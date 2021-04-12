REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:30 a.m. GMT/6:30 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:30 a.m. GMT/6:30 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN/

'I'm so excited' - England reopens with pints pulled, shopping sprees and hair cuts

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - People queued up outside retailers across England on Monday to release their pent-up shopping fever and some grabbed a midnight pint or even an early haircut as England's shops, pubs, gyms and hairdressers reopened after three months of lockdown.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA/

India's daily virus infections are world's highest but crowds gather for festival

NEW DELHI, (Reuters) -Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked on Monday to take a holy bath in India's Ganges river, even as the nation racked up the world's highest tally of new daily coronavirus infections.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-TEXAS/

Crowd of 23 candidates floods special congressional election in Texas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The race to succeed the only sitting U.S. congressman to have died from COVID-19 has drawn a free-for-all of 23 candidates in a Republican-leaning district of north Texas, where Democrats have made gains in recent years.

USA-MINNESOTA-SHOOTING/

Protests erupt after police shoot Black man in U.S. traffic stop

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (Reuters) - Hundreds of angry protesters clashed with police in a Minneapolis suburb after a 20-year-old Black man was shot dead during a traffic stop.

BUSINESS

USA-BIDEN-CHIPS/

White House to zero in on chip shortage in meeting with company officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior White House officials will meet on Monday with top executives from nearly 20 major companies to discuss a global semiconductor shortage that has roiled the automotive industry and technology firms.

USA-ECONOMY-FOAM-MANUFACTURING/

How a winter storm in Texas sent a chill through America's RV industry

Bill Reith felt the blast of February's freak cold snap in Texas almost immediately - from inside his office in northern Indiana.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-EUROVISION-SWEDEN/

Tusse - from child refugee to Sweden's Eurovision Song Contest contender

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - For Tusse, Sweden's 2021 Eurovision Song Contest contender, it felt like entering a new world coming to the Nordic country at the age of eight from a Ugandan refugee camp.

SPORTS

TENNIS-MONTECARLO-MEDVEDEV/

Medvedev comes clean: 'I don't like clay'

Daniil Medvedev has risen to No. 2 in the world on the back of his incredible consistency during the hardcourt swing but the Russian says he will be outside his comfort zone when he takes to the clay for this week's Monte Carlo Masters.

GOLF-MASTERS/

Japan's Matsuyama hangs on to make history with Masters win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Hideki Matsuyama overcame a potentially ruinous moment to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-VACCINE (PIX)

African leaders discuss vaccine manufacturing

African leaders will hold a two-day webinar to discuss expanding vaccine manufacturing in the continent. Speakers will include Congo's President Felix Tsidekedi, Chair of the African Union. South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Rwanda's Paul Kagame, Senegal's Macky Sall, World Health Organisation's Tedros, and WTO's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

12 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give news conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

12 Apr 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM (TV)

Hong Kong leader speaks in weekly news briefing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing.

13 Apr

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GERMANY-INDUSTRY/MERKEL

German Chancellor Merkel opens industrial fair Hannover Messe

German Chancellor Merkel opens the virtual version of what was once the world's largest industrial fair, the Hannover Messe, together with the president of the German industry association Russwurm

12 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/FINANCIAL-REGULATORS

With quick-fixes, Biden's regulators unravel Wall Street-friendly Trump rules

U.S. President Joe Biden's interim regulators are wasting no time unravelling contentious measures introduced under President Donald Trump's administration using a range of quick legal tactics, signaling an industry crackdown has begun. Within three months, Biden's interim appointees have overhauled more than a dozen contentious Trump-era rules that critics said watered down fair lending and other consumer protections, curtailed enforcement, and curbed investors' ability to push for environmental and social changes.

12 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/CDU (TV)

Chairman of Germany's Christian Democrats holds news conference

The Chairman of Germany's Christian Democrats, Armin Laschet, speaks at a news conference after the party's executive committee discussed whom to back as chancellor candidate.

12 Apr 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD (PIX) (TV)

Trial continues for Minneapolis officer accused in George Floyd killing

Trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, continues. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man, after pinning his neck to the ground for more than nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

12 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/INFRASTRUCTURE

Infrastructure week no longer a punchline as U.S. Congress returns

The U.S. Congress returns to Washington this week with Democrats focused on starting work on President Joe Biden's call for a wide-ranging infrastructure bill intended to fund new investments in transportation and communications, and sparking fresh economic activity along the way. The party hopes to avoid the pitfalls of the last time Washington tried to tackle infrastructure, early in Republican former President Donald Trump's administration, when "infrastructure week" turned from a legislative hope into a Beltway punchline.

12 Apr 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

12 Apr 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

IRAN-RUSSIA/LAVROV (PIX) (TV)

Russian Foreign minister Lavrov visits Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Iran, meets his counterpart Javad Zarif.

13 Apr

BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND

Court to decide whether to hear challenge to Northern Irish Brexit protocol

A Belfast court will decide whether to hear a legal action challenging the Northern Ireland protocol that erected post-Brexit trade barriers between the British-run region and the rest of the United Kingdom. Members of Northern Ireland's two largest pro-British unionist parties, including Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster, are taking part in the case.

13 Apr

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND/GAMING

Soccer-Interview with sports psychotherapist on gaming addiction among footballers

Soccer-Interview with sports psychotherapist on computer gaming addiction among footballers

12 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TRADE-WTO/DG (PIX) (TV)

Interview with head of the World Trade Organization WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who took up the position last month, has vowed to "forget business as usual" at the ailing global trade watchdog and to find a meaningful trade response to the pandemic through improving access to COVID-19 vaccines and lowering trade barriers. The interview comes shortly before a planned WTO vaccines conference that will take aim at what she calls the "unconscionable" global distribution so far.

12 Apr 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks on the economic outlook before virtual event hosted by the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber.

12 Apr 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CANADA-BUDGET/

PREVIEW-Canada's Liberals ready stimulus budget with eye on economic recovery

Canada's Liberal-led government will present its first budget in two years next week, with big-ticket spending expected on everything from the COVID-19 response to a national childcare program. But critics are increasingly worried that stimulus will far overshoot the economy's needs, while saddling Canadians with a massive long-term debt load.

13 Apr

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TAIWAN-DEFENCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan launches new amphibious assault ship

Taiwan launches a new amphibious assault ship overseen by President Tsai Ing-wen as part of a military modernisation programme.

13 Apr 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS/BETTER DAYS (PIX) (TV)

Interview with Derek Tsang, director of Oscar-Nominated Film "Better Days"

'Better days' director Derek Tsang said his Oscar-nominated film could inspire Chinese artists to pursue difficult topics despite censorship being the "rule of the game" in their country.

13 Apr

CHINA-AGEING/GYM (PIX) (TV)

Decades strong: Chinese bodybuilders pump iron at old Beijing gym

Each afternoon without fail, a handful of men mostly in their 60s gather at an old bicycle shed in southwest Beijing, clad in sweatshirts and track pants and ready to pump iron. Up to eight men could be doing bench presses, dumbbell curls or wide-grip pulldowns in the windowless shed, their rust-stained equipment built decades ago with scrap metal from a nearby railway wagon factory where they used to work - a far cry from modern gyms elsewhere in the Chinese capital.

13 Apr

RELIGION

RELIGION-RAMADAN/PAKISTAN (PIX) Ramadan

People of Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan.

13 Apr