Leaders expected to push Brexit talks to 11th hour

LONDON - London and Brussels were expected to agree to more talks on an elusive trade agreement on Sunday, driven to the 11th hour negotiations to try to avoid a turbulent 'no deal' exit for Britain from the European Union's orbit on Dec. 31.

Iran summons German ambassador over EU criticism of journalist's execution - media

Iran has summoned the ambassador of Germany, current holder of the European Union's rotating presidency, over EU criticism of the execution of an Iranian journalist, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

Historic U.S. COVID vaccine campaign launches with convoy of trucks

Tractor trailers loaded with suitcase-sized containers of COVID-19 vaccine will leave Pfizer Inc's manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday morning - launching the largest and most complex vaccine distribution project in the United States, where the virus is raging.

Trump castigates Supreme Court, Barr as election challenges sputter

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump lambasted the Supreme Court on Saturday for declining to take a case he hoped would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory and called Attorney General William Barr a "disappointment."

AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand in immunology

FRANKFURT - Britain's AstraZeneca has agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in its largest ever deal, diversifying away from its fast-growing cancer business in a bet on rare-disease and immunology drugs.

With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

NEW YORK - The chief executive of Germany's BioNTech SE said the biggest challenge facing it and partner Pfizer Inc now that their COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in the United States will be to scale up manufacturing to meet huge demand.

Country singer Charley Pride dead from coronavirus at 86

African-American country singer Charley Pride, whose No. 1 country hits included "All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)" and "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,'" died on Saturday at age 86 of complications from COVID-19, according to his website.

Actor Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

LOS ANGELES - British musician FKA twigs on Friday filed a lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship.

Gretzky rookie card sells for record $1.29 million

NHL superstar Wayne Gretzky added another record to his long resume on Friday when The Great One's collectable card from his rookie season fetched $1.29 million at auction, becoming the first hockey card to sell for more than $1 million.

Joshua KOs Pulev to retain heavyweight titles, eyes Fury next

LONDON - World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua produced a devastating finish to knock out Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev near the end of the ninth round to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA belts at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

President starts consultations on forming new government

Klaus Iohannis starts discussions with political parties on forming a new government, with a centrist-led coalition seen as the most likely outcome a week after the Dec. 6 inconclusive parliamentary election. The ruling Liberal Party proposed Finance Minister Florin Citu as the next prime minister and the president is widely expected to endorse him.

EU parliament may discuss a new Brexit deal

Members of the European Parliament's Committee on Internal Trade discuss the EU's new trade deal with Britain if negotiators have delivered it by then.

Electors of the Electoral College cast their ballots

Electors of Electoral College gather in their respective state capitals to cast their votes in U.S. presidential election, which, it is generally presumed, will reflect will of voters as expressed in popular vote within those states. Result of presidential election becomes official when electors' ballot are tabulated in early January.

PNG leader faces leadership threat after parliament recalled

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape faces a threat to his leadership after opponents were able to get parliament recalled.

Smartmatic CEO: Far-right election conspiracies are ravaging our business

The Republican Party's conspiracy theories about the Nov. 3 presidential election haven't just sapped Americans' faith in the democratic process - they're also poisoning the market for electronic voting systems worldwide, an executive with one of the companies told Reuters. Antonio Mugica, the chief executive of Florida-based Smartmatic, said in an interview on Thursday that the baseless claims circulated by President Donald Trump and his partisans was having a knock-on effect elsewhere in the world, with skittish government clients either pulling out of deals or warning that they were reassessing their contracts.

Early voting begins in Georgia runoffs that will determine control of U.S. Senate

Early voting begins on Monday in two run-off elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate -- and with it the ability to advance or block Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's agenda. One pits Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, the other Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. Results of the November elections suggest that both Democrats face uphill battles.

Nationwide strike called by farmers to protest against new farms laws

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured farmers on Saturday that reforms in the agrarian sector were aimed at helping them as thousands of farmers continued protests against three new laws to overhaul procurement and sale of produce.

Australia mid-year budget update

The Treasurer is seen likely to upgrade economic forecasts at the Mid-Year budget this week.

Non-white women facing brunt of joblessness in Canada's pandemic

Nine months into the pandemic, Black, Chinese-Canadian and other non-white women continue to bear the brunt of joblessness, even as employment levels for their white counterparts have recovered to near pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada data provided to Reuters shows.

As pandemic spurs a tidying-up frenzy, Japan's market for second-hand goods booms

When Japan announced a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, people were urged to declutter their homes to pass the time, with Tokyo's governor even roping in household-organising celebrity Marie Kondo in promotional videos. Many have taken that message to heart and the market for second-hand luxury goods is booming as a result.

Lebanon: A country shot too many times

They gather in groups, wearing black, in the shadow of gutted buildings facing the debris of the port vaporised in the monstrous blast that shredded the centre of Beirut on August 4. Men, women and children from all Lebanon's myriad Christian and Muslim sects, they cradle the portraits of their loved ones lost in this cataclysm, demanding answers four months on that never come. Watching them feels like being trapped in flashbacks from Lebanon's dark past, witnessing the endless vigils during the 1975-90 civil war and after, for people who disappeared and remain so to this day, casually unaccounted for by a system that rests on impunity and relies on amnesia. Today's witnesses struggle tearfully to explain what it's like to lose your child, husband, wife, brother, mother, father or, in one case, three members of your family at once, and not be given any sense by the authorities of who was responsible for the blast that shattered their lives.

