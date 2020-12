Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:30 p.m. GMT/6:30 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU

Britain and EU to resume talks in final push for Brexit trade deal

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen instructed their negotiators to resume trade talks on Sunday in a last ditch attempt to bridge significant differences.

FRANCE-SECURITY-PROTEST

Violence erupts during Paris protest against Macron's security law

PARIS (Reuters) - Scores of hooded anarchists launched projectiles at riot police, smashed up shop fronts, torched cars and burned barricades during a demonstration in the French capital on Saturday against police violence and a draft security law.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-GEORGIA

Trump heads to Georgia for two Republican candidates while pressing vote fraud claims

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump campaigns on Saturday for two Republican senators in Georgia facing January runoffs, but some in his party worry he may do more harm than good if he focuses on personal grievances over his loss in the Nov. 3 election.

USA-IMMIGRATION-DACA

U.S. government ordered to reinstate protections for 'Dreamers'

(Reuters) - In a rebuke to President Donald Trump's administration, a judge on Friday ordered the U.S. government to reopen to first-time applicants a program that protects from deportation and grants work permits to hundreds of thousands of immigrants who live in the United States unlawfully after arriving as children.

BUSINESS

SPACE-EXPLORATION-BEZOS

Bezos says Blue Origin will take the first woman to moon's surface

(Reuters) - Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin will take the first woman to the moon's surface, the billionaire said on Friday as NASA nears a decision to pick its first privately built lunar landers capable of sending astronauts to the moon by 2024.

KIA-RECALL

Kia recalls 295,000 U.S. vehicles for fire risks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kia Motors Corp said on Saturday it is recalling 295,000 U.S. vehicles for engine fire risks.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-EARTH-ORCHESTRA-TOGETHER-IS-BEAUTIFUL

Musicians from every country form Earth Orchestra to record unique song

LONDON (Reuters) - For the first time in music history, 197 musicians – one from each country – have formed an orchestra, hoping to exemplify how people can transcend physical and cultural borders to come together.

MUSIC-BLACK-EYED-PEAS-SHAKIRA

The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans hip hop to soul to pop-rap, is topping the charts with the former quartet's first album in two years, featuring Latin pop artists such as Shakira.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-AWARDS

Duplantis and Rojas named world athletes of the year

(Reuters) - Swedish pole vaulter Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis was named the male athlete of the year, while Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas won the women's title at athletics' annual awards ceremony on Saturday.

GOLF-EUROPEAN

Golf-Bezuidenhout on course for successive European Tour wins

SUN CITY, South Africa (Reuters) - Local favourite Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on course for back-to-back wins on the European Tour after carding a steady 67 at the South African Open on Saturday to take a healthy five-shot lead into the final round.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA (PIX) (TV)

Trump to visit Georgia ahead of critical Senate runoff elections

President Donald Trump on Saturday is set to visit Georgia, the site of a pair of runoff races for U.S. Senate seats that will determine which party next year will control the chamber that couild either advance or hinder President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Trump has been a complicating factor in the races as he makes repeated claims, without evidence, that last month's U.S. election was marred by widespread fraud, which both state and federal election officials have denied.

5 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier could be in London for further Brexit talks

6 Dec

CAMEROON-ELECTION/

Cameroon holds regional elections for the first time

Cameroon will hold regional elections for the first time. The election, by indirect suffrage, is aimed at giving more powers to the regions, part of a government bid to quell a separatist insurgency in the English-speaking west. But critics say it is too little too late, and the two main opposition parties are boycotting.

6 Dec

ROMANIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Romanians head to polls to elect new parliament

Romania holds a parliamentary election that is likely to hand the ruling centrist National Liberal Party of incumbent Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and an alliance of centre-right groupings a functioning majority, to help them tackle a widening budget shortfall eroded by years of political instability and fiscal largesse under Socialist-led governments.

6 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA (PIX)

POSTPONED - In Kenya, COVID-19's spread to rural areas spells new threat

The deaths from COVID-19 in Kenya of a refugee, a member of parliament and a coastal man all happened for the same reason: emergency help was hours away. Nearly three quarters of Kenya's ICU beds are in the capital Nairobi and Mombasa, its second-largest city. But the novel coronavirus is spreading outside major cities, into areas where the creaky, underfunded health system is buckling under the pressure.

6 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (TV)

Ethiopia clashes with rebellious forces in hunt for Tigray leaders

Ethiopia says it is closing in on leaders of a rebellious northern force, and aid agencies are pressing for access to deliver much-needed food, medicine and fuel after a month of fighting in Tigray.

6 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT