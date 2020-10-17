REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

US-FRANCE-SECURITY

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in street

PARIS (Reuters) - French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathiser beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. US-NEWZEALAND-ELECTION

PM Ardern on track for landslide re-election win in New Zealand vote

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party was poised for a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election on Saturday, and possibly the first single-party government in decades.

U.S.

US-USA-ELECTION-MICHIGAN

Trump heads to Michigan, Wisconsin in re-election campaign push

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will take his re-election push to Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday before launching a tour of western states to shore up political support as he trails Democratic rival Joe Biden in national polls.

US-USA-JUSTICE-BARR

U.S. Attorney General Barr says expects report on police reforms soon, despite court order

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr expressed confidence on Friday that the Trump administration's law enforcement commission will publish its report on police reform soon, even though a federal judge temporarily blocked the work of the commission earlier this month.

BUSINESS

US-USA-ECONOMY

U.S. retail sales blow expectations in September; dark clouds gathering

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales accelerated in September, rounding out a strong quarter of economic activity, but the recovery from the COVID-19 recession is at a crossroads as government money runs out and companies continue to layoff workers.

US-FITBIT-M-A-ALPHABET-EU

Exclusive: Google sweetens Fitbit concessions, EU okay in sight - sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google has tweaked concessions aimed at allaying EU antitrust concerns about its $2.1 billion purchase of Fitbit FIT.N, people familiar with the matter said, putting it on course to secure EU approval for the deal.

SPORTS

US-BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-KAY-SKAGGS

Ex-Angels employee indicted in Skaggs' death

A former Los Angeles Angels employee was indicted in the 2019 overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

US-GOLF-CJCUP

Schauffele's birdie blitz gives him lead in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Xander Schauffele sank seven birdies over his first nine holes en route to a second round eight-under 64 to take a three-stroke lead at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas on Friday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Victoria to announce easing measures as coronavirus outbreak subsides

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will on Sunday announce a range of lock-down easing measures as the growth in new infections eases.

18 Oct

SPORTS

MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz - the 10th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

17 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM (PIX) (TV)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives in Hanoi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives in Hanoi for his first trip abroad since he took office. Japan is among the largest source of foreign investment for Vietnam. Both countries are signatories to an 11-country CPTPP deal that will slash tariffs across much of the Asia-Pacific, and are locked in separate maritime disputes with China.

18 Oct

USA-ELECTION/YOUNG VOTERS Young US voters wanting climate action still prioritize economy, pandemic

The two dozen students who signed up for air pollution expert James Goldstene's advanced environmental studies class all say they are deeply passionate about fighting climate change. But when it comes to voting in the U.S. presidential election, many said climate change was not their top issue. While young Americans have filed lawsuits and led protests inspired by Sweden's teen activist Greta Thunberg to demand climate action in recent years, their priorities in next month's vote reflect those of the wider electorate: the battered U.S. economy, the COVID-19 pandemic and racial justice.

18 Oct