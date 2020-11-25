REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT

Ethiopia war destabilising east Africa, warns EU

ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI (Reuters) - Fighting between Ethiopia's military and regional forces from the northern Tigray region is seriously destabilising the East African and Horn region and hostilities should halt, the European Union foreign policy chief said.

GERMANY-SECURITY-CRASH

Car crashes into gate of Merkel's office

BERLIN (Reuters) - A car with slogans scrawled on its sides crashed into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Rejecting Trump's foreign policy approach, Biden says 'America is back'

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead" again on the global stage, turning the page on Republican President Donald Trump's "America First" policies as he pledged to work together with the nation's allies.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

'COVID chat': Officials urge Americans to stay home over holiday

U.S. health officials and politicians pleaded with Americans on Tuesday to stay at home over the Thanksgiving holiday and abide by constraints placed on social and economic life as record coronavirus caseloads pushed hospitals to their limits.

BUSINESS

CHINA-INDIA-TRADE-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: India import hurdles hit Apple iPhone, Xiaomi devices from China, say sources

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's tight control of quality clearances for electronic goods from China slowed the import of Apple's new iPhone model last month and held up other products made by companies like Xiaomi, according to two industry sources.

USA-HOLIDAY-VACCINE-SHIPPING

Retailers already fear U.S. holiday 'shipageddon'; now here come vaccines

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Deliveries of holiday gifts purchased online at major retailers could get delayed by something far more critical - COVID-19 vaccines.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-RESTAURANT

Can't dine out? UK restaurants offer DIY meal kits to survive lockdown

LONDON (Reuters) - From fast food to fine dining, some restaurants in Britain are relying on home kits to keep them afloat during lockdown, turning clients into cooks who recreate favourite meals in the comfort of their own kitchens.

NEW-YORK-ART-RUTH-BADER-GINSBURG-MURA

A life in colors: NYC celebrates Ruth Bader Ginsburg with East Village mural

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A huge colorful portrait of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now greets passersby over an East Village crosswalk in New York City.

SPORTS

MOTOR-EXTREME

Chadwick to go off-road with Veloce in Extreme E

LONDON (Reuters) - Jamie Chadwick, the first champion in the all-female W Series, has been bitten by the rally bug after testing the electric SUV she will race for the Veloce team in Extreme E next year.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Australian Open delay 'most likely', says state minister

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open is likely to be delayed by a week or two as negotiations between organisers, the tennis tours and the Victoria government over health measures continue, the state's sports minister said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/LAWYERS-SANCTION (PIX)

Can Trump's lawyers be disciplined for making false claims?

A look at the laws governing legal ethics.

25 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Weekly Austrian cabinet meeting

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler address the media

25 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/

Biden to discuss coronavirus response as Thanksgiving holiday nears

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will give a speech on Wednesday highlighting the challenges facing Americans as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches and the nation faces a surge in coronavirus infections and a wave of unpopular health restrictions.

25 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

WOMEN-ANTIVIOLENCE/COLOMBIA (PIX) (TV)

Colombians march to reject violence against women

Thousands of Colombians are expected to march on Wednesday to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

25 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CAMBODIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial of 126 Cambodia opposition figures gets underway

The treason trial for 126 Cambodian opposition figures gets underway at a Phnom Penh court, three years after the dissolution of the Cambodia National Rescue Party paved the way for monopoly on power by Prime Minister Hun Sen and his allies.

6 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-CHINA/MINISTERS (PIX) (TV)

China's foreign minister meets his South Korean counterpart in Seoul

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha in Seoul.

26 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/LAVROV (PIX) (TV)

Lavrov visits Belarus, meets Lukashenko

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov visits Belarus, meets President Alexander Lukashenko and the country's foreign minister Vladimir Makei.

26 Nov

SERBIA-ARCHAEOLOGY/

Serbia's archaeologist discover Roman legion's headquarters building

Despite coronavirus restrictions. Serbia's archaeologist excavated remains of huge building, most likely a headquarters of VII Claudia Legion, which was stationed in Viminacium, over 160 Roman silver coins and other finds.

26 Nov

BELARUS-ELECTION/OLYMPICS (PIX) (TV)

Facing crackdown at home, Belarusian athlete clings to dream of Olympic comeback

Decathlete Andrei Krauchanka knows reaching the Olympics is seldom free of adversity, but the political crisis in his native Belarus has further complicated his quest for a final chance to compete on the world's biggest sports stage.

26 Nov

ABORTION-LATAM/ (PIX) (TV)

FEATURE- Abortion rights "awakening" sweeps Latin America

A movement is sweeping Latin America to loosen some of the world's most restrictive abortion laws, triggered by mass protests in Argentina and rising anger over gender violence.

