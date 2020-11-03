REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

USA-ELECTION-NIGERIA/

Scorned by Trump, many Nigerians love him all the same

LAGOS (Reuters) - Hundreds of men and women marched, clad in T-shirts supporting U.S. President Donald Trump or pink fabric dresses bearing the image of Jesus, as they waved American flags, Republican presidential campaign signs, and even a few Nigerian flags.

AFGHANISTAN-DIPLOMACY-AID-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: International donors likely to pledge less aid for Afghanistan - sources

Afghanistan is likely to receive reduced pledges for aid from international donors gathering in Geneva next month, three sources familiar with discussions said, amid uncertainty over how the government's peace talks with the Taliban will progress.

USA-ELECTION/

After tumultuous campaign, an uneasy American electorate heads to polls

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Americans head to the polls on Tuesday to conclude a bitter and divisive U.S. election campaign, as Republican President Donald Trump seeks to overcome Democratic rival Joe Biden's lead in opinion polls to win four more years in the White House.

USA-ELECTION-VOTING/

Anxious Americans brace for Election Day with faces masked, stores boarded up

MCCONNELLSBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - Millions of Americans will cast ballots on Tuesday in an Election Day unlike any other, braving the threat of COVID-19 and the potential for violence and intimidation after one of the most polarizing presidential races in U.S. history.

USA-ELECTION-DEUTSCHE-BANK-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank wants out but sees no good options - sources

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG is looking for ways to end its relationship with President Donald Trump after the U.S. elections, as it tires of the negative publicity stemming from the ties, according to three senior bank officials with direct knowledge of the matter.

ANT-GROUP-IPO-VALUATION/

China's Ant expected to double on debut amid pent-up retail demand: fund managers

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Ant Group is expected to double its market value on debut, as unmet demand from mom-and-pop investors and an impending inclusion in major global indexes could offset worries about tighter regulations, fund managers said.

THAILAND-PORN/

#SavePornhub: Thailand's online porn ban prompts backlash

BANGKOK, (Reuters) - Thailand's government said on Tuesday it had banned Pornhub and 190 other websites showing pornography, prompting social media anger over censorship and a call for a protest against the decision.

EGYPT-NETFLIX/

Netflix to debut its first Egyptian original series 'Paranormal'

CAIRO, (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O will on Thursday debut its first Egyptian television series "Paranormal," a major step in the streaming service's Middle Eastern strategy.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-TB-RECAP/

Brady throws for 2 scores as Bucs hold off Giants

Tom Brady threw two second-half touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to post a 25-23 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night at East Rutherford, N.J.

TENNIS-PARIS-CILIC/

Tennis: Former U.S. Open winner Cilic still striving to reach peak

Marin Cilic has won a Grand Slam and reached a career-high ranking of third but the 32-year-old Croatian feels he is still striving to play his best tennis even after spending 16 years on the professional tennis circuit.

USA-COURT/LGBT (PIX) PREVIEW-U.S. Supreme Court fight pits LGBT rights against religion

In a case pitting LGBT rights against an arm of the Roman Catholic Church, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday weighs a dispute over Philadelphia's refusal to place children for foster care with a church-affiliated agency that excludes same-sex couples from serving as foster parents.

3 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-COURT/JUVENILES

U.S. Supreme Court weighs scope of ruling that limited juvenile sentences

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday weighs a convicted murderer's claim that he should not have been automatically sentenced to life without parole because he was only 15 at the time of the crime.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CORONAVIRUS (PIX)

As Americans head to the polls, COVID-19's long shadow looms

The 2020 U.S. presidential race will forever be remembered as the COVID-19 election. The pandemic, a destroyer of lives and jobs, has defined Donald Trump's presidency. It's caused healthcare workers to rally for better protection; government officials to scramble to stage an unprecedented election; and many voters to change their minds as to who should lead the country. Here are stories from average Americans whose lives have been wholly upended by the virus, and how they're carrying that experience with them as they go to the polls on Tuesday.

3 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUNDS

FACTBOX - These states could decide the U.S. presidential election

A look at the battleground states in the U.S. presidential election, when polls close on Tuesday, the electoral votes at stake and other key races in the states.

3 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE (TV)

Control of U.S. Senate in play in November elections

Democrats have a fighting chance of winning a majority in the U.S. Senate in Tuesday's election, which could leave them with control of the White House and both houses of Congress. Key battles in demographically changing states including Arizona, Colorado and North Carolina will determine how sharply the balance of power in the Capitol shifts.

3 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkey's Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting, holds news conference

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a cabinet meeting (1200 GMT) and then holds a news conference likely to focus on the response to the rising number of coronavirus cases, as well as the situation in the eastern Mediterranean and the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

3 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LIBERALS (PIX)

'Away from the noise': How Liberal Americans are coping with Election Day anxiety

From Brooklyn to Berkley, election day means a day of angst for liberals. Still despondent - and shocked - by the 2016 election results, Democrats are doing anything they can to get through the day, whether that's going for a run, meditate or having an early drink. This mood story will capture the election day anxiety and stress among progressive voters.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/GIGWORKERS (PIX) (PIX)

California voters weigh gig workers rights, Uber's business model

California voters will decide with Prop 22 if Uber, Doordash and other companies can continue to classify drivers as independent contractors rather than employees - a decision with huge implications for the companies' bottom lines and the gig economy.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/VOTING (PIX)

Americans hit the polls, amid worries over virus, intimidation, fraud, interference and an angry electorate A story pulling together any voting mishaps, protests, hacking, interference suppression, violence, long lines and voices from around the country, including reporting in Ohio, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, Wisconsin, California, New York and Pennsylvania

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/EXIT POLLS

Reuters will release results of state and national exit polls by Edison Research

Expect first exit polls by Edison Research at 5 p.m. EST. States will post initial results soon after the polls close. Polls close at 7 pm EST in Georgia; 7:30 pm EST in North Carolina, Ohio; by 8 pm EST in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire; by 9 pm EST in Wisconsin, Arizona, Minnesota, Texas; 10 pm in Nevada and Iowa.

