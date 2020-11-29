REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT

Ethiopia says military operation in Tigray region is over, hunt for Tigray leaders begins

ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI - The Ethiopian government launched a manhunt on Sunday for leaders of a rebellious faction in the northern region of Tigray after announcing federal troops had taken over the regional capital and military operations were complete.

AFGHANISTAN-BLAST

Afghanistan car bombing kills at least 30 security force personnel

KABUL - A car bombing in the Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni killed at least 30 Afghan security force members on Sunday, officials said, and casualties could increase given the intensity and location of the blast.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-WISCONSIN

Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin

LOS ANGELES - A recount in Wisconsin's largest county demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's election campaign ended Friday with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden gaining votes.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CDC

U.S. CDC reports 263,956 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 12,999,664 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 176,572 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,283 to 263,956.

BUSINESS

USA-HEALTHCARE-CANADA

Canada blocks bulk exports of some prescription drugs in response to Trump import plan

OTTAWA - Canada on Saturday blocked bulk exports of prescription drugs if they would create a shortage at home, in response to outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to allow imports from Canada to lower some drug prices for Americans.

PEOPLE-HSIEH-ZAPPOS

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46

Tony Hsieh, former chief executive officer and founder of online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos, died on Friday, the company said in a statement.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FRANCE-CELLIST

Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for "healing art"

It's an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era: a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that cannot welcome visitors. Cellist Camille Thomas has put them together to create what she hopes will be a balm for troubled times.

AWARDS-GQ-MEN-OF-THE-YEAR

Racing great Hamilton, fundraiser Captain Tom top GQ awards

LONDON - Britain's 100-year-old charity hero Captain Tom Moore and motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton have topped GQ magazine's Men of the Year Awards.

SPORTS

BOXING-TYSON-JONESJR

Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition

Mike Tyson showed age has not robbed him of his power as the former heavyweight champion, in his long-awaited return to the ring, dominated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was surprisingly ruled a draw.

OLYMPICS-2020-COSTS

Tokyo 2020 organisers estimate Games postponement cost $1.9 billion: media

TOKYO - This year's postponement of the Tokyo Olympics because of the novel coronavirus cost about 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion), organisers have estimated, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people involved with the event.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/CENSUS

PREVIEW-U.S. Supreme Court weighs Trump bid to bar illegal immigrants from census totals

The Supreme Court on Monday is set to take up President Donald Trump's unprecedented and contentious effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate U.S. House of Representatives districts to states.

29 Nov 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-DRUGS/ (PIX) (TV)

Colombia must restart aerial fumigation to fight drug trafficking, defense minister says

Colombia must restart aerial fumigation of coca with the herbicide glyphosate as soon as possible to reduce cocaine production, income for illegal armed groups, massacres and the killings of human rights activists, the defense minister said.

29 Nov 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-RESULTS/OUTLOOK

ANALYSIS-Investors weigh prospects for corporate earnings as U.S. stocks set records

As U.S. stocks scale fresh record highs, investors are trying to gauge whether next year's projected profit rebound will be strong enough to add fuel to the rally.

29 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

MINING-RIO TINTO/CEO (PIX)

Field narrows for global miner Rio Tinto's top job

Rio Tinto will look to a handful of external candidates in a narrowing field for its new chief executive, as the miner tries to win back investors dismayed by the blasting of an ancient Australian rock shelter, bankers and investors say. (Plus FACTBOX)

30 Nov 21:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/CYBERMONDAY (PIX)

People hit the internet for the best deals on Cyber Monday

Retailers slash online prices on Cyber Monday.

30 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POLAND-CASES

Coronavirus spread in Poland far worse than official figures show, doctors say

Medical professionals are alarmed at the high rate of positive tests reported in Poland, which they say shows that the coronavirus pandemic has likely spread much farther than reported in the official numbers. Poland reached its highest rate of daily new cases in November, with new cases peaking at over 27,000. Doctors point to insufficient resources, a lack of testing and an already struggling healthcare system as some of the factors behind the discrepancy.

30 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)

Philippine President Duterte gives updates on coronavirus in televised address

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is set to speak on television about measures and progress in fighting the coronavirus, among other things. His addresses are typically late at night.

30 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BULGARIA (PIX) (TV)

Bulgaria's hospitals struggle with rising COVID-19 infections

Bulgaria's medics are struggling with a rising number of hospitalisations as COVID-19 infections show no sign of serious easing after surging to about 4,000 per day in early November in the country of 7 million people. Many hospitals had problems opening more beds for COVID patients amid a surging number of infections among medical stuff. The government imposed a three-week lockdown as of Nov 27 as the country's mortality rate in the past 2 weeks became the highest in the European Union.

30 Nov

PAKISTAN-ELEPHANT/ (PIX) (TV)

Pakistan's lonely elephant lands in Cambodia

Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan arrives in Cambodia after a 10-hour journey. Kaavan will finally settle down in a wildlife sanctuary in Odor Meanchey province after years of campaigning by animal rights advocates and pop star Cher to rescue him from grim conditions with no companion at Islamabad Zoo.

30 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN/TATTOO ARTIST (PIX) (TV)

Meet Afghanistan's first female tattoo artist

In conservative Afghanistan, a female tattoo artist Ahoo Shahidy breaks taboos by tattooing people, including men and women, though tattooing is prohibited in Islam according to some Islamic scholars.

30 Nov

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/ARIZONA

Arizona Secretary of State to review U.S. presidential election tallies on Monday

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, is due to review county vote tallies on Nov. 30 to certify results. Hobbs may postpone the final review on a day-to-day basis until Dec. 3. Unofficial results had Biden ahead of Trump in the state by more than 10,000 votes.

30 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire. Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including: - BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk - BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship. - BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW) - BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes - BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts - BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE: - BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal. - BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis. - BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

30 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)

EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected to be in London for further Brexit talks

EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected to be in London for further Brexit talks

30 Nov