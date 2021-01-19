REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-TRAVEL-EXCLUSI/

Biden to block Trump's plan to lift COVID-19 European travel restrictions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to quickly extend travel restrictions barring travel by most people who have recently been in much of Europe and Brazil soon after President Donald Trump lifted those requirements effective Jan. 26, a spokeswoman for Biden said.

ARGENTINA-QUAKE/

Argentina quake of magnitude 6.8 shakes homes, buildings; no injuries reported

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck west-central Argentina on Monday, followed by at least five aftershocks that shook buildings and sent products tumbling off supermarket shelves, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-NATIONAL-GUARD/

Acting Pentagon chief: No indication of insider threat before inauguration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The acting Pentagon chief said on Monday the FBI is assisting the U.S. military in vetting more than 25,000 National Guard troops being deployed to assist in protecting the U.S. Capitol around President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration for potential security concerns.

USA-BIDEN-INAUGURATION-CAPITOL/

U.S. Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol complex was shut down for about an hour on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

BUSINESS

USA-BIDEN-KEYSTONE/

Canada scrambles to salvage Keystone XL as Biden prepares to kill troubled pipeline project

CALGARY, Alberta/OTTAWA (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's expected move to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline prompted Canada's main oil-producing province of Alberta on Monday to threaten to seek damages as Ottawa made efforts to save the troubled project.

BOEING-737MAX-EASA/

Boeing 737 MAX to get EU flight clearance next week: safety chief

PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing's 737 MAX airliner will receive final clearance to resume flying in Europe next week, the head of the EU's air safety watchdog said on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

SUMO-JAPAN-KID/

Meet Kyuta: the 10-year-old, 85-kilo sumo in training

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Among the young sumo wrestlers lifting weights in the ring, 10-year-old Kyuta Kumagai stands out. At 85 kilograms (187 lb), Kyuta is twice the size of the other children his age and is so dominant that he wrestles, and beats, boys five or six years older.

PAKISTAN-MOUNTAIN/DEATH

Body of American mountaineer found near K2 in northern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan's military located the body of American mountaineer Alex Goldfarb-Rumyantzev on Monday in the Karakoram mountains in northern Pakistan, the second death of a foreign climber in the area in less than a week.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS/

Australian Open boss says 'vast majority' of players back hard quarantine

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said on Tuesday most players supported being locked down in hard quarantine as a government official reported three new cases of COVID-19 might be linked to participants of the Grand Slam.

GOLF-LAQUINTA-RAHM/

Rahm withdraws from PGA Tour's La Quinta field

World No.2 Jon Rahm withdrew from the field for this week's The American Express in La Quinta, California but did not give a reason for his decision, a PGA Tour spokesman said on Monday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-BIDEN/POLICY

FACTBOX-Biden plans to reverse Trump policies during first days in office

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to sign dozens of executive orders and send sweeping bills to Congress in his first days in office, aiming to roll back some of Donald Trump's signature policies on immigration and climate change while taking action to ramp up the government's response to the coronavirus crisis.

19 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/LEGACY-POLICY

EXPLAINER-Trump's legacy: Big policy changes that often got lost amid the din and scandal President Donald Trump may be best remembered for his use of Twitter as a bully pulpit to stoke controversy or browbeat opponents, but the noise his tweets generated often distracted from the big policy changes he made over his four-year term. But a review of his policies shows that he had a real effect on people's lives in the areas of energy and environment, immigration, the judiciary, business and the economy, trade, foreign policy, among others.

19 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/DONORS-LAW (PIX)

In wake of U.S. Capitol attack, some law firms decline to halt political contributions

While major corporations and some law firms stopped contributions to lawmakers after the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, few of the legal industries' most powerful political spenders have publicly taken similar steps.

19 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-CENSUS/

Supreme Court hears dispute over media ownership rules

The Supreme Court hears arguments over a federal agency's bid to loosen media ownership rules.

19 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/TEXAS-REPUBLICANS (PIX)

INSIGHT-Trump fraud claims open Republican rift in Texas and other red states

After four years of dividing the nation, President Donald Trump now has done the same to his own party, with Republican officials taking sides over his false election-fraud claims. Elected Republicans in conservative states like Texas face intense pressure to perpetuate the fraud narrative as loyal Trump voters seek to punish those who have affirmed he lost a fair election. 19 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/STATE

Senate committee holds confirmation hearing for Biden Secretary of State nominee

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds confirmation hearing for Antony Blinken, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be Secretary of State. It is the first confirmation hearing for a Biden nominee, after delays due to the refusal of President Donald Trump and many of his fellow Republicans to acknowledge his election defeat and uncertainty over which party would control the Senate before Georgia's Jan. 5 run-offs.

19 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/BLINKEN (TV)

Senate panel holds confirmation hearing for secretary of state nominee

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds confirmation hearing for President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. top diplomat, Antony Blinken.

19 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/CHALLENGES

ANALYSIS - Biden faces tough road for governing amid competing crises, priorities

Joe Biden promised to be a president for all Americans, not just those who voted for him. But he faces a tough road ahead, both with a polarized electorate and in Congress, where his priority of a major relief package must compete with outgoing President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Jan 20

USA-BIDEN/WORLD

QUOTES - The world reacts to Biden becoming U.S. president

Reaction from leaders worldwide as Biden becomes U.S. president.

Jan 20

USA-BIDEN/LIBERALS

Joy, relief and worry as Biden supports watch subdued inauguration

The mood of liberal-leaning Americans as they anticipate Joe Biden taking office in an inauguration subdued by coronavirus restrictions and in the wake of a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jan 20

USA-BIDEN/INAUGURATION (PIX) (TV)

Joe Biden is inaugurated as the next President of the United States

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are inaugurated as the next president and vice president of the United States.

Jan 20

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/TRUMP (PIX)

The Trump years: Tax cuts and trade wars overshadowed in the end by a virus

From trade wars to tax cuts, from ultra-low unemployment to record-high stock markets and a high-volume feud with his own Federal Reserve chair, President Donald Trump took the U.S. economy on a wild ride even before the coronavirus drove it off a cliff.

19 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

19 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GOLDMAN SACHS-RESULTS/

Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings

Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings that are expected to benefit from increased trading activity by clients. The Wall Street bank will also provide an update on progress made against strategic targets set last year.

19 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-BIDEN/YELLEN (PIX) (TV)

Senate panel considers Yellen's nomination as Treasury secretary

Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen testifies at U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing on her nomination to be Treasury secretary.

19 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

19 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CZECH-ECONOMY/FORECAST

Czech Finance Ministry presents updated macroeconomic outlook

The Finance Ministry presents updated macroeconomic forecast for 2021, which may indicate how the public finance will fare this year compared to approved central state budget, which sees 320 billion crowns deficit. That figure will rise as the budget does not include a record tax cut approved at the end of the last year.

Jan 20

USA-MARKETS/BIDEN

Looking at a post Trump world

When he assumes office on Jan 20, President-elect Joe Biden will be inheriting a stock market at all-time highs along with a gaping budget deficit, a weakening dollar, elevated economic uncertainty and a Federal Reserve that may have considerably less ammunition to fight the next crisis. A graphic look at what's changed in markets and the economy over the last four years and what investors have to look forward to over Biden's term.

Jan 20

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

KENYA-LOCUSTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Locust invasion sweeps northern and central Kenya

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says several locusts swarms are arriving in Kenya every day and spreading through northern and central parts of the country. The Catholic Relief Agency filmed one large swarm in Marsabit in northern Kenya.

19 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel, state leaders to discuss possible further pandemic measures

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder after a meeting with state premieres on possible further coronavirus containment measures.

19 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-PANEL (TV)

Independent panel reviewing global handling of pandemic to report to WHO Exec Bd

An independent panel of experts headed by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is to present its interim report on the global handling of the pandemic to the WHO Executive Board. The report issued on Monday said that Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and criticised the WHO for not declaring an international emergency until Jan. 30.

19 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CHINA-GENES/AGEING (PIX) (TV)

Chinese scientists discover gene therapy which could help search for ageing cure

Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have identified a gene which is a big contributor to the effects of ageing in cells and discovered that, in lab mice at least, by disabling this gene, it can lead to a 25% longer lifespan. They hope that this type of research may help to contribute to the search for effective treatment for ageing.

Jan 20

WEARABLES-EXPO/ (PIX) (TV)

Gadgets for COVID measures on display at Japan Wearable and Technology Expo

New wearable gadgets are launched at the Wearable and Technology Expo. This year, some firms want to sell gadgets for COVID measures. Union Tool's wearable sensor can remotely monitor a person's heart rate and temperature, while Hitachi-LG Data's "fever detection terminal" is a system that monitors people's temperature and their movements. Both companies plan to sales pitch their devices to hospitals and stores that need COVID measures.

Jan 20

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/CLIMATE

Supreme Court hears energy companies' appeal over climate lawsuit

Court hears energy companies appeal contesting lawsuit brought by Baltimore over climate change.

19 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

USA-BIDEN/DEFENSE (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate panel holds hearing on Austin as defense secretary

U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee conducts hearing to consider nomination of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin III to be defense secretary.

19 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/INAUGURATION-SECURITY

Major security operation planned amid threats of protests, violence on Inauguration Day

Coverage of security preparations and protests in Washington and across the country on Jan. 20.

Jan 20

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-SHT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

Southampton play Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup.

19 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BIDEN/INAUGURATION-HOLLYWOOD (TV)

Lady Gaga sings, Tom Hanks hosts TV special for Biden

Lady Gaga sings national anthem as Hollywood stars including J.Lo, Tom Hanks and Demi Lovato mark the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Jan 20