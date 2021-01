Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY/

West tells Russia to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Moscow pushes back

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Western nations told Russia to immediately free detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday, a day after he was detained at a Moscow airport after flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.

SAMSUNG-ELEC-HEIR/

Samsung's Lee receives 30-month prison term in bribery trial

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court sentenced Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee to two and a half years in prison on Monday, which could delay the group's ownership restructuring following the death of Lee's father in Octobe

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-PARDONS/

Trump, in wave of Tuesday pardons, so far not planning to pardon himself: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump at this point is opting not to issue a pardon for himself as he prepares an expansive list of more than 100 pardons and commutations for release on Tuesday, a source familiar with the effort said.

PARLER-WEBSITE/

Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the company's website. Parler's app, however, remains offline.

BUSINESS

USA-HUAWEI-TECH-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others - sources

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration notified Huawei suppliers, including chipmaker Intel, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications firm, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

USA-BIDEN-KEYSTONE/

Biden may cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit as soon as his first day in office: source

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is planning to cancel the permit for the $9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project as one of his first acts in office, and perhaps as soon as his first day, according to a source familiar with his thinking.

ENTERTAINMENT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA

China's retrieved lunar samples weigh less than targeted

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lunar rocks retrieved by a historic Chinese mission to the moon weighed less than initially targeted, but China is still willing to study the samples with foreign scientists, the mission's spokesman said on Monday.

ONE MEDIA IP-TAKE THAT/

Producer Ian Levine sells some royalties from "Take That" songs to One Media

British songwriter and producer Ian Levine has sold his share of royalties from some tracks of English pop group "Take That" to One Media iP Group, the music publisher and distributor said on Monday, sending its shares 16% higher to 8 pence.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS/

Four more Australian Open participants infected with COVID-19

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - More players were forced into hard quarantine ahead of the Australian Open with officials confirming on Monday that four additional participants, including an athlete, tested positive for COVID-19 among those arriving in Melbourne.

TENNIS-MEN-ZVEREV/

Tennis: German Zverev splits with Federer's management firm

German Alexander Zverev has parted ways with Roger Federer's sports management company Team8, the world number seven said.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NORWAY

Norway PM to brief parliament on pandemic

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg to brief parliament on COVID-19 pandemic at 1100 GMT followed by a news conference expected to start at around 1300 GMT

18 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GREECE-PARLIAMENT/TERRITORIAL WATERS

Greek parliament votes on bill extending western territorial waters

Greek parliament votes on bill extending the country's western territorial waters to 12 from six miles currently.

Jan 19

VIETNAM-POLITICS/DISSENT

Vietnam steps up 'chilling' crackdown on dissent ahead of key Communist Party congress

A crackdown on Vietnamese dissidents has intensified ahead of the ruling party's most important meeting in years and activists have questioned whether it is breaching at least the spirit of a series of free trade agreements with Western countries. Data collated by Reuters shows both an increase in the frequency of arrests and the harshness of penalties in the run-up to the meeting.

Jan 19

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA

South African health minister, scientists discuss coronavirus variant

South Africa's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and local scientists hold a virtual briefing on a new coronavirus variant that has been driving a resurgence in infections in recent weeks.

18 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

"Depleted by the minute" - Nigeria's health workers yearn for COVID-19 vaccine

Doctor Oluwajoba Oroge, like many healthcare workers in Nigeria, is exhausted: a second wave of COVID-19 infections means he is working more than he ever imagined. In fear for his own life, and unable to give highly infectious patients the care he wants, the 30-year-old is longing for COVID-19 vaccines that may not arrive in Africa for months, even as thousands in richer countries get the shots.

Jan 19

SPORTS

SUMO-JAPAN/KID (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Meet the 10-year-old sumo world champion dreaming of stardom

In Japan, which hosts the Olympic Games in 2021, it is commonplace that child athletes and their family members devote themselves to training for sports entirely because it may bring benefits like university scholarships and careers to the kids in the future. 10-year-old sumo world champion Kyuta Kumagai is a perfect example of Japan's elite junior athlete and his father is the perfect example of the pushy parent.

18 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM (TV)

Hong Kong leader speaks in weekly news briefing

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing.

Jan 19

RELIGION

RELIGION-EPIPHANY/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)

Russians plunge into ice-cold water to mark Epiphany festival

Jan 19

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week Men's (Fall/Winter)

People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

Jan 19