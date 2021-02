Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.

SOMALIA-SECURITY/

Nine killed in hotel attack in Somali capital: police

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Nine people died after al Qaeda-linked Islamist insurgents stormed a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, battling security forces until the early hours of Monday, a police spokesman said.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

Republicans press Biden to scale back $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ten moderate Republican U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to win bipartisan support as Democrats in Congress prepared to push ahead with his plan this week.

USA-KUSHNER-NOBEL/

Kushner, Berkowitz nominated for Nobel peace prize for Israel deals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were nominated by a friendly attorney on Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in negotiating four normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations known as the "Abraham Accords."

BUSINESS

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/

Asian factories have mixed performance as pandemic impact lingers

TOKYO (Reuters) - Manufacturing in China and Japan suffered in January amid a resurgence in coronavirus infections, while South Korea and Taiwan saw improvements, underscoring the fragile and uneven nature of the region's economic recovery.

RETAIL-TRADING-SILVER/

Silver swept up by GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Silver prices surged to an eight-year high on Monday, silver-mining stocks leapt and bullion dealers were scrambling as small-time investors piled in to the metal, the latest target of a retail-trading frenzy that has set financial markets on edge.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Psychedelic hues of Tokyo's 'kawaii' cafe doused by pandemic

TOKYO (Reuters) - An iconic cafe and show venue that symbolises Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo, the capital, after business dried up following the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAKISTAN-CHARLIE CHAPLIN/

Pakistan's Charlie Chaplin aims to raise a smile in bleak times

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - In the bustling northern Pakistani city of Peshawar a man in bowtie, bowler hat and carrying a cane flamboyantly weaves through busy traffic, narrowly avoiding rickshaws, motorcycles and buses in a scene reminiscent of a 1920s silent film.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-LIV/

Liverpool back in groove, rivals slip up

LONDON (Reuters) - Liverpool stayed in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City as Mohamed Salah's double earned them a comfortable 3-1 win at West Ham United but Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur both suffered disappointing defeats on Sunday.

TENNIS-ATPCUP/

Tennis-Djokovic leads Serbia's title defence at reduced ATP Cup

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - After a wildly successful debut in 2020, the ATP Cup kicks off in more subdued circumstances in Melbourne on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic looking to get champions Serbia off to a flying start against Canada in the truncated team-based event.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkey's Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting likely to discuss coronavirus situation

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks by video link to provincial congresses of his ruling AK Party (1100 GMT) and then chairs a cabinet meeting (1200 GMT), after which he is expected to hold a news conference.

1 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in country

South Africa expects the flight carrying its first 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive on Monday, boosting efforts to curb a second wave of COVID-19 driven by a more contagious variant.

1 Feb 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE

EU vaccine negotiator Gallina debates EU budget and vaccines with EU lawmakers

EU Commission Director-General for Health and Food Safety Sandra Gallina discusses how the EU budget has been used and managed to support the EU's COVID-19 vaccines strategy with European lawmakers.

1 Feb 14:15 ET, 19:15 GMT

KENYA-ENVIRONMENT/RECYCLING (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan entrepreneur recycles plastic waste into building blocks

A Kenyan entrepreneur has developed a machine that recycles discarded plastic waste into paving stones for use in construction projects. Nzambi Matee's invention keeps plastic out of landfills and offers a cheaper alternative to conventional concrete paving slabs.

2 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG (TV)

Hong Kong leader speaks in weekly news briefing

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing, where she is expected to focus on the government's effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

2 Feb

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-SENATORS

Republican Senators who voted against motion to declare impeachment process unconstitutional

Factbox on the five Republican Senators who voted against Rand Paul's motion to declare impeachment process unconstitutional, as these are some of the people who could vote to convict.

1 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Congressional Republicans largely attack impeachment of Trump

After briefly raising concerns about Donald Trump's behaviour following deadly storming of Capitol by his followers, congressional Republicans largely return to their default position of defending him, attacking process of impeachment and portraying Democrats' concerns about deadly attack as a simple partisan smear.

1 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

ISRAEL-KOSOVO/RELATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Israel and Kosovo to hold virtual ceremony establishing relations

Israel and Kosovo are expected to hold a virtual ceremony to sign an agreement establishing diplomatic relations. The two countries agreed in September to establish ties under a deal brokered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

1 Feb 11:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO-REMITTANCES (PIX) (TV)

Remittance boom tightens bonds of Mexican migrants' U.S. embrace

Alberto Burgos was one of many thousands of Mexican migrants living in the United States who dug deep and sent extra money to family back home to alleviate the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic last year. Growing and tending plants, plus helping to handle their sale at a massive nursery in Alabama, the 35-year-old dipped into savings to send some $400 a week to his village in central Mexico, or about a third more than in 2019, he told Reuters.

1 Feb 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-REFORMS

Interview with senior European Commission official designing reforms for EU countries' recovery spending

Interview with European Commission's Mario Nava, a senior official with the European Commission involved in designing reforms for EU countries to ensure the billions they have to spend in COVID-19 recovery funds from the bloc do not go to waste.

1 Feb 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

USA-BIDEN/SENATE-MAYORKAS

U.S. Senate expected to vote on Biden homeland secretary Mayorkas, a key figure for Biden's immigration agenda

The U.S. Senate is expected on Monday to vote on the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas to become secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. If confirmed, he would be the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position.

1 Feb 22:30 ET

BRITAIN-EU/CHEESE (PIX) (TV)

What next for a Cheshire Cheese Company as UK firms told to set up in the EU to avoid Brexit disruption

A look at the future of Cheshire Cheese Company as UK firms told invest and set up in the EU to avoid Brexit disruption.

2 Feb

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

Trump responds to charges in incited deadly storming of U.S. Capitol

Former President Donald Trump faces a Tuesday deadline to respond to an impeachment charge that he incited insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before they stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, killing five including a police officer.

2 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GREAT-REBOOT/DATA (GRAPHIC)

Maximum employment? What it means post-pandemic may have changed already

The U.S. unemployment rate hit a record low of 3.5% a year ago, but that bit of history comes with a footnote.

1 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-FISCAL/CBO

U.S. CBO issues economic projections

The Congressional Budget Office will release An Overview of the Economic Outlook: 2021 to 2031 on Monday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. The report will include a brief description of CBO's latest 10-year economic projections, which are based on laws enacted and administrative actions taken through January 12.

1 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

RETAIL-TRADING/TREASURY-YELLEN (PIX)

ANALYSIS-How Yellen can navigate Gamestop saga after taking Wall Street speaking fees

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's speaking fees from Wall Street could make any future engagement in the GameStop Corp trading saga tricky, but there is a path forward should the matter fuel systemic risks needing her direct involvement.

1 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks on U.S. economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks on the U.S. economic outlook before virtual Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research 2021 Economic Outlook Seminar.

1 Feb 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual Chicago Council on Global Affairs Economy Series.

1 Feb 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks before virtual labor market conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "State of Labor Market Outcomes" before virtual "Uneven Outcomes in the Labor Market: Understanding Trends and Identifying Solutions" event hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, and Philadelphia.

1 Feb 19:00 ET

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks before virtual labor market conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "State of Labor Market Outcomes" before virtual "Uneven Outcomes in the Labor Market: Understanding Trends and Identifying Solutions" event hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, and Philadelphia.

1 Feb 20:10 ET

EGYPT-VEGOILS/

Egypt's GASC seeks vegoils in tender for arrival March10-30

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) is seeking an unspecified quantity of vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival March 10-30.

2 Feb

BIODIVERSITY-ECONOMY/REPORT

British government's "Dasgupta review" makes economic case for nature

Britain's finance ministry publishes The Dasgupta Review on the Economics of Biodiversity, an analysis exploring nature's contribution to global economies, livelihoods and wellbeing.

2 Feb 00:00 ET

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-WILDFIRES/EXTREMES (GRAPHIC)

The age of the 'megafire'

Wildfires shattered records across a number of U.S. states in 2020, with scientists and state officials placing much of the blame on global warming. In this data-driven graphics story, Reuters looks back at more than a century of California's infernos -- noting how they've grown in acreage in recent decades – a trend that scientists have linked to effects from climate change.

1 Feb 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MALCOLM AND MARIE/ (PIX) (TV)

'Malcolm & Marie' found inspiration from pandemic lockdown

Singer and actress Zendaya says she's never yet forgotten to thank a loved one at a big event and she's certainly not likely to after making the intimate "Malcolm & Marie."

2 Feb

MUSIC-DAVID GUETTA/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with DJ David Guetta

Interview with DJ David Guetta.

2 Feb

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ALGERIA-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Algerian military seeks militants in mountain region

In the cold hills of Ain Defla, west of the capital Algiers, military units recently combed the bare hillsides for Islamist militants, testament to the live threat after a recent bomb attack.

2 Feb