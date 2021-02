Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-CHINA/

Presidents Biden and Xi hold first phone call amid tense U.S.-China relations

WASHINGTON/BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first telephone call as leaders, with Biden saying a free and open Indo-Pacific was a priority and Xi warning confrontation would be a 'disaster' for both nations.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

Britain's coronavirus variant a concern, 'likely to sweep the world', says scientist

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The coronavirus variant first found in the British region of Kent is a concern because it could undermine the protection given by vaccines against developing COVID-19, the head of the UK's genetic surveillance programme said.

U.S.

FRANCE-WINE/EXPORTS

French wine exports sour on U.S. tariffs, COVID-19 crisis

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. tariffs and coronavirus restrictions that shut restaurants, bars and airport duty free stores in many countries wiped 13.9% off the revenues of French wine and spirits exporters last year, industry group FEVS said.

USA-TURKEY/KAVALA

U.S. calls on Turkey to immediately release jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday called on Turkey to immediately release philanthropist and human rights activist Osman Kavala, who has been detained for more than three years without conviction.

BUSINESS

ASTRAZENECA-RESULTS/

With all eyes on COVID-19 vaccine, rest of AstraZeneca sees profits rising

Feb 11 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca forecast a pick up in earnings growth this year as strong demand for its cancer and other new therapies power a drugmaker that has pledged not to make any money from its COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

EU-ECONOMY/FORECAST

Euro zone growth in 2021 to rebound less than expected

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy will rebound less than earlier expected from the coronavirus slump this year as a second wave of the pandemic put economies in new lockdowns, the European Commission said, adding 2022 growth will be stronger than earlier thought.

ENTERTAINMENT

WALT DISNEY-LUCASFILM/CARANO

Disney's Lucasfilm ditches 'The Mandalorian' star Gina Carano over social media posts

eb 11 (Reuters) - Lucasfilm, the Walt Disney Co owned movie studio, said on Wednesday that it had ditched Gina Carano, a lead actor in its TV series "The Mandalorian", over social media posts that drew paralells between the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany and modern attitudes towards people with different political outlooks.

TWITTER-PRODUCTS/

Twitter will explore letting users receive payments from followers

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said Wednesday the company is exploring allowing its users to receive tips, or digital payments, from their followers.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/MORI

Tokyo 2020's Mori to quit, sources say, as he vows to end controversy

TOKYO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, will resign over a sexist remark that sparked an outcry, two sources said on Thursday, while the former prime minister said he could not let the controversy drag on.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Kyrgios gets chance to prove he's a contender not just a critic

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios emerged as a 'voice of sanity' for tennis over the coronavirus pandemic, and the mercurial 25-year-old has a chance to show he can also be a contender on court when he meets Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open third round.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-ASTRAZENECA (TV)

CANCELLED - WHO experts to issue recommendations on AstraZeneca vaccine

The World Health Organization's panel of independent experts known as SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation) to issue its recommendations on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing the data. Briefing speakers are Dr Alejandro CRAVIOTO, Chair, Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization, Dr Joachim HOMBACH, Executive Secretary SAGE, WHO and Dr Kate O'BRIEN, Director of WHO dept of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

VALENTINES-DAY/CORONAVIRUS-CARDS (TV)

Artists design COVID-19 themed Valentine's Day cards

COVID-19 themed Valentine's Day cards up for sale, with gags linked to themes including temperature checks, vaccinations and social distancing.

11 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-NUN (PIX) (TV)

Europe's oldest woman celebrates 117th birthday after beating COVID-19

Europe's oldest woman, Sister Andre, celebrates her 117th birthday weeks after fighting off the coronavirus.

11 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA-RUSSIA (TV)

Serbian, Russian experts meet to discuss local production of Sputnik V

Serbian, Russian experts are meeting in Belgrade to discuss possibilities for the production of Sputnik V vaccine in Serbia.

11 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, which also follows the first week of the WHO's Executive Board being held through Jan 26.

12 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH (TV)

Eastern Czech region runs out of hospital beds, seeks patient transfers as UK variant rages

Hospitals in the eastern region of Hradec Kralove have been forced to ship dozens of patients hundreds of kilometres away to other hospitals as its capacities overflow amid an unabating pandemic. The UK variant of the virus is suspected of being behind the local flareup, in a country that is already among the worst-affected in the world. The government is considering tougher lockdown measures in the region , while facing a revolt in parliament that may lift those in place already.

12 Feb

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Italy's 5-Star members vote over Draghi as political crisis nears end

Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement vote on whether to support a cabinet led by former European Central Bank head Mario Draghi, in what could be one of the final steps before a new government is formed.

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-REPUBLICANS

'Heart-wrenching' but 'waste of time:' Republican senators unmoved by Capitol riot videos

After hours of videos recapping the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, multiple Republican senators said the images were heart-wrenching but wouldn't lead them to convict the former president of inciting insurrection.

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SAUDI-RIGHTS/WOMEN (PIX) (TV)

Family of released Saudi activist Loujain Hathloul give press briefing

The family of prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been released from prison, will host a virtual press briefing.

11 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/MEGHAN (PIX) (TV)

UK's Duchess Meghan to hear if she has won privacy case or if it will face trial

London High Court due to hand down its ruling on whether Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has won her privacy case against Mail on Sunday newspaper without need for a trial

11 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

Trump faces impeachment trial on charge of inciting deadly assault on U.S. Capitol

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol is due to continue on Thursday.

11 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

South African president's state of the nation address

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address in parliament.

11 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

LUNAR-NEWYEAR/VIETNAM-BRAISEDFISH (PIX) (TV)

Braised fish for lunar new year

With a gas mask covering his head, Tran Duc Phong looks more like a chemical combatant than a cook who specialises in braised fish, a traditional delicacy popular in northern Vietnam during the Lunar New Year holiday. The mask helps Phong work against the smoke from the firewood beneath hundreds of claypots of fish that he cooks in his yard in Vu Dai, a Red River Delta village where dozens of families are preparing the same dish growing popular and sold in other parts of Vietnam and beyond

12 Feb

MYANMAR-POLITICS/AUSTRALIA (TV)

Protest Rally against the military coup in Myanmar

Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Canberra demonstrating against the recent military coup and the unlawful arrests of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and others in Myanmar.

12 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

LIBERIA-ECONOMY/

Liberian finance minister outlines plan to help COVID-hit economy

In an interview with Reuters, Liberian Finance Minister Samuel Tweah discusses what steps are needed to help the West African nation recover from an estimated 3% economic contraction in 2020 linked to the coronavirus crisis.

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/TECHNOLOGY

Biden needs a digital policy to counter China threat, tech experts, business groups say

The Biden administration needs to develop an aggressive, coherent digital policy to counter China's growing technological power, industry groups and former U.S. officials say.

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BOMBARDIER-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Bombardier expected to deliver fewer business jets in 2020 despite year end bump

Canada's Bombardier, now a pure-play business jet maker following the recent sale of its rail division, is expected to report fewer corporate aircraft deliveries in 2020 due to COVID-19, despite a year-end flurry of customers taking their planes.

11 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-AGRICULTURE/INDOOR (PIX)

Investors plant money in indoor farms amid pandemic food disruptions

Disruptions in North American food supply chains due to the pandemic and and climate-change related disasters such as wildfires are accelerating an expansion of indoor farming, from multi-storey vertical farms to greenhouses the size of 50 football fields.Investments from private capital as well as agribusiness giant Bayer AG and technology companies Alphabet and Microsoft look to multiply indoor farming sales. Proponents say this will increase food security, but critics question the costs.

12 Feb

USA-ECONOMY/PPIBENCHMARKS

Labor Dept. issues annual revisions to its Producer Price Index

Labor Dept. issues recalculated seasonal factors for the last 5 years (2016-2020) to its U.S. Producer Price Index.

12 Feb

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SPAIN-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/TEENAGERS

Spain's Equality Ministry publishes gender-based violence among teens study

Spain's Equality Ministry will release the findings of a study into gender-based violence and sexist attitudes among teenagers aged 14 to 20, the first of its kind to be conducted in seven years.

12 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

WARCRIMES-ICC/PROSECUTOR

Election of new ICC war crimes prosecutor for 9-year term

The 123 member states of the International Criminal Court are expected to vote in a secret ballot for a new prosecutor, after failing to find a consensus candidate to take up the powerful job for a nine-year term. Four candidates still in the race are Britain's Karim Khan, who now heads a United Nations team investigating Islamic State crimes in Iraq, Irish lawyer Fergal Gaynor, Spanish prosecutor Carlos Castresana and Italian prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi.

12 Feb

BRITAIN-SHELL/NIGERIA-JUDGMENT

UK Supreme Court to decide whether Nigerians can sue Shell in UK over alleged pollution

The UK Supreme Court will decide on Friday whether about 42,500 Nigerians can sue Royal Dutch Shell in England over allegations that they have suffered serious harm because of pollution. It is a second test case to see if parent companies can be held liable for the actions of overseas subsidiaries after Zambian villagers won their battle to bring a case against miner Vedanta in England in 2019.

12 Feb

ODDLY ENOUGH

VALENTINES-DAY/FRANCE-TOYS (PIX) (TV)

Deprived of lavish restaurants, French lovers turn to toys in bed for Valentine's Day

With restaurants closed and romantic getaways cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, couples and single people turn to bedroom accessories to spice up Valentine's Day. The Passage du Desir chain of stores in France has seen a large increase in sales of its products ahead of the day of lovers, amid months-long COVIDrestrictions.

12 Feb

SPORTS

SENEGAL-JOCKEY/ (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED: WIDER IMAGE - Senegal's savannah jockey dreams of international glory

Fallou Diop is one of Senegal's most promising jockeys according to his trainer at a stable near the Lac Rose where the horse racer trains every day in the savannah. His size, feather weight and passion for horses make him an ideal competitor. Having won the country's most prestigious racing prize two years ago he is now hoping to compete abroad.

12 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-NEW YORK/PREVIEW (TV)

New York Fashion week goes virtual for the second time

New York Fashion week goes virtual for the second time.

12 Feb

NIGERIA-FILM/BOLLYWOOD (PIX) (TV)

Nollywood and Bollywood combine for tale of love across cultures

Actors from the film industries in India and Nigeria, better known as Bollywood and Nollywood, collaborated on a film celebrating the cultures of the two countries. Namaste Wahala, due to begin streaming on Netflix on Valentine's Day, is about an Indian man who finds love in Nigeria and the lavish wedding celebrations of both countries.

12 Feb