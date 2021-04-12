REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:30 a.m. GMT/6:30 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:30 a.m. GMT/6:30 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN/
'I'm so excited' - England reopens with pints pulled, shopping sprees and hair cuts
BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - People queued up outside retailers across England on Monday to release their pent-up shopping fever and some grabbed a midnight pint or even an early haircut as England's shops, pubs, gyms and hairdressers reopened after three months of lockdown.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA/
India's daily virus infections are world's highest but crowds gather for festival
NEW DELHI, (Reuters) -Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked on Monday to take a holy bath in India's Ganges river, even as the nation racked up the world's highest tally of new daily coronavirus infections.
U.S.
USA-ELECTION-TEXAS/
Crowd of 23 candidates floods special congressional election in Texas
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The race to succeed the only sitting U.S. congressman to have died from COVID-19 has drawn a free-for-all of 23 candidates in a Republican-leaning district of north Texas, where Democrats have made gains in recent years.
USA-MINNESOTA-SHOOTING/
Protests erupt after police shoot Black man in U.S. traffic stop
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (Reuters) - Hundreds of angry protesters clashed with police in a Minneapolis suburb after a 20-year-old Black man was shot dead during a traffic stop.
BUSINESS
USA-BIDEN-CHIPS/
White House to zero in on chip shortage in meeting with company officials
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior White House officials will meet on Monday with top executives from nearly 20 major companies to discuss a global semiconductor shortage that has roiled the automotive industry and technology firms.
USA-ECONOMY-FOAM-MANUFACTURING/
How a winter storm in Texas sent a chill through America's RV industry
Bill Reith felt the blast of February's freak cold snap in Texas almost immediately - from inside his office in northern Indiana.
ENTERTAINMENT
MUSIC-EUROVISION-SWEDEN/
Tusse - from child refugee to Sweden's Eurovision Song Contest contender
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - For Tusse, Sweden's 2021 Eurovision Song Contest contender, it felt like entering a new world coming to the Nordic country at the age of eight from a Ugandan refugee camp.
SPORTS
TENNIS-MONTECARLO-MEDVEDEV/
Medvedev comes clean: 'I don't like clay'
Daniil Medvedev has risen to No. 2 in the world on the back of his incredible consistency during the hardcourt swing but the Russian says he will be outside his comfort zone when he takes to the clay for this week's Monte Carlo Masters.
GOLF-MASTERS/
Japan's Matsuyama hangs on to make history with Masters win
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Hideki Matsuyama overcame a potentially ruinous moment to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National on Sunday.
UPCOMING
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-VACCINE (PIX)
African leaders discuss vaccine manufacturing
African leaders will hold a two-day webinar to discuss expanding vaccine manufacturing in the continent. Speakers will include Congo's President Felix Tsidekedi, Chair of the African Union. South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Rwanda's Paul Kagame, Senegal's Macky Sall, World Health Organisation's Tedros, and WTO's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
12 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)
WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give news conference
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.
12 Apr 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM (TV)
Hong Kong leader speaks in weekly news briefing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing.
13 Apr
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
GERMANY-INDUSTRY/MERKEL
German Chancellor Merkel opens industrial fair Hannover Messe
German Chancellor Merkel opens the virtual version of what was once the world's largest industrial fair, the Hannover Messe, together with the president of the German industry association Russwurm
USA-BIDEN/FINANCIAL-REGULATORS
With quick-fixes, Biden's regulators unravel Wall Street-friendly Trump rules
U.S. President Joe Biden's interim regulators are wasting no time unravelling contentious measures introduced under President Donald Trump's administration using a range of quick legal tactics, signaling an industry crackdown has begun. Within three months, Biden's interim appointees have overhauled more than a dozen contentious Trump-era rules that critics said watered down fair lending and other consumer protections, curtailed enforcement, and curbed investors' ability to push for environmental and social changes.
