REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY

Russian police detain over 450 at protests against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's jailing

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Police detained more than 450 people at rallies in Siberia and Russia's Far East on Sunday as supporters of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny took to the streets to protest his jailing, despite biting cold and the threat of arrest.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHO-CHINA

WHO team visits Wuhan market where first COVID infections detected

WUHAN, China (Reuters) - A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited Huanan market on Sunday, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus was initially detected.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly parted ways on Saturday with the two lead lawyers working on his defense for his Senate impeachment trial, a source familiar with the situation said, leaving Trump's legal strategy in disarray.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CDC

Nearly 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed in U.S., almost 30 million administered - CDC

Almost 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the United States and nearly 30 million doses administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING-BUBBLES

Analysis: A tulip by another name? 'Gamestonk' and the case for investor caution

NEW YORK (Reuters) - It sounds like the start of a parable: Investors stuck inside during a pandemic begin to bid up an asset until its price becomes untethered to reality. The value soars until one day the market runs out of buyers and freezes, causing prices to plummet and some unlucky few to lose fortunes more than ten times their annual incomes in the span of a few hours.

RETAIL-TRADING-ROBINHOOD-LIABILITY

Analysis: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress

Robinhood Markets Inc's user agreement is likely to protect the brokerage app from a barrage of lawsuits filed by customers after it blocked a frenzied trading rally in companies such as GameStop Corp that was fueled on social media forums.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MANK-GARY-OLDMAN

A Minute With: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and revisiting Smiley

LONDON (Reuters) - Oscar winner Gary Oldman goes back to 1930s Hollywood in Netflix film "Mank", playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he pens "Citizen Kane".

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-COACHELLA

California's Coachella music festival canceled for third time

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Blazers win on last-second Damian Lillard trey

Damian Lillard made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 123-122 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

TENNIS-YARRAVALLEY

Venus crushes Rus to set up Kvitova showdown in Yarra Valley Classic

Former world number one Venus Williams produced a vintage display to outclass Netherlands' Arantxa Rus in straight sets and storm into the second round of the Yarra Valley Classic as a packed week of Australian Open warm-up events kicked off on Sunday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party holds congress closing session

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party ends its massive five-yearly congress after eight days of meetings. General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, now one of Vietnam's strongest and longest-serving leaders, was re-elected on Sunday.

1 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/FUNDRAISING

Trump's post-defeat committee to report fundraising totals

The fundraising committee Donald Trump formed after losing the November election to U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday reports for the first time on how much money it raised and spent in the final weeks of 2020. The disclosure with the Federal Election Commission will give a gauge of the willingness of Trump's followers to lend him financial support after a turbulent four years in office -- and with it his ability to continue to influence U.S. politics.

31 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Brazil Congress elects speaker in feud between Bolsonaro allies and independents

Brazil's lower chamber of Congress to elect a new speaker in a battle between President Bolsonaro's allies and independents who want to focus on economic reforms rather than the right-wing president.'s conservative social agenda, an election that could boost the right-wing leader's standing.

1 Feb

BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRY (TV)

Hearing in Prince Harry's libel claim against UK tabloid

Britain's Prince Harry is suing Associated Newspapers over an article in Mail on Sunday paper. Hearing due to to take place at London's High Court.

1 Feb

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-SCRAPMETALS (PIX) (TV)

Export puts value on Gaza wasted scrap metals

Large piles of scrap metals built up in vast lands in Gaza and near the border with Israel have gained value in the past several weeks after Palestinian merchants began selling them again into Israel.

1 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, which also follows the first week of the WHO's Executive Board being held through Jan 26.

1 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in country

South Africa expects the flight carrying its first 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive on Monday, boosting efforts to curb a second wave of COVID-19 driven by a more contagious variant.

1 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-FUNERAL (PIX) (TV)

"Loved ones, not numbers": Inside a British funeral directors as COVID deaths surge

UK funeral homes struggle under mounting COVID deaths. Reuters follows one funeral home as it struggles to keep up with the growing number of people dying from COVID

1 Feb

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/SECURITY

Super Bowl security officials prep for triple threat of COVID, political unrest and hometown crowds

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, posted at intelligence operation centers and surveilling the stadium grounds on horseback and in golf carts, are bracing for security threats to the Super Bowl ranging from potentially violent political demonstrations to spontaneous crowds of fans cheering on their home team in Tampa, all while trying to avert the invisible threat of COVID-19 that has altered nearly everything about this global sporting spectacle. Tampa police chief Brian Dugan and FBI Special-Agent-in-Charge Michael McPherson tell Reuters how law enforcement agencies are planning around the unprecedented convergence of the pandemic, political tension and unpredictable hometown crowds at one of the nation's highest security events of the year.

1 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HUNGARY-SAILING/FAMILY (PIX) (TV)

Hungarian family sailing around the world on trip of a lifetime, amid global pandemic

In the middle of the pandemic seven months ago, a Hungarian couple with two kids set out on their journey of a lifetime: sailing around the world. After crossing the Atlantic Ocean, they are now anchored in the Caribbean, waiting to be able to cross the Panama canal. Their boat "Teatime" served as the perfect quarantine place, and the challenging trip has strengthened their relationship with their kids even further.

1 Feb

PAKISTAN-CHARLIE CHAPLIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Pakistani "Charlie Chaplin" brings good cheer to Peshawar streets

Usman Khan, a young street performer, dressed in Charli Chaplin's baggie pants, trademark cap and cane, treads the streets of Peshawar spreading smiles on people's faces with his hilarious performance.

1 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-CAFE (PIX) (TV)

Japanese pop-culture iconic cafe closes business over pandemic

Once a popular tourist attraction that embodies Japan's cute and funky pop culture with its unique decor and entertainment shows, the Kawaii Monster Café closes its doors on Jan. 31 after a five-year run as the pandemic dampens business.

1 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BRITAIN-EU/TRADE (PIX) (TV)

Wrapped in red tape, UK freight groups struggle to trade

British logistics companies that pride themselves on moving goods at speed around the world to keep business rolling are now entangled in red tape, grappling with desperate clients, reluctant drivers and reams of paperwork. We talk to two experts who are struggling to keep Britain trading.

1 Feb

KAZAKHSTAN-INFLATION/

Kazakhstan monthly inflation

Kazakhstan to publish monthly inflation data

1 Feb

CZECH-COAL/

Czech government to discuss recommend coal exit date of 2038

The Czech cabinet should discuss a state commission's recommendation to phase out the use of coal by 2038, on par with a coal exit in Germany. However, some ministers have expressed wishes for an earlier exit date.

1 Feb

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Atalanta

Lazio host Atalanta in a Serie A match. Will wrapup other 3pm games in this report.

31 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-PRM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Parma

Napoli host Parma in a Serie A match.

31 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-HEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Roma v Hellas Verona

Roma host Hellas Verona in a Serie A match.

31 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-VENEZUELA/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela women youth soccer players dream of Copa Libertadores

Venezuela's under 17 women's soccer squad dreams of reaching the Copa Libertadores, a challenge for a nation where soccer still lags behind baseball as the sport of choice.

1 Feb