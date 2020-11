Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

U.S. formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States formally exited the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, fulfilling a years-long promise by President Donald Trump to withdraw the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter from the global pact to fight climate change.

PM of Melania's homeland congratulates Trump on victory

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa congratulated Donald Trump on what he described in a tweet as a clear victory in the U.S. presidential election, becoming the first European Union leader to do so.

With votes still to be counted, Trump falsely claims victory; rival Biden confident

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden on Wednesday with millions of votes still uncounted in a White House race that will not be decided until tallying is completed over the coming hours or days.

Trump gains with Latinos, loses some white voters: exit polls

As the U.S. presidential race remained undecided, President Donald Trump showed some surprising gains with Latino and other nonwhite voters, but they may have been offset by losses among those who supported him four years ago, according to exit polls conducted by Edison Research.

Finance executives fret as U.S. presidential election too close to call

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street and global financial executives are waiting anxiously for a clear winner in the 2020 U.S. election after President Donald Trump called foul play, stoking fears of a drawn-out count that keeps markets and businesses hanging.

U.S. banks see several allies returned to key congressional seats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Many Wall Street banks' favorite lawmakers were returned to Congress overnight, boding well for the industry which has been trying to rebuild a broad base of bipartisan support a decade after the financial crisis tarnished its image in Washington.

Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid, eyes 2024

Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden.

Lucky children greet Fu Bao, the first panda born in South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - The first panda to be born in South Korea was introduced to a group of lucky children and reporters on Wednesday and given a name - Fu Bao, meaning lucky treasure.

Argentina soccer great Maradona in recovery after successful brain surgery

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was in recovery after successful surgery to treat a subdural hematoma, a blood clot on the brain, the former World Cup winner's doctor said late on Tuesday.

NFL: Ravens place seven players on COVID-19 list after positive test

The Baltimore Ravens placed seven players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, a day after cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