26 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-TIERS

England's regions will find out their COVID tiers

Britain's government will allocate which tiers England's regions should go in after a national COVID lockdown ends on Dec. 2.

26 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire.

NEWZEALAND-POLITICS/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

New Zealand parliament opens, re-elected PM Ardern to speak

New Zealand's 53rd parliament opens, officially marking the start of the second term of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government. Ardern is to speak.

26 Nov

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear further witness testimony regarding the second branch of abuse of process alleged by lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, specifically regarding abuses they claim took place during her investigation and arrest by Canadian border officials and police.

26 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

NETHERLANDS-TRAFFIC/CAMERAS (TV)

Dutch deploy mobile phone detection cameras to reduce road fatalities

The Netherlands deploys mobile phone detection cameras on motorways to reduce road fatalities

25 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel to discuss coronavirus measures with federal state leaders

Chancellor Angela Merkel discusses measures to fight the pandemic with German state premiers during a video conference at 1300 GMT.

25 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO social media event with expert on zoonotic disease, COVID World Health Organization (WHO) social media event with zoonotic expert Ben Embarek on questions around the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

25 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Ireland to announce plans to exit highest level of COVID-19 restrictions

Ireland's government looks set to reopen non-essential retail for the first time in six weeks as one of the lowest infection levels in Europe allows it to move from Level 5 curbs to some form of Level 3 restrictions with restaurants pushing hard to be permitted to resume indoor dining ahead of the usually busy Christmas period.

26 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

26 Nov

HEALTH-BIRDFLU/EUROPE

Bird flu returns to Europe

Bird flu outbreaks have risen and widened in Europe in the past week as wild birds believed to transmit the virus migrate southward.

26 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CAMBODIA-SCARECROWS (PIX) (TV)

Cambodian villagers deploy scarecrows to fend off coronavirus

Cambodian farmers "deploy" scarecrows, or Ting Mong in Khmer, to fend off the coronavirus. Usually made of straw and branches, and dressed in old clothing, the human-looking scarecrows are believed by some locals to be able to protect them from evil spirits and diseases, a practice that has been around for at least a century.

26 Nov

INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Delhi's poisonous air a crisis of its own making

Delhi, which recently had the world's worst air quality for any city, has just 40 field staff on its rolls to crack the whip on tens of thousands of people burning garbage, lighting wood fires and sending plumes of dust at construction sites across the sprawling metropolis of 18 million.

26 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-BUDGET

Portugal's parliament to vote the 2021 final budget bill

Portugal's parliament to vote the 2021 budget bill in the second reading,

26 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EU-BUDGET/HAHN

Budget commissioner Hahn speaks on EU financing

EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn delivers a keynote speech on "How to Safeguard Sustainable Financing for the EU".

25 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/MINUTES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

FOMC minutes

Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Nov. 4-5.

25 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

MEXICO-VOLARIS/

Interivew with Enrique Beltranena, CEO of Mexican airline Volaris

Interview with Enrique Beltranena, CEO of Mexico's biggest airline Volaris.

25 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/BUDGET-VOTE (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin's future hangs in balance as budget goes to vote

The future of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government will be decided on Thursday, as parliament is expected to decide whether to approve his administration's 2021 budget.

26 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CROATIA-TRUFFLES/ (PIX) (TV)

Croatia's truffle hunters work through pandemic in search for fungi

Croatia's northern Istria region is known for its truffles, which are sniffed out with the help of specially-trained dogs. But with fewer tourists this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, local restaurants say they are struggling to sell as much of the expensive fungus as they normally would.

26 Nov

MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/BUDGET-VOTE (TIMELINE)

TIMELINE-Malaysia's year of political upheaval

A timeline of the tumultuous year in Malaysian politics leading up to the crucial budget vote that will determine the future of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government.

26 Nov

MEXICO-ECONOMY/MINUTES

Mexico central bank issues mintues of monetary policy meeting

The central bank will publish minutes from its last monetary policy decision. We will be on the lookout for comments on the future trajectory of interest rates and risks to inflation and economic growth.

26 Nov

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/INQUIRY (PIX) (TV)

NZ inquiry into Christchurch attacks due to report back to govt

New Zealand's Royal Commission inquiry into deadly shooting attacks on two Christchurch mosques is expected to report back to the government. The report will be released to the public at a later date.

26 Nov

RELIGION

NIGERIA-CRIME/BLASPHEMY (PIX)

Court in northern Nigeria's Kano to hear blasphemy conviction appeals

A court in the northern Nigerian state of Kano is expected to hear appeals in the cases of two blasphemy convictions. An Islamic Court sentenced a 13-year-old boy to 10 years in prison and a 22-year-old man to death for blasphemous comments. The appeals will be heard in a secular court.

26 Nov