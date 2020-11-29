REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT
Ethiopia says military operation in Tigray region is over, hunt for Tigray leaders begins
ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI - The Ethiopian government launched a manhunt on Sunday for leaders of a rebellious faction in the northern region of Tigray after announcing federal troops had taken over the regional capital and military operations were complete.
AFGHANISTAN-BLAST
Afghanistan car bombing kills at least 30 security force personnel
KABUL - A car bombing in the Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni killed at least 30 Afghan security force members on Sunday, officials said, and casualties could increase given the intensity and location of the blast.
U.S.
USA-ELECTION-WISCONSIN
Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
LOS ANGELES - A recount in Wisconsin's largest county demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's election campaign ended Friday with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden gaining votes.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CDC
U.S. CDC reports 263,956 deaths from coronavirus
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 12,999,664 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 176,572 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,283 to 263,956.
BUSINESS
USA-HEALTHCARE-CANADA
Canada blocks bulk exports of some prescription drugs in response to Trump import plan
OTTAWA - Canada on Saturday blocked bulk exports of prescription drugs if they would create a shortage at home, in response to outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to allow imports from Canada to lower some drug prices for Americans.
PEOPLE-HSIEH-ZAPPOS
Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Tony Hsieh, former chief executive officer and founder of online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos, died on Friday, the company said in a statement.
ENTERTAINMENT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FRANCE-CELLIST
Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for "healing art"
It's an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era: a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that cannot welcome visitors. Cellist Camille Thomas has put them together to create what she hopes will be a balm for troubled times.
AWARDS-GQ-MEN-OF-THE-YEAR
Racing great Hamilton, fundraiser Captain Tom top GQ awards
LONDON - Britain's 100-year-old charity hero Captain Tom Moore and motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton have topped GQ magazine's Men of the Year Awards.
SPORTS
BOXING-TYSON-JONESJR
Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition
Mike Tyson showed age has not robbed him of his power as the former heavyweight champion, in his long-awaited return to the ring, dominated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was surprisingly ruled a draw.
OLYMPICS-2020-COSTS
Tokyo 2020 organisers estimate Games postponement cost $1.9 billion: media
TOKYO - This year's postponement of the Tokyo Olympics because of the novel coronavirus cost about 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion), organisers have estimated, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people involved with the event.
UPCOMING
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
USA-COURT/CENSUS
PREVIEW-U.S. Supreme Court weighs Trump bid to bar illegal immigrants from census totals
The Supreme Court on Monday is set to take up President Donald Trump's unprecedented and contentious effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate U.S. House of Representatives districts to states.
29 Nov 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
COLOMBIA-DRUGS/ (PIX) (TV)
Colombia must restart aerial fumigation to fight drug trafficking, defense minister says
Colombia must restart aerial fumigation of coca with the herbicide glyphosate as soon as possible to reduce cocaine production, income for illegal armed groups, massacres and the killings of human rights activists, the defense minister said.
29 Nov 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
USA-RESULTS/OUTLOOK
ANALYSIS-Investors weigh prospects for corporate earnings as U.S. stocks set records
As U.S. stocks scale fresh record highs, investors are trying to gauge whether next year's projected profit rebound will be strong enough to add fuel to the rally.
29 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
MINING-RIO TINTO/CEO (PIX)
Field narrows for global miner Rio Tinto's top job
Rio Tinto will look to a handful of external candidates in a narrowing field for its new chief executive, as the miner tries to win back investors dismayed by the blasting of an ancient Australian rock shelter, bankers and investors say. (Plus FACTBOX)
30 Nov 21:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/CYBERMONDAY (PIX)
People hit the internet for the best deals on Cyber Monday
Retailers slash online prices on Cyber Monday.
30 Nov
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POLAND-CASES
Coronavirus spread in Poland far worse than official figures show, doctors say
Medical professionals are alarmed at the high rate of positive tests reported in Poland, which they say shows that the coronavirus pandemic has likely spread much farther than reported in the official numbers. Poland reached its highest rate of daily new cases in November, with new cases peaking at over 27,000. Doctors point to insufficient resources, a lack of testing and an already struggling healthcare system as some of the factors behind the discrepancy.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)
Philippine President Duterte gives updates on coronavirus in televised address
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is set to speak on television about measures and progress in fighting the coronavirus, among other things. His addresses are typically late at night.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BULGARIA (PIX) (TV)
Bulgaria's hospitals struggle with rising COVID-19 infections
Bulgaria's medics are struggling with a rising number of hospitalisations as COVID-19 infections show no sign of serious easing after surging to about 4,000 per day in early November in the country of 7 million people. Many hospitals had problems opening more beds for COVID patients amid a surging number of infections among medical stuff. The government imposed a three-week lockdown as of Nov 27 as the country's mortality rate in the past 2 weeks became the highest in the European Union.
PAKISTAN-ELEPHANT/ (PIX) (TV)
Pakistan's lonely elephant lands in Cambodia
Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan arrives in Cambodia after a 10-hour journey. Kaavan will finally settle down in a wildlife sanctuary in Odor Meanchey province after years of campaigning by animal rights advocates and pop star Cher to rescue him from grim conditions with no companion at Islamabad Zoo.
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN/TATTOO ARTIST (PIX) (TV)
Meet Afghanistan's first female tattoo artist
In conservative Afghanistan, a female tattoo artist Ahoo Shahidy breaks taboos by tattooing people, including men and women, though tattooing is prohibited in Islam according to some Islamic scholars.
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
USA-ELECTION/ARIZONA
Arizona Secretary of State to review U.S. presidential election tallies on Monday
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, is due to review county vote tallies on Nov. 30 to certify results. Hobbs may postpone the final review on a day-to-day basis until Dec. 3. Unofficial results had Biden ahead of Trump in the state by more than 10,000 votes.
BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)
Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal
British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including: - BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk - BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship. - BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW) - BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes - BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts - BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE: - BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal. - BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis. - BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?
BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)
EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected to be in London for further Brexit talks