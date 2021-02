Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Italian PM Draghi vows major reforms, demands unity ahead of Senate vote

ROME, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Wednesday promised sweeping reforms to help rebuild Italy following the coronavirus pandemic, as he set out his priorities ahead of a mandatory confidence vote in his government.

PM Johnson charting path to re-open UK economy within months

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is plotting a staged exit from lockdown that would see the United Kingdom's battered economy returning to work over the next five months after leaping ahead of most of the world on vaccinating its people.

With Trump's impeachment trial over, Biden pushes his agenda in televised town hall

MILWAUKEE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed optimism on Tuesday that most U.S. schools would be open by late spring and vowed to continue accelerating the country's COVID-19 vaccination program, as he sought to elevate his agenda now the drama of Donald Trump's impeachment trial is over.

Texans shiver through night, as Arctic cold keeps energy offline

LUBBOCK, Texas Feb 17 (Reuters) - Millions of people in Texas awoke on Wednesday without heat again, as power failures continued to plague the state following a historic winter storm that has killed 21 people so far.

UK inflation ticks up before expected acceleration in spring

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - British inflation edged up in January as locked-down consumers paid more for food and sellers of furniture and other household goods offered smaller-than-usual New Year discounts to people seeking to spruce up their homes.

Ryanair loses legal fight against French, Swedish airline state aid

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ryanair on Wednesday lost its fight against state aid granted to flag carriers including rivals Air France and SAS after a top European court said such schemes amid the COVID-19 pandemic were not discriminatory.

Chinese discouraged from Lunar New Year travel go to movies instead

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chinese cinemas racked up record box-office revenues during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, as coronavirus travel curbs compelled millions to forego visits home during what is usually the world's biggest annual domestic migration.

Thai artist tackles taboos with 'lese majeste' exhibition

BANGKOK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy.

No Ash Wednesday celebration as Barty bid ends in quarters

MELBOURNE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty's dream of become the first homegrown Australian Open champion since 1978 was shattered on Wednesday after an extraordinary 1-6 6-3 6-2 quarter-final loss to Karolina Muchova.

NEWSMAKER-Likely new head of Tokyo 2020 is ex-Olympian, minister for women's rights

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto emerged as a candidate to lead the Tokyo Olympics organising committee, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday, after ex-prime minister Yoshiro Mori resigned from the post over sexist remarks.

EU Commission head von der Leyen holds news conference on plans to tackle COVID-19 variants

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton give a news conference on the EU's biodefence preparedness program meant to increase the bloc's capabilities to identify variants of the new coronavirus.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab chairs U.N. Security Council meeting on COVID-19 and conflict

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab chairs U.N. Security Council meeting on COVID-19 and conflict. Other ministers expected to participate.

Danish supermarket will help corona shut shops with marketing

A Danish supermarket chain will help corona shut shops with marketing when Denmark eventually opens open again.

NASA rover Perseverance hurtles toward landing attempt on Mars

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, the most sophisticated robotic astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, neared the end of its seven-month, 292-million-mile journey on Wednesday, hours away from a daredevil landing attempt at an ancient lake bed on the Red Planet

Madrid rushes to clone historic trees downed by snowstorm

After a historic snowstorm damaged some 500,000 of Madrid's trees, a specialist arboreal rescue team is swooping in to clone some of the most valuable specimens, creating genetically identical copies for future generations to enjoy.

WIDER IMAGE - 'I ask God to help me': Texas funeral home director buckles under pandemic weight

Chuck Pryor is exhausted. The 59-year-old funeral director thinks back nostalgically to life before the pandemic when he and the staff at Pryority Mortuary Services in Houston, Texas were able to take time off work and recharge. But since the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping the country more than one year ago, Pryor says there has been no respite for his small, family-run business. He's had to bring on additional staffers to meeting increasing demand but some don't last long.

Month after namesake departs White House, former Trump Plaza to be imploded

Just after former U.S. President Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the deadly storming of the Capitol, Atlantic City officials invited the public to watch the implosion of his former casino, now a blighted oceanfront building.

Malaysian court to decide whether wife of former PM Najib will be acquitted or called to enter defence on bribery charges

A Kuala Lumpur court will decide on Thursday whether Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, will be acquitted or called to enter her defence on charges of bribery. Najib and Rosmah, who has faced criticism for her lavish lifestyle, are at the centre of corruption investigations launched by the government after the ex-premier's general election loss in 2018.

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin is panelist at virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participates in panel before virtual Maryland Chamber of Commerce State of the State event.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren participates in moderated question-and-answer session before "Fiscal, Monetary, and Economic Challenges of the Post-Pandemic Economy" webinar hosted by the Concord Coalition and University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce Law School

Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 26-27, 2021.

Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 26-27, 2021.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan discusses national and global economic issues

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated conversation on national and global economic issues before virtual Global Perspectives series hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

FACTBOX Here are the agencies probing the GameStop saga

From the Securities and Exchange Commission and commodity markets regulator, to the Texas and Massachusetts state regulators, a host of agencies are probing the GameStop saga for potential misconduct including market manipulation, restricting fair access to consumers, naked short positions, and consumer abuse.

Investors plant money in indoor farms amid pandemic food disruptions

Disruptions in North American food supply chains due to the pandemic and and climate-change related disasters such as wildfires are accelerating an expansion of indoor farming, from multi-storey vertical farms to greenhouses the size of 50 football fields.

Regional Fed bank boards show progress on diversity

The leadership of the U.S. central bank and rank-and-file economists are overwhelmingly white and male, but over the last several years the Fed has remade the boards of its 12 regional banks to be much more diverse. The test of whether diverse boards will result in a more diverse leadership will come in the next two years when a quarter of the 12 Fed bank presidents, all white, will reach mandatory retirement age

Shallow and deep water Mexico Exposition

Mexico will host the shallow and deep water exposition, an area where over $100 billion in investment is expected following the country's energy reform. The event will be supported by the country's Energy Secretary and the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce.

U.S. faithful mark Ash Wednesday from a distance, celebrate Purim with drive-through carnivals

Kimberly Hendricks will usher in the somber Christian period of Lent on Ash Wednesday from the parking lot of her Sacramento church instead of its sanctuary thanks to COVID-19 restrictions. She and the other congregants of St. John's Lutheran Church in California will listen to the familiar prayers from their car radios before marking their own foreheads with a cross using ash and oil they mixed themselves.

Skateboarding tries to pull itself off the ramp after series of tragedies

The U.S. skateboarding community is coming together in the wake of the tragic deaths of beloved industry veteran Mark Waters from COVID-19 and 22-year-old star Henry Gartland from an apparent suicide last month.

Ohio to execute James O'Neal, convicted of murdering his wife

Ohio is scheduled to execute James O'Neal who was convicted of murdering his wife Carol O'Neal.

Tik tok on the big stage: Lithuania's national ballet and opera goes viral

Lithuanian national opera and ballet singers and dancers got over million views on tik-tok with their short videos, as performances were cancelled due to coronavirus quarantine

