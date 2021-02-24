REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Neighbours' efforts to help end Myanmar crisis raise suspicions among protesters

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister flew into Thailand on Wednesday, a Thai government source said, as Myanmar's neighbours intensified efforts to resolve a crisis that began when its army seized power in a Feb. 1 coup.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-EMERGENCY

Japan regions push to end state of emergency as virus infections fall

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Regional authorities in Japan have urged that emergency pandemic measures be lifted before a scheduled date of March 7, as new COVID-19 cases trend lower, the economy minister said, adding that the government would consult experts before it agreed.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/SUPPLY CHAINS

Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage that has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production and alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said.

USA-CHINA/CENSORSHIP

Senators revive bill to combat Chinese censorship of U.S. companies

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators will revive legislation as soon as Wednesday to counter Chinese censorship in the United States, a new effort by Congress to hold Beijing accountable for its growing efforts to stifle criticism beyond its borders, Senator Jeff Merkley told Reuters.

BUSINESS

GERMANY-ECONOMY/GDP

Strong exports and construction boost German economy in fourth quarter

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Strong exports and solid construction activity helped the German economy to grow by a better-than-expected 0.3% in the final quarter of last year, but stricter lockdown measures at home and abroad are clouding the outlook for Europe's largest economy.

LLOYDS-RESULTS/

UK's Lloyds targets wealth push and office cuts after profit drop

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group's outgoing Chief Executive António Horta-Osório set out fresh targets to expand the lender's insurance and wealth business and further cut costs, as the bank resumed a dividend despite a sharp fall in profits for 2020.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-MEXICO/CARTEL-WIFE

Wife of Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' held in jail on U.S. charges of helping him run cartel

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday ordered Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to be detained on charges she conspired with her husband to run a multibillion dollar drug enterprise while he was behind bars.

GLOBAL-INVESTMENT/ALTERNATIVE

The cash-flush amateurs hunting game cards, handbags and art

Once the preserve of the super-rich, or just the eccentric, all kinds of unusual investments from vintage handbags and shares in fine art to rare Pokemon cards are now the happy hunting ground for stuck-at-home punters.

SPORTS

PEOPLE-WOODS/ACCIDENT

Golf great Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Golf champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday with severe leg injuries suffered when his car careened off a road and rolled down a hillside, requiring rescue crews to pry him from the crash wreckage, authorities said.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-CHE/REPORT

Veteran Giroud trains like he's 20, says Chelsea boss Tuchel

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel paid tribute to the professionalism of Olivier Giroud on Tuesday after the veteran French forward's overhead kick gave his side a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

