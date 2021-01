Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10.30 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES

Enthusiasm over COVID-19 vaccines tempered by talk of protectionism and hoarding

VILNIUS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Europe urged pharmaceutical companies on Tuesday to honour their commitments to supply coronavirus vaccines, as delivery cuts and delays dim hopes of a quick fix to COVID-19 and increase talk of protectionism and hoarding.

RUSSIA-USA/SECURITY-KREMLIN

Russia and U.S. extend New START arms pact, Putin and Biden chat

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States have struck a deal to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, a move that preserves the last major pact of its kind between the world's two biggest nuclear powers.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Trump impeachment trial faces constitutional challenge from Republican senator

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted 55-45 on Tuesday to block a Republican effort to upend plans for former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on a charge that he incited the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden limits private prisons and bolsters fair-housing policies

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a firm call to heal America's racial divide, taking several steps and promising more to confront racism and inequality that he said has plagued the United States for far too long.

BUSINESS

MICROSOFT-RESULTS/

Microsoft's strength in cloud computing boosts earnings, shares rise

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50%, as the global pandemic benefited the software maker's investment on working and learning from home.

IMF-OUTLOOK/

IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees 'exceptional uncertainty'

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the coronavirus-triggered downturn last year - the biggest peacetime contraction since the Great Depression - would be nearly a full percentage point less severe than expected.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDEN GLOBES/FONDA

Jane Fonda to get lifetime award at Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 (Reuters) - American actor and activist Jane Fonda will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony next month, marking a career in film, television and at the forefront of social issues over some 60 years.

USA-WEATHER/SNOW

Snow blankets sun-kissed Arizona, Nevada and California

Jan 26 (Reuters) - There is nothing weird about seeing snow in January, unless it is falling on sun-kissed expanses including Nevada's Las Vegas and Arizona's deserts, which were transformed on Tuesday into winter wonderlands.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE/

Another Chelsea era begins as Tuchel named manager

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Thomas Tuchel became the latest manager to take over the Chelsea hot seat when the Premier League club confirmed the German as Frank Lampard's replacement on Tuesday

MOTOR-ELECTRIC-EXTREME/BUTTON

Motor racing-Button goes back to driving school ahead of Extreme test

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain's 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button is going back to driving school before the most extreme test of his motor racing career.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on fight to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

26 Jan 16:45 ET / 21:45 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CAMBODIA-CYCLOS (PIX)

Cambodia's cash-strapped cyclo drivers treated to pedal-in movie

With a movie, meal, snacks and $20 cash handout, Cambodia's cyclo taxi drivers got a rare treat over the weekend, and a brief distraction from tough times as the coronavirus takes a toll on tourism.

27 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Reuters visits COVID-19 ICU as Portugal's COVID-19 cases, deaths soar

Reuters visits the intensive care unit of the Cascais Hospital, near Portugal's capital Lisbon, at a time authorities are struggling to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

27 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-POLITICS

South AFrica's official opposition DA takes government to court

South Africa's official opposition party, Democratic Alliance, details court action it intends launching against government after President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to respond to an ultimatum for a costed and practical vaccine acquisition plan.

27 Jan

DAVOS-MEETING/MOON (TV)

South Korea president Moon addresses virtual Davos WEF

27 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam hosts 13th Party Congress

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party holds its a massive five-yearly National Congress - the Southeast Asian country's biggest political event for years. During the nine-day event, a new Party and government leadership will be selected, as will plans and a roadmap for the next five-year period.

27 Jan

HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/AUSCHWITZ (PIX) (TV)

Auschwitz liberation commemoration to be held virtually amidst pandemic

Survivors worry about Holocaust remembrance as the coronavirus pandemic forces the commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz online. Reuters will interview some of the few remaining survivors to mark 76 years since Soviet troops liberated the Nazi German concentration camp.

27 Jan

CZECH-NUCLEAR/

Ban for Russian,Chinese bidders? Czech leaders debate nuclear plant expansion

Leaders of Czech political parties debate tender to build a new nuclear power plant, which has become a battleground over the country's geopolitical anchoring as well as environmental and energy policy interests.

27 Jan

SOUTH AMERICA-DOLPHINS/ (PIX) (TV)

IUCN lists Amazon River's gray dolphin as endangered

The International Union for Conservation of Nature now classifies the gray dolphin as "endangered" due to the serious risk the species disappearing from its habitat in the Amazon River, the environmental organization said.

27 Jan

CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN

U.N. releases survey of public opinion on climate change

The U.N. is releasing its largest-ever survey on climate change, polling 1.2 million people in 50 countries.

27 Jan 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BULGARIA-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Vaccination starts at care homes in Sofia

Bulgaria plans to start vaccinating care home patients in Sofia against coronavirus on Wednesday in a bid to speed up inoculations and catch up with its European Union peers after a slow start

27 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/LONDON

Moved to Wed: City of London chief speaks on Brexit challenges

The City of London's policy chief speaks about Brexit in an interview with Reuters.

27 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CONGO-POLITICS/

Congo prime minister faces vote of no confidence

Congo's Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba faces a vote of no confidence in parliament, after a majority in the lower house filed a motion against him last week. If passed, the vote will likely force the government's collapse, handing President Felix Tshisekedi a major political victory over a coalition formed by his predecessor Joseph Kabila.

27 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Expecting a long-run influx, Spain opens migrant camps in the Canaries

Spain is launching a sweeping new migration policy in the Canary Islands, opening camps for undocumented migrants and largely refusing to transfer them to the mainland, signalling it expects a significant influx on arrivals to continue in the long-run

27 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

DAVOS-MEETING/AMAZON

South American leaders discuss sustainable development of Amazon rainforest

A panel of South American political and corporate leaders will discuss sustainable development of the Amazon rainforest region. Panelists include: Brazil Vice President Hamilton Mourão, Colombia President Ivan Duque, Vale CEO Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo, Itau Unibanco CEO Candido Botelho Bracher and Brazil development bank BNDES President Gustavo Montezano.

27 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/AUSCHWITZ COMMEMORATION (PIX) (TV)

Auschwitz liberation anniversary held virtually amidst pandemic

Commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz is held virtually due to the pandemic. This year's anniversary is dedicated to the youngest victims of the camp. Out of 232,000 children and young people deported to Auschwitz only slightly more than 700 were liberated by the Soviet Army on January 27, 1945.

27 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SAUDI-INVESTMENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative

Saudi Arabia holds its fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, expected to attract senior global executives and political leaders.

27 Jan

GRAINS-CONFERENCE/PARIS

Paris Grain Day conference Jan. 27-28

French consultancy Agritel holds annual Paris Grain Day event. Speakers at this year's online version include the USDA's deputy chief economist and well-known Chicago grain analyst Dan Basse.

27 Jan

DAVOS-MEETING/PUTIN (TV)

Putin to address Davos World Economic Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses World Economic Forum event by video conference, as the West is weighing possible new sanctions against Russia over its treatment of Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny.

27 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BUSINESS JETS

Business jet prices seen as stabilizing in 2021 after year-end order blitz

Business jet prices are stabilizing in 2021, boosted by a year-end blitz of orders, after softening last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts and industry executives said.

27 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

DAVOS-MEETING/

LG Chem CEO on climate change at Davos

27 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

UMC-RESULTS/

Taiwan chip maker UMC reports Q4 earnings

Taiwan chipmaker UMC announces fourth quarter earnings.

27 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

DAVOS-MEETING/OCCIDENTAL (PIX)

Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub speaks at Davos

Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub speaks at the virtual Davos Agenda conference on the panel Accelerating a Real Economy-led Recovery. Hollub has touted Occidental's carbon sequestration business as a response to climate change challenges to the oil industry.

27 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BOEING-RESULTS/

Q4 2020 Boeing Co Earnings Release

Boeing is expected to post a whopping cash outflow of $20 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, its worst ever performance on record, as airline customers shunned jet deliveries during coronavirus crisis, while the 737 MAX remained grounded for most of the year. Investors will look for an update on Boeing's goal to ship half of the 450 737 MAXs in storage, and the production plans for the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner next year following an expected recovery in air travel.

27 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/ALLEN

NBA-Ray Allen interview

Hall of Famer Ray Allen, who played 18 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2014, discusses his life after basketball.

27 Jan

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)

Olympics - IOC holds Executive Board meeting

The International Olympic Committee holds its first executive board meeting of 2021. It's expected to be a virtual meeting and IOC President will hold a news conference following the conclusion of the meeting

27 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-THE DIG/ (TV)

Fiennes, Mulligan sent on treasure hunt for Netflix film 'The Dig'

Carey Mulligan helps unearth a trove of ancient treasures in "The Dig" but one excavation stunt terrified the actor during filming - ensuring co-star Ralph Fiennes did not suffocate while buried in mud.

27 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT