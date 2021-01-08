REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-TAIWAN/

U.S. envoy to U.N. to visit Taiwan; China says playing with fire

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, will visit Taiwan next week for meetings with senior Taiwanese leaders, Taiwan's government and the U.S. mission to the U.N. said, prompting China to warn they were playing with fire.

SOUTHKOREA-JAPAN-COMFORTWOMEN/

Tokyo angered after South Korea court orders Japan to compensate 'comfort women'

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court on Friday ordered Japan to compensate 12 women who were forced to work in its wartime brothels, a ruling that drew a strong rebuke from Tokyo and threatened to rekindle a diplomatic feud between the two countries.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Congressional Democrats on Friday weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time, two days after his false claims of election fraud helped encourage a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

USA-ELECTION-POLICE/

U.S. Capitol police officer dies of injuries from riot by Trump supporters

A U.S. Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, has died of injuries suffered when supporters of President Donald Trump assaulted the legislative building, the force said, bringing to five the number dead from the riot.

BUSINESS

CHINA-USA-BARGAINHUNT/

Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - As U.S. investors dump shares in Chinese companies blacklisted by outgoing President Donald Trump, bargain hunters in China are taking the opposite side of that trade, wagering that a Joe Biden presidency will reverse the investment ban.

VOLKSWAGEN-ELECTRIC/

Audi to phase out combustion engines in 10-15 years - WirtschaftsWoche

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen's premium carmaker Audi aims to phase out combustion engines and offer only electric cars in 10 to 15 years, at the latest, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing no sources.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SOUTHKOREA-SLEDGE/

Can't go to ski resort? South Koreans rush to buy sledges, enjoy sledding near home

SEOUL (Reuters) - With South Korea's ski resorts closed in recent weeks to help combat COVID-19, heavy snowfalls have led to a surge in sales of sledges as winter sports lovers look for family friendly snow slopes close to home.

SPORTS

TENNIS-TENNIS-ROUNDUP/

Fifth-seed Tommy Paul rolls to opening win at Delray Beach

Fifth-seeded Tommy Paul registered five aces on Thursday while cruising to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over South Korean Ji Sung Nam in the first round of the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-CURRY/

76ers G Seth Curry tests positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, prompting the team to spend the night in New York after losing to the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN reported.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-SUPPORTERS (PIX)

From beyond Washington, a different view of the pro-Trump protests

Far from outraged, Trump supporters say the president isn't to blame for protests that turned ugly and violent as demonstrators stormed the halls of Congress after a rallying cry by the president. In fact, many say the lawmakers in DC got what they deserved, according to interviews with Trump supporters in two conservative American towns.

8 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-COMMUNICATION/SATTELITE-ERDOGAN

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends satellite technologies event, meet with business group leader.

President Tayyip Erdogan to attend a satellite technologies event through live videolink (1100 GMT) following the launch of Turkey's 5A satellite. Erdogan will also meet with the head of Turkey's largest business group TUSIAD (1500 GMT) in Istanbul.

8 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SECURITY

INSIGHT-U.S. lawmakers say police downplayed threat of violence before Capitol siege

A day after the historic security breach of the iconic domed building that houses the U.S. House and Senate, lawmakers told harrowing tales of their escapes from grave danger in the deadly mob assault that many say was incited by Trump. Several told Reuters that top Capitol security officials had assured them they had everything under control before the planned protests.

8 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-POLL

Poll: how many Americans believe Trump should be removed from office

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will measure the public's reaction to Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol, and it will ask respondents if they believe Trump should be removed from office.

8 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Bakery produces cakes in the shape of vaccination syringes

Bakery owner Tim Kortuem in Dortmund produces cakes and biscuits in the shape of vaccination syringes so you can have your cake and eat it even if you can't yet have your vaccination and inject it

8 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

OCBC-CEO/

OCBC's Wong to become first woman to head a Singapore bank

Singapore's second-largest lender, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, has appointed Deputy President Helen Wong as its new group chief executive, succeeding Samuel Tsien who retires in April after nearly nine years in the role.

8 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

TURKEY-TREASURY/CASHBALANCE

Turkey's treasury announces cash balance for December

The Turkish Treasury will announce its cash balance data for December (1430 GMT).

8 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-BANKS/MORTGAGES-YEAREND

As pandemic shock continues, choppy outlook for U.S. bank mortgage portfolios - YEAR END

U.S. mortgage portfolios are continuing to show signs of stress heading into the end of the year, even as other consumer credit products have improved. The number of mortgages for which homeowners are seeking payment holidays jumped the first week of December for the first time in 25 weeks. This could spell trouble for banks, which are struggling to get a clear view on borrowers' financial stability.

9 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO regular press briefing with DG on coronavirus pandemic

Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

8 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-PIECES OF A WOMAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Vanessa Kirby talks about playing a grieving woman in 'Pieces of a Woman'

Vanessa Kirby has never had a baby but she says she can't wait to give birth despite her harrowing performance as a woman whose home delivery ends in tragedy in "Pieces of a Woman,"

8 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT