Veteran Hong Kong democrats found guilty in landmark unlawful assembly case

A Hong Kong court found seven prominent democrats guilty of unauthorised assembly charges, including 82-year-old barrister Martin Lee and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 72, the latest blow to the city's beleaguered democracy movement.

India launches biggest vaccination drive yet against a surging coronavirus

India began vaccinating tens of thousands of people above the age of 45 on Thursday in its biggest push yet against a surging coronavirus that has hit the highest daily count since early October, officials said.

Congress embarks on epic battle over Biden infrastructure plan

The U.S. Congress is poised for a long battle over President Joe Biden's infrastructure investment plan as Democrats argue with Republicans and among themselves over the $2 trillion cost and how the money should be parceled out in coming years.

Four dead, 2 wounded, including suspect, in shooting near Los Angeles

Four people were killed, one of them a child, in a shooting on Wednesday at an office building in suburban Los Angeles before the suspect, wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police, was taken into custody, police reported.

Euro zone factory activity soared in March but supply issues loom

Euro zone monthly factory activity growth galloped at its fastest pace in the near 24-year history of a leading business survey last month, but supply chain disruptions and renewed lockdowns in the region may rein it in soon.

Britain's Next expects profit bounce as economy recovers

British fashion retailer Next forecast a big rebound in current year profits as the economy recovers after they were halved in 2020-21 by the COVID-19 pandemic which shuttered the company's stores.

Riz Ahmed takes on 'intensive' role as deaf drummer in 'Sound of Metal'

British actor Riz Ahmed portrays a heavy metal drummer going deaf in "Sound of Metal", a role that has seen him become the first Muslim nominated for a best actor Oscar.

Twin YouTube pranksters plead guilty to staging fake bank robberies

YouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes, twins known for provocative video gags, have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two fake bank robberies they staged in California, one of which led to police drawing their guns on the brothers' unsuspecting Uber driver.

Osaka torch relay should be cancelled, governor says

Osaka prefectural governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Thursday the Olympic torch relay in the city of Osaka should be cancelled amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

Bautista Agut ousts Medvedev to guarantee new ATP Masters champion

Roberto Bautista Agut maintained his spotless record against Daniil Medvedev with a 6-4 6-2 quarter-final victory over the world number two at the Miami Open, ensuring there will be a new ATP Masters 1000 winner on Sunday.

Portugal holds weekly cabinet meeting to review plan to further ease lockdown restrictions

Portugal holds weekly cabinet meeting to review the plan to further ease lockdown restrictions from April 5. Presser at 1230 GMT.

1 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

London's Royal Opera House celebrates spring with rooftop performance

The choir of London's Royal Opera House performs on the rooftop to celebrate Good Friday and the arrival of spring.

1 Apr 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Thai island of Phuket rushes to vaccinate entire population

The Thai resort island of Phuket is rushing to vaccinate its entire population ahead of a July 1 ending of strict quarantine for overseas visitors, a novel strategy intended to bring back desperately needed tourism revenue without risking the rest of the country.

2 Apr

Frontier Airlines IPO; CEO talks to Reuters

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle talks to Reuters ahead of the budget carrier's stock market debut.

1 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan moderates a conversation on national and global economic issues

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan moderates a conversation on national and global economic issues before virtual Global Perspectives series hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

1 Apr 18:05 ET / 22:05 GMT

Serbian firefighter sells Christiano Ronaldo's armband to help a sick boy

When Portugal's captain's Cristiano Ronaldo threw his captain armband after his apparent winning goal was disallowed in a World Cup 2:2 qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade, a local firefighter picked it up as a souvenir. The armband is now put up for auction aiming to collect money for the surgery of a 6-month-old boy from Serbia with spinal muscular atrophy.

1 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

Political leaders in Germany's Baden-Wurttemberg hold coalition talks

Leaders of the political parties in Germany's southwestern state of Baden-Wurttemberg, including state Prime Minister Wilfried Kretschmann, speak after deciding on possible coalition talks.

1 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

Trial continues for Minneapolis officer accused in George Floyd killing

Trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, conintues. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man, after pinning his neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

1 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Vietnam to elect top leaders from March 31 to April 5

Vietnam will announce its new President, Prime Minister and National Assembly chair from March 31-Apr.5

2 Apr

First Thai cannabis farms in race to produce

Rak Jang is one of the first farms that have been given permission by the Thai government to grow cannabis and sell products to medical facilities, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

2 Apr