3 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TV COVERAGE (PIX)

U.S. TV networks prepare to cover an unprecedented election

Facing greater pressure than ever to report U.S. presidential election results accurately and without unwarranted speculation, the five major U.S. news networks will focus on restraint, transparency about what remains unknown and on a reassuring message that slow results don't signify a crisis. Reuters will analyze the coverage of the coverage.

3 Nov 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/HOUSE-RACES (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Highlights of U.S. House elections Results of selected races for the U.S. House of Representatives in Tuesday's election.

3 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-RACES (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Results of U.S. Senate elections

Republicans face a chance of losing their 53-47 U.S. Senate majority in Tuesday's election. Rolling factbox tracks winners and losers through the evening.

3 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

Nov 4

HONGKONG-CHINA/ (TV)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam travels to Beijing for a three-day visit

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam travels to Beijing for a three-day visit to discuss plans to revive the global financial hub's economy.

Nov 4

USA-ELECTION/FARMING

Key Farm Belt victories a boon for Democrats

If Joe Biden manages to win Iowa, and the Democrats score wins in a number of more rural areas in Iowa, Minnesota and a few other states, it will be a signal that the party has not entirely ceded the less sparsely populated areas of the country to Republicans.

Nov 4

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-SUPPORTERS

In one Pennsylvania county, Trump voters see nothing short of a win

A color story from the heart of Trump country in Pennsylvania, where the president's hardcore supporters, with signs on their lawns and decked out in MAGA gear, watch the results come in with both hope and a sense that anything less than a victory would be fraud.

Nov 4

USA-ELECTION/RATINGS (PIX)

TV ratings released for US election night

Ratings data will reveal how many people tuned in to watch U.S. election returns roll in on Tuesday night

Nov 4

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll

Reuters will release the results of its Election Day poll, which includes interviews with about 40,000 people who voted in the 2020 presidential election.

Nov 4

USA-ELECTION/ALLIES

Trust of America's allies may be hard to win back for U.S. president

President Donald Trump upended basic tenets of America's post-World War 2 foreign policy, by questioning the NATO alliance, needling European allies and indulging autocrats, but winning back the trust of allies will take time if Joe Biden wins the election.

Nov 4

USA-ELECTION/CLIMATECHANGE

Key climate change issues facing the next U.S. president

FACTBOX on key climate change issues facing the next president.

Nov 4

USA-ELECTION/REACTION-CHINA (PIX) (TV)

People in Hong Kong and Shanghai watch U.S. election results

People in Hong Kong and Shanghai gather in a local bar and cafe to watch U.S. election developments.

Nov 4

USA-CONGRESS/PRIORITIES

A look at top priorities for the newly elected U.S. Congress

Reuters examines the likely top priorities for the newly elected U.S. Congress, which could change dramatically if Democrats win a majority in the Senate, giving them control of both houses.

Nov 4

USA-ELECTION/RATINGS (PIX)

TV ratings released for US election night

Ratings data will reveal how many people tuned in to watch U.S. election returns roll in on Tuesday night

Nov 4

USA-ELECTION/ENERGY

FACTBOX-Key energy issues facing the next U.S. president

FACTBOX on key energy issues facing the next president.

Nov 4

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

New U.S. president faces tough economy

The newly elected president will face a tough economy: millions of low- to middle-income workers out of a job, slowing growth in new jobs, deepening inequality, rising federal debt, tattered international trade relations, all against the backdrop of a still-expanding pandemic. What levers he'll pull to revitalize it could put a stamp on the growth trajectory for years to come.

Nov 4

USA-ELECTION/CHINA

Top of U.S. president's foreign policy agenda: fixing a broken and dangerous US-China relationship

Whoever wins the U.S. presidential election faces the daunting challenge of navigating the US-China relationship out of its lowest point in decades, reducing the potential for armed conflict while preserving American interests on trade, human rights and democracy in Hong Kong.

Nov 4

CLIMATE-CHANGE/USA

The U.S. officially leaves the Paris Agreement on climate change

Nov 4

USA-ELECTION/ENERGY-REACTION

U.S. oil industry reacts to election outcome

Story likely leading with oil industry reaction to election outcome.

Nov 4

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX)

German health minister holds news conference on pandemic and lockdown

Germany's health minister Jens Spahn and RKI institute vice President Lars Schaade hold a news conference on "The pandemic during lockdown".

3 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA (PIX)

For blind Kenyan students, uphill struggle to maintain social distance in schools

Kenya's blind students struggle to follow health ministry guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus, like social-distancing, due to their reliance on each other to move about and do chores. The East African nation partially re-opened schools last month.

3 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

3 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEALS (ANALYSIS)

ANALYSIS-What U.S. poll results mean for global M&A

An analysis that explains what the outcome means for dealmaking, especially cross-border M&A.

Nov 4

USA-FED/FOMC

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy, in Washington.

Nov 4

NORWAY-OIL/ARCTIC (PIX)

Norwegian Supreme Court to hear appeal about Arctic oil drilling

The Norwegian Supreme Court to hear an appeal from environmental groups about whether the Norwegian state was right to award the right to explore for oil in the Norwegian Arctic. They claim it is a breach of the Norwegian Constitution and the right by the Norwegian people to have a healthy environment. Green groups have lost every single legal round. In a sign of the seriousness of the case, all 19 Supreme Court judges will be in attendance. Seven days are dedicated to the hearing, which will in part be conducted remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Nov 4