIY-LISTING/

Malaysia's MR D.I.Y. makes stock market debut

Malaysian home improvement retailer MR D.I.Y. Group debuts on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange.

26 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BUSINESS JETS (PIX)

Demand for business jets picks up as jetsetters avoid commercial flights during COVID-19

Wealthy passengers avoiding commercial flights during COVID-19 are helping fuel a recovery in pre-owned business jet sales, while driving early signs of demand for new corporate planes, despite a slump in 2020 deliveries, industry executives and analysts tell Reuters

26 Oct

NIGERIA-OIL/

Oil executives gather at Nigeria's Oil Trading and Logistics conference

Nigeria's primary downstream oil conference brings together business leaders from across Africa. Nigerian government officials, representatives of the country's state oil company, and oil executives are expected to provide updates on a range of issues from fuel quality to the importation of refined products. Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil exporter but imports the majority of the refined petroleum products used in the country.

26 Oct

HUSKY ENERGY-M&A/CENOVUS ENERGY

Canada's oil sector hungry for more M&A after Cenovus' bid for Husky

Cenovus Energy's takeover of Husky Energy creates a new major Canadian-owned oil producer, joining the same tier as larger Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor Energy, lending the long-struggling oil patch greater stability in the wake of a withdrawal by foreign companies and investors. But the industry needs even more consolidation to fight the existential crisis.

26 Oct

FORBES-SUMMIT/ (PIX)

Global speakers attend the Forbes Under 30 Summit

Global speakers talk on topics relating to technology, entertainment, finance, fashion, food and philanthropy during the Forbes Under 30 Summit.

26 Oct

CHINA-ECONOMY/CONSUMPTION (PIX)

Bucking global trend, Chinese consumption poised for pre-COVID-19 growth

A late-summer recovery in China's household spending is set to broaden in the coming months and propel the next stage of the economy's rebound, with consumers returning to theatres and restaurants and crowds hitting the road for holidays.

26 Oct

ODDLY ENOUGH

HALLOWEEN-DAY/USA (PIX)

Super spooky: Halloween trick-or-treating amid COVID-19

On a typical Halloween, Sarah Schwimmer would answer her door and put candy in the outstretched hands of costumed trick-or-treaters, but this year she will be shooting their sweets through a 10-foot-long pipe rigged up as her COVID-19 socially distanced delivery system.

26 Oct

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-CYPRUS/ (TV)

Turkey's Erdogan hosts newly elected Northern Cyprus leader

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts the newly elected leader of the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, on his first visit abroad since winning a presidential election.

26 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade talks due to continue

Trade talks between Britain and the EU are due to continue in London until Wednesday.

26 Oct

APEC-MALAYSIA/FINANCE (PIX) (TV)

APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting

Finance Ministers of APEC countries meet virtually to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities.

26 Oct

POLAND-REFUGEES/

On the EU's eastern border, not all refugees are equal

Poland is opening its borders to people fleeing political persecution in Belarus, but for Seda, a Chechen who was refused the opportunity to apply for asylum 16 times in 2016 and 2017, this is little comfort.

26 Oct

USA-ELECTION/STATE-MEASURES

From abortion rights to 'magic mushrooms,' U.S. voters will decide

Besides electing candidates on Nov. 3, voters in 32 states will get to weigh in on changing a wide range of proposed laws that include elections, criminal justice, abortion rights, taxes and even whether to legalize magic mushrooms.

26 Oct

USA-ASIA/INDIA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper visit India

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will be meeting Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during their multi-country visit to Asia.

26 Oct

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA (PIX)

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear witness testimony, relating to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's allegation that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process in her arrest, as part of her extradition trial from Canada to the United States.

26 Oct

CHINA-POLITICS/ (TV)

China's ruling Communist Party holds key session to discuss development for 2021-2025

The Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party will meet from Oct. 26-29 to set out their 14th Five-Year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development between 2021 and 2025. The plan will be published at the annual parliamentary meeting next year.

