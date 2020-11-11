REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-SECURITY/

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers to resign as Beijing moves to quash opposition

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers said on Wednesday they will resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to further curb dissent.

USA-TAIWAN-CHINA/

China urges U.S. to stop increasing ties with Taiwan

BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) - China urged the United States on Wednesday to stop boosting ties with Taiwan, after Washington and Taipei announced they would hold economic talks this month that Taiwan's government described as a "major milestone" in relations.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Biden prepares for White House while Trump presses legal attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden plans further meetings on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for his new administration while President Donald Trump pursues a flurry of lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power.

POPE-ABUSE-MCCARRICK-POPE/

After McCarrick report, pope vows to 'uproot evil' of clerical sexual abuse

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, in his first public comment after the release of an explosive report on the Vatican's mishandling of the case of ex-U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, on Wednesday again vowed to put an end to sexual abuse in the Church.

BUSINESS

APPLE-EPIC-GAMES/

Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games

A federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Inc's counterclaims against Epic Games, in a dispute that has seen the online game maker's "Fortnite" game removed from the iPhone maker's App Store.

CHINA-BYTEDANCE-REVENUE-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: TikTok-owner ByteDance to rake in $27 billion in ad revenue by year-end - sources

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - TikTok-owner ByteDance is on track to generate at least 180 billion yuan ($27.2 billion) in advertising revenue in China this year, which will cement its no. 2 spot in China's digital ad market, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT

AUSTRALIA-REMEMBRANCEDAY/

Sydney Opera House lit with poppies for Remembrance Day

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Poppies illuminated the sails of the Sydney Opera House at dawn on Wednesday as Australia marked the 102nd anniversary of Remembrance Day.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-MALAYSIA-PILOT/

Captain's Corner: Grounded Malaysian pilot's noodle stall takes off

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia (Reuters) - Every morning, Malaysian pilot Azrin Mohamad Zawawi puts on his white uniform and black captain's hat before heading to work.

SPORTS

CYCLING-GROENEWEGEN/

Cycling: Groenewegen gets nine-month suspension for crash with Jakobsen

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) on Wednesday suspended Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen for nine months for causing a crash that resulted in compatriot Fabio Jakobsen being placed in a medically induced coma in August.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL/

NHL: League exploring reduced schedule, short-term hubs for 2020-21 season

The National Hockey League (NHL) could have a reduced schedule, temporary realignment and short-term hubs in the 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 crisis, the commissioner of the U.S. and Canada-based league Gary Bettman said.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ABIY (PIX)

NEWSMAKER - Ethiopia's Nobel winning prime minister takes on powerful foes

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for democratic reforms and making peace with Eritrea. But his military campaign against a powerful ethnic faction that dominated politics in Ethiopia for decades has raised fears that the country could slide into civil war.

11 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-BRAZIL/5G

U.S. official discusses 5G security with Brazilian government

U.S. under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, Keith Krach, meets with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's national security advisor to discuss excluding China's Huawei Technologies Co excluded from Brazil's 5G market.

11 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (TV)

Vietnam hosts 37th ASEAN Summit via video link

Vietnam holds the 37th ASEAN Summit with leaders from Southeast Asian countries attending via video link. Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is expected to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony.

12 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SOUTHKOREA (TV)

S.Korea's Moon expected to hold phone call with Biden

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in is arranging to hold a phone call with Joe Biden on Thursday, Moon's office said, after Biden was projected to win the U.S. presidential election.

Nov 12

GREECE-EGYPT/ (PIX)

Egypt's Sisi visits Athens

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi holds a two-day visit in Athens. He is due to meet his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Greece sealed an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt in the summer, angering Turkey which said the deal infringed its own continental shelf

Nov 12

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-DELHI (PIX)

Hospital ICUs full as COVID-19 surges in India's capital, weekend may be worse

Delhi hospitals are squeezing in more intensive care beds for serious COVID-19 patients as infections hit a record high in the capital even before millions of its residents get ready to celebrate their biggest festival, Diwali. when air pollution from fireworks may make matters worse

Nov 12

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-VACCINES

WHO chief scientist, head of vaccine dept take part in social media live event

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist, and Dr Kate O'Brien, Director of WHO's Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, take part in a live social media event on COVID-19 vaccines.

11 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

Nov 12

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

WORLD-WORK/BOULUD

#AskReuters Twitter chat on the Future of Restaurants with Daniel Boulud

What is the future of dining and restaurants? An #AskReuters conversation with Daniel Boulud

11 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

LEBANON-CRISIS/HEALTHCARE (PIX) (TV)

Disillusioned and desolate, highly qualified doctors leave Lebanon

Lebanon is witnessing a new tragedy: an exodus of medical doctors, the hemorrhaging of Beirut's proud status as the medical capital of the Middle East.

Nov 12

FOXCONN-RESULTS/

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q3 earnings

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q3 results. Investors are keen to know the company's smartphone outlook, which is a major supplier of Apple's new iPhone, as well as update on its high-profile investment in Wisconsin, which was touted by U.S. President Trump as a major economic win.

Nov 12

SPORTS

GOLF-MASTERS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

The Masters - Preview

Players speak to the media and prepare for the Masters at Augusta.

11 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - The Masters

Round one of the 84th edition of the Masters, which will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nov 12

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-THE CROWN/DIANA (PIX) (TV)

Princess Diana enters 'The Crown,' presaging more heartache for William and Harry

Princess Diana's fairytale story turned sour enters British royal television series "The Crown" for the first time this season, opening the door for more heartache for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Nov 12