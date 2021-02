Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY

Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lost his appeal on Saturday against what he said was a politically-motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years, but had his prison term slightly shortened.

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Diverse Myanmar protesters united in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmar's coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, poets and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others.

THAILAND-PROTESTS

Thai PM survives no-confidence vote as protests planned

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine ministers survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Saturday after a four-day censure debate, with protests calling for his ouster set to resume.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-INVESTIGATION-SUBPOENA

Exclusive: New York City tax agency subpoenaed in Trump criminal probe

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has subpoenaed a New York City property tax agency as part of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump's company, the agency confirmed on Friday, suggesting prosecutors are examining the former president's efforts to reduce his commercial real-estate taxes for possible evidence of fraud.

USA-WEATHER-HOSPITALS

Cold, lack of water overwhelm Texas hospitals more than COVID-19 did

Texas doctor Natasha Kathuria has practiced medicine in 11 countries, worked through the 2014 "Snowmageddon" storm that ground Atlanta to a halt, and survived the past year's COVID-19 pandemic crush.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

U.S. House Democrats advance $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's push for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill took a step forward on Friday as a U.S. House of Representatives committee unveiled the legislation Democrats hope to pass by late next week.

BUSINESS

CRYPTO-CURRENCY-BITCOIN

Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bitcoin hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that saw its market capitalisation cross $1 trillion a day earlier.

ALPHABET-GOOGLE-RESEARCH

Google fires second AI ethics leader as dispute over research, diversity grows

Alphabet Inc's Google fired staff scientist Margaret Mitchell on Friday, they both said, a move that fanned company divisions on academic freedom and diversity that were on display since its December dismissal of AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru.

CHIP-SHORTAGE-FOXCONN

Foxconn chairman says expects 'limited impact' from chip shortage on clients

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The chairman of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn said on Saturday he expects his company and its clients will face only "limited impact" from a chip shortage that has rattled the global automotive and semiconductor industries.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KIM-KANYE

Goodbye Kimye: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian on Friday filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down.

PEOPLE-MARILYN-MANSON

Marilyn Manson faces LA sheriff investigation after abuse allegations

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating allegations of domestic violence by rock singer Marilyn Manson, the LA County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Friday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Naomi Osaka gave Jennifer Brady a lesson in Grand Slam tennis as she cruised to a 6-4 6-3 win to claim her second Australian Open title on Saturday and cement her standing as the new queen of the women's game.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Djokovic marginally ahead of Medvedev for final, feels Corretja

Novak Djokovic will need to be at his best to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's Australian Open final but the eight-time champion will be slightly ahead due to his experience, former world number two Alex Corretja has said.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Nuggets' Jamal Murray scores 50 with no FTs

Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points Friday, despite attempting no free throws, as the visiting Denver Nuggets earned a 120-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP

NHL roundup: Hurricanes roll over Blackhawks

Martin Necas scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Nino Niederreiter scored twice, and the Carolina Hurricanes notched a 5-3 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Friday in Raleigh, N.C.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CYPRUS-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Cyprus activists protest corruption, covid curbs

Cyprus activists protesting against graft and what they say is a clampdown on civil liberties since the coronavirus pandemic hold protest in capital Nicosia, after a violent clampdown by police at an earlier demonstration drew widespread condemnation.

20 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

NIGER-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Niger holds second round of presidential election

Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum faces former president Mahamane Ousmane in the second round of the West African nation's presidential election.

21 Feb

NIGER-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE (PIX) (TV)

Polls close and vote counting begins in presidential election

Polls close in Niger's presidential election.

21 Feb

NIGER-ELECTION/LEADERS (PIX) (TV)

Presidential candidates vote in Niger election

Ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum and former president Mahamane Ousmane vote in the second round of the presidential election.

21 Feb

NIGER-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN (PIX) (TV)

Polls open in Niger presidential election

Polls open in Niger's second round of the presidential election in which ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum faces former president Mahamane Ousmane.

21 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-LONDON/ (PIX) (TV)

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week runs from February 19-23, showcasing 2020-2021 collections in the British capital.

21 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MALAYSIA-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

First batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Malaysia

Malaysia is set to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech ahead of a mass inoculation program with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and frontline workers first in line to receive the shot. The country aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its 32 million population within a year, as it pushes to revive an economy that, slammed by coronavirus-related curbs last year, recorded its worst annual performance in over two decades.

21 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PALESTINIANS-VACCINES

Palestinians begin vaccination in Gaza

Palestinian health officials will begin administering doses of vaccines on seriously ill Gazans a day after the territory received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

21 Feb