26 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/BORDER (PIX) (TV)

'It'll be carnage': British companies dread a Brexit border breakdown

Deal or no deal, British companies will have to confront a wall of bureaucracy that threatens chaos at the border if they want to sell into the world's biggest trading bloc when life after Brexit begins on January 1.

26 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TANZANIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Tanzania's 'Bulldozer' president hopes mega-projects impress voters

When Tanzanian President John Magufuli criss-crossed the country ahead of Wednesday's elections, he touted the billions of dollars his government has spent on a new hydropower dam, a railway and a revived national airline. Magufuli, who is standing for a second term, promises voters his projects will turbocharge growth in East Africa's third-largest economy - even as the private sector complains it is being made to pay too high a bill.

26 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

WTO-AIRCRAFT

WTO Dispute Settlement Body meet, EU request to impose tariffs in US Boeing case on agenda

The European Union should gain formal clearance next week to impose tariffs on $4 billion of annual U.S. imports in a dispute over aircraft subsidies, at a close-door meeting of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Dispute Settlement Body .The EU won the right to retaliation in its dispute with the United States over subsidies to planemaker Boeing BA.N this month, potentially deepening a record trade spat that has already prompted Washington to slap duties on EU goods.

26 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/HOUSE (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-A look at the 43 competitive races in the U.S. House of Representatives

Democrats will defend their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in November elections, in which about one in 10 of the chamber's 435 seats will be the goal of a competitive race, according to nonpartisan tracking services. Factbox looks at the most competitive races.

26 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GREECE-RUSSIA/TURKEY (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Greek PM, foreign minister in Athens

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens. Statements to follow

26 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/HOUSE-QANON

Meet the 'QAnon' caucus: Conspiracy buffs on path to U.S. Congress

At least two Republicans who campaigned as supporters of the baseless conspiracy theory "QAnon" are likely to win seats in the House of Representatives in next week's election. Here's a look at the pair: Georgia businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Colorado restaurant owner Lauren Boebert.

26 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN-AFRICA (PIX) (TV)

WMO launches State of the Climate in Africa report

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) launches The State of the Climate in Africa 2019 report, which will provide a snapshot of climate trends, extreme weather, and associated risks and impacts in key sectors. Filipe Lucio, director of WMO's Regional Strategic Office, and Omar Baddour, coordinator of WMO Statements on the State of the Climate will brief media on Monday at 08:00 GMT, under embargo until 12:00 GMT.

26 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

POLAND-ABORTION/ (PIX)

Poles to protest across country against near total ban on abortion

Activists across Poland plan to protest on Monday, blocking traffic in towns and cities to express their anger after a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal introducing a nearly-total ban on abortions in the predominantly Catholic country. In Warsaw they also plan to protest in front of the home of the country's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.,

26 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TASMANIA (PIX) (TV)

Border restrictions ease for Australia's island state

The island state of Tasmania will allow people travelling from Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory who have not spent time in an affected region or premises in the 14 days prior to entering the state, not to quarantine on arrival.

26 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-VACCINES

Philippines' COVID-19 vaccine panel official and science minister at a news conference

Philippines' COVID-19 vaccine panel official and Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato Dela Pena at a news conference on vaccine updates.

26 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MALI-SECURITY/FRANCE (TV)

French Foreign Minister visits Mali transitional government

French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian visits Mali to hold talks with President Bah N'Daw and Vice President Assimi Goita as their transitional government prepares for elections within the next 18 months. The two sides will also sign agreements on development projects and give a news conference.

26 Oct

JAPAN-USA/DEFENCE (TV)

Japan's military chief and U.S. Forces Japan commander speak at start of Keen Sword drills

Japan's senior military commander, Gen Koji Yamazaki, will speak with Gen Kevin Schneider, commander of U.S. Forces Japan aboard the Kaga helicopter carrier at the start of joint drills around Japan. The show of force comes amid concern about China's growing influence in the region.

26 Oct

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

ASIA-STORM/PHILIPPINES

Nearly 9,000 flee homes in Philippines as Molave intensifies into typhoon

Nearly 9,000 people fled their homes in the Philippines as Typhoon Molave made landfall while traversing provinces on the southern part of the main Luzon island on Sunday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, officials said.

26 Oct