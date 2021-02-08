REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

South Africa halts AstraZeneca rollout on fears it doesn't stop mild illness

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Africa halted Monday's planned rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild infection from one variant, stoking fears of a much longer cat-and-mouse battle with the pathogen.

ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL

Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption as trial resumes

JERUSALEM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty on Monday to corruption charges at the resumption of his trial, six weeks before voters again head to the polls to pass judgment on his leadership.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

U.S. Senate to pause Trump impeachment trial at end of week for Sabbath

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will pause former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial from Friday evening to Saturday evening this week to honor a request by a Trump attorney who observes the Jewish Sabbath, a spokesman for Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.

PEOPLE-GEORGE SHULTZ/

Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz dies at age 100

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - George Shultz, the U.S. secretary of state who survived bitter infighting in President Ronald Reagan's administration to help forge a new era in American-Soviet relations and bring on the end of the Cold War, died on Saturday at age 100, the California-based Hoover Institute said.

BUSINESS

USA-CONSUMERS/PAY-LATER

Americans take to 'buy now, pay later' shopping during pandemic, but can they afford it?

Feb 8 (Reuters) - When Leondra Garrett wanted to stock up on three new pairs of shoes early last year, the North Carolina resident split a $161 online purchase into four installments through a "buy now, pay later" service, in what seemed like a convenient deal.

EUROZONE-ECONOMY/BUSINESSENTIMENT

Euro zone investor morale slips on lockdown, vaccine rollout woes

BERLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone unexpectedly fell in February as lockdowns to suppress the COVID-19 case load left their mark on the economy, which lost touch with other regions in the world as they recovered further, a survey showed on Monday.

ENTERTAINMENT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HALFTIME

The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits in front of a brightly lit cityscape evoking the theme of his newest album, "After Hours."

LUNAR-NEWYEAR/CHINA-FOOD

Transports of delight: Chinese get a taste of home for Lunar New Year

SHANGHAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chinese unable to re-unite with loved ones this Lunar New Year are sending them a taste of home instead, using food packages to bridge the distance, as coronavirus warnings in some regions put a stop to the usual lengthy journeys home.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Thiem relieved after coming into Australian Open cold

MELBOURNE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dominic Thiem was relieved to find form when it counted as he fended off Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6(2) 6-2 6-3 to reach the Australian Open second round on Monday after piecemeal preparations ahead of the Grand Slam.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

From tears to cheers, Andreescu returns with a win

MELBOURNE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bianca Andreescu was so nervous she broke down in tears at the weekend as she prepared to make her return from a 15-month absence but the Canadian showed her mettle on Monday, beating Mihaela Buzarnescu in the Australian Open first round.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MENTAL HEALTH (PIX) (TV)

Months after treating COVID-19 patients, medics say they still suffer mental impact

Two Spanish nurses share the emotional impact of their experience on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic's first wave at a Barcelona hospital

8 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-MASKS (PIX) (TV)

Post-pandemic protection: France's mask manufacturers ponder their survival prospects

Emmanuel Nizard last year made a 2 million euro bet that President Emmanuel Macron's call for France to be able to manufacture all the face masks it required would guarantee a secure market. Now he wants to know how the government will protect him from cheaper imports once the coronavirus crisis, and demand for masks, subsides.

8 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-FLORISTS (PIX) (TV)

Funerals and Valentine's Day drive unprecedented demand for flowers

Florists in Los Angeles have lost big business during the pandemic, with the cancellation of weddings, conventions and Hollywood events. But they're experiencing record demand now, due to a tragically unprecedented number of funerals, ahead of Valentine's Day next week.

8 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

8 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG (TV)

Hong Kong leader speaks in weekly news briefing

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing, where she is expected to focus on the government's effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

9 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA (PIX) (TV)

WHO experts hold a press conference following their Wuhan investigation

A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organisation are expected to hold a news conference in Wuhan after the team finished its visits to hospitals, research facilities and the seafood market where the first outbreak was identified. The team is expected to leave Wuhan by Thursday before their 28-day visas expire.

9 Feb

EMIRATES-MARS/ (TV)

UAE Hope Probe reaches Mars orbit

The UAE's Hope Probe, the first Arab mission to Mars, is set to lock into the planet's orbit and begin sending back data about the planet's climate.

9 Feb

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-HAIR (PIX) (TV)

Austrian hairdressers reopen but no test, no trim

Austrian hairdressers reopen as the country loosens its lockdown despite stubbornly high coronavirus infections. No matter how desperate for a trim, customers have to show a recent negative test to get groomed.

8 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

German doctors in Portugal give conference on first day in hospital

A German military team of eight doctors and eighteen nurses who arrived in Portugal last Wednesday to assist in tackling the country's post-Christmas surge in COVID-19 cases gives a press conference on its first day staffing an ICU unit at Hospital da Luz, a private hospital in Lisbon.

8 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

EU-RECOVERY/LAGARDE (PIX)

ECB head Lagarde debates economic effects of pandemic in EU Parliament

The head of the ECB Christine Lagarde debates mitigating the pandemic's economic effects with European lawmakers who will assess what the ECB can do within its mandate, including exploring novel tools.

8 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-SECURITY

U.S. Capitol, still scarred from riot, stands fortress-like for Trump impeachment trial

A little more than four weeks after the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol that sparked former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, the complex is a fortress. The traditionally open heart of the U.S. government is encircled by an eight-foot-high (2.4 m high) fence topped with barbed wire, thousands of National Guard troops patrol the halls and a gilded portion of one staircase is bandaged over, concealing the damage caused when rioters tried to break it off to use as a weapon.

8 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

8 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

LUNAR-NEWYEAR/MALAYSIA-LION DANCE (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia's lion dance troupe expect a bleak year of Ox

Lunar New Year should have been the busiest time of the year for lion and dragon dancers when people hire them to perform as part of the tradition, but due to a nationwide lockdown in Malaysia, the troupes are out of business this year.

9 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TURKEY-GULF/

Turkish foreign minister visits Kuwait, Oman, Qatar

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu travels to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar to meet officials on a trip which comes after Gulf leaders moved to end a regional dispute with Qatar.

9 Feb

MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Outwatching Myanmar protests against military coup

Outwatching for protests across Myanmar. Calls to join protests and to back a campaign of civil disobedience have grown louder and more organized since last week's coup, which drew widespread international condemnation.

9 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in fireside chat on the economy before virtual Rotary Club of Toledo meeting.

8 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/JIMMY LAI (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong's top court delivers verdict on Jimmy Lai bail application

Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal will decide if media tycoon Jimmy Lai can be released on bail while awaiting trial for national security related crimes. Lai, the most high-profile person charged under the national security law, is currently remanded in custody.

9 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PALESTINIANS-JERUSALEM/SKATEBOARDING (PIX) (TV)

Palestinians skateboard to relieve some of their daily stress in Jerusalem

A group of young Palestinians take the streets of Jerusalem to relieve some of their daily stress through skateboarding. Most of the youth in the group learned to skateboard through YouTube due to the limited resources for Palestinians that teaches skateboarding in East Jerusalem.

9 Feb

USA-RACE/FILM (PIX) (TV)

Musician Nathan Nzanga speaks about film

Young Seattle artist Nathan Nzanga, who has been writing songs to call for change and to tell his own story as an African American and as the son of immigrants from Congo, speaks about a short film that explores the themes of his music.

9 Feb