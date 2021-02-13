REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Anger over arrests in Myanmar at anti-coup protests

Opponents of Myanmar's military coup sustained mass protests for an eighth straight day on Saturday as continuing arrests of junta critics added to anger over the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINE-ASTRAZENECA

Oxford University to test COVID-19 vaccine response among children for first time

The University of Oxford has launched a study to assess the safety and immune response of the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children for the first time, it said on Saturday.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

Trump lawyers portray impeachment trial as Democratic score-settling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's lawyers said on Friday Democrats had provided no evidence the former president incited last month's deadly U.S. Capitol riot and had used his second impeachment trial to settle political scores.

USA-POLITICS-GEORGIA

Pilloried in Washington, Marjorie Taylor Greene is loved back home

CEDARTOWN, Ga (Reuters) - From the pulpit this past Sunday, Pastor Brian Crisp prayed for President Joe Biden and delivered a passionate sermon on loving one's neighbor. But away from church, the Baptist preacher was steeling for battle.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING-CONGRESS-GAMESTOP

Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop alongside hedge fund managers

The YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty, who helped drive a surge of interest in GameStop Corp, will testify before a House panel on Thursday alongside top hedge fund managers.

LG-CHEM-SK-INNOVATION-VW

VW 'unintended victim' in battery supplier dispute, seeks four-year reprieve

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG late Friday called itself an "unintended victim" in a battle between two battery suppliers and urged the U.S. government to extend a reprieve to buy batteries key to its planned U.S. electric vehicle production.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-GINA-CARANO

Ex-'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano to make film with conservative outlet

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Gina Carano, the "Mandalorian" actress who was dropped from the "Star Wars" spinoff over what the studio called "abhorrent and unacceptable" social media posts, said on Friday she will make a film with conservative company The Daily Wire.

PEOPLE-JUSTIN-TIMBERLAKE

'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop star Justin Timberlake on Friday issued a public apology to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, saying he had failed them in the past.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-PEGULA

No longer the young American, Pegula keen to make up for lost time

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Jessica Pegula considered giving up tennis after being sidelined through injury for long spells earlier in her career and the American said she is determined to make every second count at the Australian Open after reaching the fourth round on Saturday.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC

Injured Djokovic skips practice, waits for result of scans

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic skipped practice on Saturday after suffering what he described as a "muscle tear" as the wait continued over the defending Australian Open champion's ability to contest his fourth round match.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

PM designate Draghi and govt swearing in ceremony

Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi and his new government are sworn-in by President Sergio Mattarella

13 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

Trump faces impeachment trial on charge of inciting deadly assault on U.S. Capitol

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol is due to continue on Saturday.

13 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

KOSOVO-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Kosovo holds early parliamentary election

Kosovo's acting president, Vjosa Osmani, set Feb. 14 as the date for an early parliamentary election on Wednesday, following a decision by the country's top court to annul the June parliamentary vote to elect the new government.

14 Feb

VALENTINES-DAY/THAILAND-ELEPHANTS (PIX) (TV)

Thai couples ties knot on elephants' back

A Thai zoo organizes a marriage registration ceremony for 30 couples on elephants on Valentines' Day.

14 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Australian state in snap coronavirus lockdown

The Australian state of Victoria is in a five-day lockdown as authorities attempt to bring a coronavirus outbreak under control.

14 Feb

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS

Mars rover faces '7 minutes of terror' before landing on Red Planet

When NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, a robotic astrobiology lab packed inside a space capsule, hits the final stretch of its seven-month journey from Earth this week, it will emit a radio alert as it streaks into the thin Martian atmosphere. By the time that signal reaches mission managers 127 million miles away at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles, Perseverance will already have landed on the Red Planet - hopefully in one piece.

14 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-NEW YORK/TADASHI SHOJI (TV)

Tadashi Shoji virtually debuts his new collection

Tadashi Shoji virtually debuts his new collection.

14 Feb