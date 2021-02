Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

UK mulls tougher testing for international arrivals as virus variants spread

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain is looking at greater testing of all people who have arrived from abroad while they are self-isolating to defend against new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, a minister said on Tuesday.

Myanmar police fire into air to disperse protest, four hurt by rubber bullets

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Police fired gunshots into the air and used water cannon and rubber bullets on Tuesday as protesters across Myanmar defied bans on big gatherings to oppose a military coup that halted a tentative transition to democracy.

U.S. may weigh baby steps to revive Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON/PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The United States is weighing a wide array of ideas on how to revive the Iranian nuclear deal, including an option where both sides would take small steps short of full compliance to buy time, said three sources familiar with the matter.

Honduran president target of U.S. investigation, court filings show

Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are investigating Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, according to a new court filing, piling pressure on a leader who prosecutors have already accused of participation in the nation's bloody narcotics trade.

Total's earnings pick up in fourth quarter after pandemic hit

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - France's Total posted better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter as oil prices stabilised, but a hit from writedowns on assets due to the COVID-19 pandemic plunged it to a $7.2 billion net loss for 2020 as a whole.

Shell cuts exploration ambitions in Norway, to focus on natural gas

OSLO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L will narrow its exploration scope in Norway to focus on natural gas production and possibly offshore wind in future, it told the Norwegian oil and energy ministry.

Does the world need new COVID vaccines? 'Jury is out', Oxford's Pollard says

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - It is not yet clear whether the world needs a new set of vaccines to fight different variants of the novel coronavirus but scientists are working on new ones so there is no reason for alarm, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group said on Tuesday.

Clubhouse app blocked in China, added to "Great Firewall" - users, activists

SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Access to U.S. audio app Clubhouse was blocked in China on Monday, users and an anti-censorship watchdog said, ending a brief window that allowed thousands of mainland users to join in discussions often censored in China.

Despite sexism uproar, Tokyo Olympics chief finds high-level support

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - When the head of Tokyo's Olympic organising committee said women talked too much at board meetings, a storm of criticism erupted in Japan, with top athletes and cabinet ministers condemning his remarks as sexist and archaic.

'Survivor' Nadal back in form at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal defied his gloomy injury prognosis and complete lack of match practice to crush Laslo Djere 6-3 6-4 6-1 on Tuesday and reach the Australian Open second round as he launched his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-EXPLAINER

EXPLAINER-Is Trump's post-presidency impeachment trial constitutional?

The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol will begin on Tuesday with arguments over the constitutionality of trying the former president.

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FACTBOX-Five Republicans to watch during Trump's impeachment trial

Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will open with a vote on the constitutionality of holding a trial for a president who has left office. A look at the five Senate Republicans who voted last month that the U.S. Constitution does allow for post-office impeachment trials.

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU's top diplomat Borrell discuss the latest developments in Yemen and Myanmar

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell debates the humanitarian situation in Yemen, and the military coup in Myanmar with European lawmakers.

9 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

UK's Gove and Frost face questions over Brexit

British Cabinet Officer Minister Michael Gove and former chief Brexit negotiator David Frost face questions from members of the House of Lords on the European Union Committee.

9 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

Trump's second impeachment trial opens with debate on Constitution

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the Capitol, opens on Tuesday with a debate in the Senate over the constitutionality of holding the trial after Trump left office on Jan. 20Trump is the first U.S. president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office and the process could result in him being banned from running again.

9 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

Turkish foreign minister visits Kuwait, Oman, Qatar

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu travels to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar to meet officials on a trip which comes after Gulf leaders moved to end a regional dispute with Qatar.

10 Feb

Palestinian factions due to end three days of talks to ease path to elections

Fatah, Hamas and other Palestinian factions are due to conclude Egyptian-brokered talks in Cairo to discuss measures to bring about the first Palestinian elections in 15 years.