GERMANY-POLITICS/CDU (TV)
Chairman of Germany's Christian Democrats holds news conference
The Chairman of Germany's Christian Democrats, Armin Laschet, speaks at a news conference after the party's executive committee discussed whom to back as chancellor candidate.
12 Apr 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD (PIX) (TV)
Trial continues for Minneapolis officer accused in George Floyd killing
Trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, continues. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man, after pinning his neck to the ground for more than nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.
12 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
USA-CONGRESS/INFRASTRUCTURE
Infrastructure week no longer a punchline as U.S. Congress returns
The U.S. Congress returns to Washington this week with Democrats focused on starting work on President Joe Biden's call for a wide-ranging infrastructure bill intended to fund new investments in transportation and communications, and sparking fresh economic activity along the way. The party hopes to avoid the pitfalls of the last time Washington tried to tackle infrastructure, early in Republican former President Donald Trump's administration, when "infrastructure week" turned from a legislative hope into a Beltway punchline.
12 Apr 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)
GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States
Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations and testing in all 50 U.S. states.
12 Apr 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
IRAN-RUSSIA/LAVROV (PIX) (TV)
Russian Foreign minister Lavrov visits Iran
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Iran, meets his counterpart Javad Zarif.
BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND
Court to decide whether to hear challenge to Northern Irish Brexit protocol
A Belfast court will decide whether to hear a legal action challenging the Northern Ireland protocol that erected post-Brexit trade barriers between the British-run region and the rest of the United Kingdom. Members of Northern Ireland's two largest pro-British unionist parties, including Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster, are taking part in the case.
SOCCER-ENGLAND/GAMING
Soccer-Interview with sports psychotherapist on gaming addiction among footballers
Soccer-Interview with sports psychotherapist on computer gaming addiction among footballers
12 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
TRADE-WTO/DG (PIX) (TV)
Interview with head of the World Trade Organization WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who took up the position last month, has vowed to "forget business as usual" at the ailing global trade watchdog and to find a meaningful trade response to the pandemic through improving access to COVID-19 vaccines and lowering trade barriers. The interview comes shortly before a planned WTO vaccines conference that will take aim at what she calls the "unconscionable" global distribution so far.
12 Apr 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
USA-FED/ROSENGREN
Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks on economic outlook
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks on the economic outlook before virtual event hosted by the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber.
12 Apr 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
CANADA-BUDGET/
PREVIEW-Canada's Liberals ready stimulus budget with eye on economic recovery
Canada's Liberal-led government will present its first budget in two years next week, with big-ticket spending expected on everything from the COVID-19 response to a national childcare program. But critics are increasingly worried that stimulus will far overshoot the economy's needs, while saddling Canadians with a massive long-term debt load.
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
TAIWAN-DEFENCE/ (PIX) (TV)
Taiwan launches new amphibious assault ship
Taiwan launches a new amphibious assault ship overseen by President Tsai Ing-wen as part of a military modernisation programme.
13 Apr 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
AWARDS-OSCARS/BETTER DAYS (PIX) (TV)
Interview with Derek Tsang, director of Oscar-Nominated Film "Better Days"
'Better days' director Derek Tsang said his Oscar-nominated film could inspire Chinese artists to pursue difficult topics despite censorship being the "rule of the game" in their country.
CHINA-AGEING/GYM (PIX) (TV)
Decades strong: Chinese bodybuilders pump iron at old Beijing gym
Each afternoon without fail, a handful of men mostly in their 60s gather at an old bicycle shed in southwest Beijing, clad in sweatshirts and track pants and ready to pump iron. Up to eight men could be doing bench presses, dumbbell curls or wide-grip pulldowns in the windowless shed, their rust-stained equipment built decades ago with scrap metal from a nearby railway wagon factory where they used to work - a far cry from modern gyms elsewhere in the Chinese capital.
RELIGION
RELIGION-RAMADAN/PAKISTAN (PIX) Ramadan
People of Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan.