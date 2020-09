Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:30 p.m. GMT/6:30 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

lebanon-crisis-france/

Macron reassures protesters after meeting Lebanon's symbol of unity, singer Fairouz

BEIRUT (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron began his trip to Beirut on Monday by visiting Fairouz, one of the Arab world's most famous singers whose haunting voice has been Lebanon's soundtrack from its glamorous heyday through its conflicts and latest trauma.

israel-emirates-usa/

Israeli, U.S. officials land in UAE, Kushner urges Palestinians to negotiate

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Senior U.S. and Israeli officials landed in the United Arab Emirates on Monday on a historic trip to finalise a pact marking open relations between Israel and the Gulf state, and they told Palestinians it was now time for them to negotiate peace.

U.S.

global-race-protests-portland/

Oregon state police called to Portland as officials warn of escalating violence

Oregon state police were poised on Monday to return to Portland after a fatal shooting this weekend, as clashes escalated between an armed right-wing group and protesters demanding racial justice and police reforms.

usa-election-biden/

In battleground Pennsylvania, Biden accuses Trump of stoking violence

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday called for rioters and looters to be prosecuted, and slammed President Donald Trump for stoking violence in American cities gripped by protests over police brutality and racial inequality.

BUSINESS

usa-investors-buffett-analysis/

Why Buffet's bet on Japan could turn on higher inflation, weakening dollar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $6.2 billion foray into Japan's five largest trading houses may signal billionaire Warren Buffett's expectation that inflation and a falling U.S. dollar may make international equities more attractive when economies worldwide recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

zoom-video-commn-results/

Zoom forecasts sales surge as video conferencing becomes a daily routine

Zoom Video Communications Inc raised its annual revenue forecast by more than 30% after comfortably beating quarterly estimates on Monday as it converts more of its huge free user base to paid subscriptions.

ENTERTAINMENT

music-bts/

BTS score a first for Korean band on Billboard chart with 'Dynamite'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - K-Pop band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States on Monday, becoming the first Korean pop act to debut at No. 1.

people-ron-jeremy/

Porn star Ron Jeremy hit with 20 more sex charges, including 15 year-old

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Monday with 20 additional counts of rape and sexual assault, including one involving a 15- year-old girl, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said.

SPORTS

tennis-usopen-feature/

Fight for trophies and equality linked at U.S. Open

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, home to the U.S. Open for the next fortnight, is hallowed ground both for sport and activism, its centerpiece Arthur Ashe Stadium a monument to grand slam winners and champions of social and racial justice alike.

tennis-usopen-norrie/

Norrie upsets Schwartzman in marathon five-setter at U.S. Open

Briton Cameron Norrie claimed his biggest win at a Grand Slam when he came from two sets down to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman 3-6 4-6 6-2 6-1 7-5 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TAIWAN-CZECH/ (PIX) (TV)

President of Czech Senate Milos Vystrcil delivers a speech in Taiwan's parliament

Milos Vystrcil, president of the Senate of the Czech Republic, delivers a speech at the main chamber of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.

1 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/COLOMBIA-REOPENING (PIX) (TV)

After more than five months of quarantine, Colombia re-opens

Colombians will be freer to shop, exercise and walk the streets beginning on Tuesday, when the Andean country ends more than five months of a national coronavirus lockdown.

1 Sep

KAZAKHSTAN-INFLATION/

Kazakhstan monthly inflation

Kazakhstan to publish monthly inflation data

1 Sep

USA-AUTOS/SALES

Major automakers post August U.S. new car sales numbers

Major automakers will post August U.S. new car sales figures. Analysts are concerned that the rebound following the pandemic shutdown in the spring may be losing steam as unemployment remains high.

1 Sep

MEXICO-ECONOMY/POLL

Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists

Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate.

1 Sep

ASIA-BONDS/

Europe's yield-hungry adventurers head for Asia's debt markets

Low yields at home are sending previously shy European investors into Asia's credit markets, money managers say, lured by the promise of higher returns and a hope that rebounding economies and strong balance sheets can hold defaults at bay. Lack of central bank buying in Asia has left the region's junk bond spreads, the premium over safer Treasuries that buyers demand for riskier debt, unusually wide - right when investors think fundamentals justify a narrowing.

1 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

NORWAY-COD/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Farmed cod and chips? Norway revives bid to breed species at risk in wild

Norway is relaunching cod farms in Europe's ice-cold northern waters after mass escapes and failure to thrive condemned its earlier attempt to become the first country to try large-scale breeding of a species declining in the wild.

1 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BANKS-BRANCHES (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Return to big offices? Why bank branches may get a new lease of life

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online banking in Europe, but it has also given some suburban branches an unexpected new purpose – as alternative office spaces for staff reluctant to commute to big HQs in city centres.

1 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)

German economy minister presents updated 2020 economic outlook

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents the government's updated economic outlook for this year, which is marked by a historic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A source told Reuters last week the government is set to revise upward its forecast to a decline of less than 6% from a previous estimate of -6.3%.

1 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-RESTAURANT (PIX) (TV)

Grounded by COVID, Nigerian diners get a taste of air travel

Missing the thrill of air travel during the coronavirus lockdown? A Nigerian restaurant is now offering its customers the illusion of flight without them ever having to leave the ground.

1 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

1 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/TRADE-ABBOTT

UK lawmakers quiz former Australian prime minister Abbott, tipped for key trade role

British lawmakers will quiz former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, who is tipped to become a leading UK government adviser on trade

1 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

1 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-WASTE (PIX) (TV)

Residents near Jakarta fear health risks from medical waste in river

Residents near Jakarta are worried about the potential health risks from the constant stream of face masks, PPE suits, syringes and needles that they are finding in the river where they bathe and wash laundry. Their fears come amid a surging number of coronavirus cases in the country.

1 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ISOLATION

Government trials plan to pay lower paid Britons to self-isolate

Britain's government starts trials for a programme to pay those on lower incomes who should self-isolate at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

1 Sep

ESTONIA-ENVIRONMENT/BOGS (PIX) (TV)

Activists work to restore Estonian bogs to slow global warming

Activists in Estonia are working to restore its old bogs, which were drained in the Soviet-era to extract peat and are now leaking greenhouse gases. The drained bogs are major source of the gases in countries around the Baltic Sea as well as in UK and Ireland, and Estonia is spearheading efforts to restore them and curb the emissions.

1 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TESTING (PIX)

Canadian airlines face uphill climb to introduce COVID-19 airport testing, relax quarantines

Transport Canada is in early talks with airlines to introduce COVID 19-testing at airports, but the country's industry faces an uphill climb to secure alternatives to restrictions that are decimating travel, sources familiar with the discussions said.

1 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG (PIX) (TV)

Mass testing for coronavirus begins for Hong Kong residents

Mass testing for coronavirus begins for Hong Kong residents.

1 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

JAPAN-POLITICS/KONO

Japan defence minister Kono holds a regular news conference

Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono holds a regular news conference, as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party prepares for a leadership election to choose the successor of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced on Friday he was stepping down due to poor health. Kono has been seen as one of the possible contenders for post. The LDP president is virtually assured of becoming prime minister because of the party's majority in the lower house of parliament.

1 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

JAPAN-POLITICS/MOTEGI

Japan Foreign Minister Motegi holds regular news conference

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi holds a regular news conference as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party prepares for a leadership election to choose the successor of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced on Friday he was stepping down due to poor health. Motegi is seen as one of the possible contenders for the top job. The LDP president is virtually assured of becoming prime minister because of the party's majority in the lower house of parliament.

1 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

TUNISIA-POLITICS/

Tunisia's parliament to vote on new government

Tunisia's parliament is expected to vote on Tuesday on a new government, with a general election possible if it is rejected. Already facing economic and fiscal problems before the global pandemic, Tunisia has delayed big decisions on reforms demanded by foreign lenders. Meanwhile a struggle for influence between president and parliament has absorbed the young democracy's fragile political system.

1 Sep

GLOBAL-RACE/EXTREMISM

White nationalism spikes in U.S., echoing long historical pattern

The first Black woman and Asian-American has been named to a major United States presidential ticket, a growing number of Americans support support groups like Black Lives Matter, and young voters this election will be the most diverse ever. At the same time, recruiting efforts and public demonstrations by white nationalist groups are skyrocketing. It's part of a long pattern in America, historians say, where civil rights expansions come with a backlash.

1 Sep

IRAN-NUCLEAR/DEAL

Meeting of parties to the Iran nuclear deal

Senior officials from parties to the Iran nuclear deal - France, Britain, Germany, Russia, China, the European Union and Iran - hold a quarterly meeting for the first time since February after a delay linked to the coronavirus pandemic. 1 Sep

USA-ELECTION/CONGRESS (PIX)

Democratic congressional veterans face challenges from own party in Massachusetts

Three sitting Democratic members of Congress from Massachusetts -- Senator Ed Markey and Representatives Richard Neal and Stephen Lynch face challengers in the state's primary election. Markey's rival brings a storied family history: Representative Joseph Kennedy,

1 Sep

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump travels to Kenosha, Wisconsin, defying state governor, city mayor Despite entreaties to stay away, President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to highlight his "law and order" campaign theme in a city that has been upended by protests and violence after police shot an unarmed Black man in the back, leaving him paralyzed

1 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EUROPE-EDUCATION (PIX)

Texts books and face masks: Europe's children return to school Across Europe tens of million of pupils are returning to school this week, their school bags packed with exercise books, calculators and, for many, face masks to shield them from a resurgent coronavirus.

1 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

MEXICO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Mexico's President delivers his state of the union address to Congress

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address.

1 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-CENTENARY (PIX) (TV)

100 years since its birth, Lebanon grapples with troubled past and present

One hundred years since France defined the borders of modern Lebanon, the country is grappling with the latest crisis in a history punctuated by civil wars, invasions, assassinations and political conflicts. The catastrophic Beirut port explosion of Aug. 4, coming on top of a devastating financial meltdown, has sparked a new wave of reflection on the country's troubles almost 100 years to the day since the State of Greater Lebanon was created on Sept. 1, 1920.

1 Sep