10 Feb

JP Morgan's board rejects switch to stakeholder-focused entity

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon has led calls for companies to consider the needs of workers, communities and customers as well as those of shareholders. But now it is clear: investors come first. That is how activist investor John Harrington interprets a recent decision by JPMorgan's board - chaired by Dimon - not to convert itself to a "public benefit corporation," a Delaware legal structure gaining attention among would-be financial reformers.

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Turkish treasury issues sukuk with 2-year maturity

Turkey's treasury issues 2-year sukuk to banks with a semi-annual periodical rent rate of 6.95%

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Q4 2020 Centene Corp Earnings

Centene Corp is expected to report fourth-quarter results on Tuesday before markets open. Investor focus is to be on 2021 guidance and utilization trends.

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

In a harsher trade world, EU arms itself for future conflicts

Hardened by the pain of Brexit, clashes with the Trump presidency and a new realism over China, a bruised European Union will next week set out a future trade policy designed specifically to help it deal with partners it does not trust

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Central bank bond buying auction results

9 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

9 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on U.S. economy and monetary policy

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives "2021 Dow Lecture: U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy" before virtual event hosted by the National Institute Of Economic And Social Research (NIESR).

9 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

U.S. district court hearing on Dakota Access oil pipeline

U.S. district court hearing on the Dakota Access crude oil pipeline, which is facing the possibility of being forced shut after a years-long legal fight.

10 Feb

The desperate hunt for leftover coronavirus vaccines in Los Angeles

Angelenos desperate to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are loitering around clinics, hoping to score a rare leftover vial which must be used before spoiling.

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Meeting of WHO COVAX Facilitation Council

Meeting of the facilitation council seeking to mobilise resources and political support for COVAX, including from rich nations of the G20.

9 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

Wealthy German high-tech hub doubles as anti-vaxxer base

Christoph Hueck trained as a molecular geneticist and authored a string of immunology papers before changing careers to become a trainer of teachers for Waldorf schools. He also has no plans to take any of the vaccines being offered against the coronavirus. The 59-year-old, from one of Germany's richest and most high-tech regions, illustrates the challenge faced by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, which is banking on mass vaccination to end a pandemic that has devastated Europe's economy.

9 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

WIDER IMAGE - Hungary's poorest suffer air pollution to stay warm

In the Sajo River valley where some of Hungary's poorest live, pollution-choked skies helped put the the country on a list of EU nations violating air quality standards. That pollution is the result of the region's chemical plants and smelters, but also of residents' struggle to endure the cold of winter.

10 Feb

U.S. House Democrats set to back $14 billion for airline workers, new airport aid

U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee considers Democratic plan to allocate another $14 billion to extend payroll assistance to U.S. airlines to keep thousands of workers on job through Sept. 30.

10 Feb

Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Juventus v Inter

Juventus face Inter in the Coppa Italia semi finals

Feb 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

INSIGHT? - The returned: for many in Hong Kong, Canada is the beaten path away from China's grip

Leading up to the 1997 handover, hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers uprooted their families and flew to Canada, either to build a new life or to obtain a second passport as insurance. Many would later return to Hong Kong to participate in the booming economy or to reunite with family. Now, in the wake of the national security law, Hong Kong is on the brink of a second emigration wave. This is a story of Hong Kongers moving to Canada for the second time due to the same perceived threat of authoritarianism.

10 Feb

Australia media outlets to hear what penalties prosecutors are seeking for breach of gag order on reporting ex-Vatican treasurer Pell's conviction

Two-day penalty hearing begins for Australian media outlets which have pled guilty to breaching a suppression order on reporting the conviction of former Vatican treasurer George Pell in 2018 for child sex assault. Media firms reached an agreement to plead guilty in return for the state prosecutor dismissing all charges against 15 journalists, editors and presenters and dropping sub judice contempt charges against the media firms.

10 Feb

Families who lost their loved ones in Sriwijaya Air crash react to the preliminary report

Family members of Sriwijaya Air crash react to a preliminary report issued by Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee that could shed some light on the cause of the incident that killed 62 people on January 9

10 Feb