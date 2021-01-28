REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10.30 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10.30 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

Hopeful signs on pandemic lead some U.S. states to ease coronavirus restrictions

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Severe COVID-19 infections are beginning to abate in many parts of the United States even as the death toll mounts, signaling an end to the pandemic's post-holiday surge and prompting some states to ease public health restrictions.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MEXICO

Mexico registered 184,000 more deaths in first 8 months of 2020

Deaths in Mexico jumped nearly 37% between January and August as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country and 184,000 more people died than during the same period in 2019, Mexico's statistics institute (INEGI) said on Wednesday.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/CLIMATE

Biden pauses oil and gas leases, cuts subsidies in 'bold' climate steps

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a raft of executive actions to combat climate change, including pausing new oil and gas leases on federal land and cutting fossil fuel subsidies, as he pursues green policies he billed as a boon to the economy.

USA-ARMS/EMIRATES

Biden administration temporarily holds some U.S. weapons exports, official says

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration has temporarily paused some pending arms sales to U.S. allies in order to review them, a U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.

BUSINESS

APPLE-RESULTS/

Apple tops Wall Street expectations on record iPhone revenue, China sales surge

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Wednesday reported holiday quarter sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations, as new 5G iPhones helped push handset revenue to a new record and sparked a 57% rise in China sales.

TESLA-RESULTS/

Tesla profit, vague vehicle delivery forecast disappoint Wall Street, shares fall

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street expectations on Wednesday and the company failed to provide a clear target for 2021 vehicle deliveries, sending shares down 3% in extended trade.

ENTERTAINMENT

DAVOS-MEETING/ROBERT DOWNEY JR

'Iron Man' Downey launches funds in environmental fight

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - As inventor Tony Stark, Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. transformed into superhero Iron Man. Now the Oscar nominee is taking action against environmental threats to the planet.

GOOGLE-APPLE/

Google to stop using Apple tool to track iPhone users, avoiding new pop-up warning

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Google's iPhone apps such as Maps and YouTube will stop using a tool from Apple Inc that allows them to personalize ads, avoiding a new Apple warning that informs users their browsing is being tracked.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-IOC/

IOC says it is fully committed to staging Tokyo Games

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday the International Olympic Committee was fully committed to the successful organisation of the Tokyo Summer Olympics this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WLV/REPORT

Tuchel's Chelsea reign starts with dull Wolves stalemate

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was left with much to ponder as his first match in charge ended in a dreary 0-0 home draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-VACCINEFEAR (PIX)

Ghosts of past vaccine deaths haunt Philippines' COVID-19 drive

As the Philippines prepares to launch vaccinations against COVID-19, health officials must fight a recent rise of mistrust in all immunizations that has burgeoned since a spate of child deaths three years ago linked to an anti-dengue vaccine.

28 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL

Portuguese lawmakers approve lockdown extension

Portuguese lawmakers to approve an extension of the COVID-19 lockdown until Feb. 14.

28 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-HOSPITAL (PIX) (TV)

Reuters visits Portugal hospital as COVID-19 cases, deaths soar

Reuters visits the Cascais Hospital, near Portugal's capital Lisbon, at a time authorities are struggling to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

28 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH

Czech government meets to discuss possible tighter COVID measures

The Czech government will meet on Thursday to discuss possible tighter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

28 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-VACCINE

Canada's remote northern territories march ahead with COVID-19 shots

Canada's northern territories have vaccinated a significantly higher proportion of their populations than the more populous southern provinces, evidence of how Canada has successfully prioritized vulnerable indigenous and rural populations in its vaccine rollout.

28 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA (PIX) (TV)

Last day of quarantine for WHO-led team in Wuhan

The last day of quarantine at a local hotel for a World Health Organisation-led team investigating the origins of COVID-19 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

28 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-VACCINE (TV)

South Korea to unveil plans for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Korean health authorities to announce detailed coronavirus vaccination rollout plan on Thursday.

28 Jan 00:10 ET / 05:10 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-HEALTHCARE (PIX) (TV)

Budget woes mean South African doctors jobless while hospitals battle COVID-19

While Michelle Cerfontyne was completing her medical training last year, the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed South Africa's understaffed public hospitals, so the young doctor thought she would get a job easily. But when she started applying for posts prospectively in September, there seemed to be no vacancies.

28 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-LIABILITY (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-At the urging of nursing homes, a law is amended and COVID court claims are slowed

Garnice Robertson wants accountability for the death of her mother from COVID-19 in April at a Kansas nursing home that she claims failed to prevent a deadly outbreak of the disease. An unexpected legal hurdle stands in her way

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

DAVOVS-MEETINGS/INDIA-MODI

Indian PM Modi speaks at Davos meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at virtual Davos summit. He is expected to touch on India's role as a premier COVID-19 vaccine producer.

28 Jan

GRAINS-CONFERENCE/PARIS

Paris Grain Day conference Jan. 27-28

French consultancy Agritel holds annual Paris Grain Day event. Speakers at this year's online version include the USDA's deputy chief economist and well-known Chicago grain analyst Dan Basse.

28 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BANGLADESH-GARMENTS

Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books

Bangladesh's huge export-oriented readymade garment industry is fighting for its survival after fresh coronavirus curbs in Europe and North America shrivelled already-weakened order books, industry leaders said.

28 Jan

TAIWAN-CENBANK/

Taiwan central bank releases minutes of its last meeting

Taiwan's central bank releases minutes of its last quarterly meeting.

28 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

COLUMN-MILLER/MEDICARE (PIX)

U.S. Congress just improved Medicare enrollment, but punted on an important fix

Signing up for Medicare is too complicated - the process is fraught with potential errors that can saddle you with costly penalties and gaps in coverage while you wait for enrollment to kick in. Now, some help is on the way

28 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FACEBOOK-OVERSIGHT/ (PIX)

Facebook's oversight board announces first round of cases

Facebook's oversight board, a group of independent members chosen to make final rulings on some major content moderation decisions for the company, will give its first decisions for the batch of cases it announced in December. Results will be scrutinized as the first big test of whether the board, comprised of former diplomats and rights activists and Nobel laureates, is truly independent from one of the world's most powerful companies.

28 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-SHALE/DIVIDEND (PIX)

U.S. shale producers ponder the unexpected: what to do with rising cash flows?

A sustained rise in global oil prices has U.S. shale producers considering something few expected they would be considering so soon last year's market tumble: how to allocate rising cash flows among new production, dividends and stock buybacks.

28 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Consultations continue with Italian President to build new government

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella continues three days of consultations to try and find the basis for a new government following the resignation of Giuseppe Conte as prime minister. On Thursday, former premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva party and the Democratic Party (PD) attend talks.

28 Jan

VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam hosts 13th Party Congress

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party holds its a massive five-yearly National Congress - the Southeast Asian country's biggest political event for years. During the nine-day event, a new Party and government leadership will be selected, as will plans and a roadmap for the next five-year period.

28 Jan

BRITAIN-NATURE/BISON (PIX) (TV)

UK wildlife park seeks rangers to help rewild the largest terrestrial land mammal in Europe

Two unconventional job opportunities have opened at Blean Woods, in the wilds of Canterbury to help monitor the well-being of re-introduced European Bison. A couple of rangers will look after a heard of four bison, due to arrive in spring 2022 from the Netherlands and introduced in a 500-acre reserve.

28 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-APPEAL (PIX) (TV)

Moscow region court hears appeal on Kremlin critic Navalny's arrest

Moscow region court hears an appeal by lawyers of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's on this arrest upon arrival to Russia.

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/REPUBLICANS-DIVIDE

U.S. Congress Republicans face dilemma in controversies around Cheney, Greene

The deep divisions roiling the U.S. Republican party came into clear focus this week in controversies embroiling Representatives Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene -- two politicians with little in common beyond their work address.

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TURKEY-SECURITY/

Turkish National Security Council to meet with east Med, Syria, Libya on agenda

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a meeting of the National Security Council, which is expected to deal with issues including the eastern Mediterranean and the activities of the Turkish military in Azerbaijan, Libya and Syria.

28 Jan

LEBANON-CRISIS/POVERTY (PIX) (TV)

As lockdown continues, warnings of poverty intensify

With Lebanon entering into its third week of strict lockdown, discontent and anger have been rising among business owners and workers who are barred from working and warn they are on the verge of poverty. Residents in both the southern city of Sidon and the northern Tripoli have organized protests and blocked roads against the lockdown.

28 Jan

SOMALIA-ERITREA/SECURITY (PIX) (TV)

Anger in Somalia as sons secretly sent to serve in Eritrea military force

Ali Jamac Dhoodi thought his son was working as a security guard in Qatar, helping prepare for next year's soccer World Cup. Then one day last April, officials from Somalia's National Intelligence Agency arrived with $10,000 in cash. They told him his son had died -- not in Qatar, but in Eritrea, one of the world's most secretive countries.

28 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

THAILAND-COFFINS/ (PIX) (TV)

To be reborn: Thais lie in coffins to wish for better luck

Want to start life afresh? One Thai temple offers a chance to be "reborn" for those facing a run of bad luck and wanting to start things over: lie down in a coffin and pray in a ceremony believed to symbolize death and rebirth.

28 Jan

ART-AUCTION/BOTTICELLI (PIX) (TV)

Rare Botticelli could fetch $100m at auction

A rare Botticelli portrait could join the $100 million art club when it goes up for auction at Sotheby's in New York. The Renaissance artist's "Young Man Holding a Roundel" is one of only around a dozen of his portraits known to survive today.

28 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT