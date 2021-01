Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ITALY-POLITICS/

Italian prime minister poised to resign, deepening political crisis

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was set to hand in his resignation to the head of state on Tuesday, hoping to be given the opportunity to try and put together a new coalition and rebuild his parliamentary majority.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

UK to unveil hotel quarantine plans, public told not to book vacations

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will announce on Tuesday whether it will bring in mandatory quarantine in hotels for some or all arrivals, the country's coronavirus vaccination minister said as he warned the public not to book summer vacations.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

House Democrats deliver Trump impeachment charge to Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives delivered to the Senate on Monday a charge that former President Donald Trump incited insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol, setting in motion his second impeachment trial.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden signs 'Buy American' order, pledges to renew U.S. manufacturing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden vowed on Monday to leverage the purchasing power of the U.S. government, the world's biggest single buyer of goods and services, to strengthen domestic manufacturing and create markets for new technologies.

BUSINESS

UBS-RESULTS/

UBS reaps rich rewards from pandemic with best pre-tax profit since 2006

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS reported its highest annual pre-tax profit of the post financial crisis era on Tuesday, as lending to the world's ultra-rich and bumper trading volumes during the global pandemic triggered a surge in revenue.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT

UK jobless rate highest since 2016 as second COVID-19 lockdown hits

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate hit its highest in nearly five years in the three months to November, when coronavirus cases began to rise for a second time and most of the country returned to a partial lockdown.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KEIRA KNIGHTLEY/

Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children.

GLOBAL-RACE/DISNEY

Disney's Jungle Cruise ride to remove 'negative depictions'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Jungle Cruise ride at Disney's theme parks in California and Florida is getting a makeover to remove what the company called "negative depictions" of some cultures.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/VACCINE-FRANCE

French committee head sees 'difficult' Games for non-vaccinated athletes

TOKYO (Reuters) - Athletes aiming to compete at this year's Tokyo Games without getting vaccinated against the coronavirus will face very tough conditions, the head of France's Olympic Committee (CNOSF) was quoted as saying.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/BADOSA

Safety first, but officials look to get Badosa training equipment

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Spain's Paula Badosa has not received training equipment to help her prepare for the Australian Open because of safety concerns but discussions are taking place on finding a way to get her some, health officials said on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-BIDEN/ (PIX)

Biden to roll out police, justice reforms as soon as Tuesday

President Joe Biden will sign executive actions as soon as Tuesday on prisons and local law enforcement, according to a person familiar with the matter and a planning document.

26 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONGO-POLITICS/

Congo prime minister faces vote of no confidence

Congo's Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba faces a vote of no confidence after a majority in the lower house of parliament filed a motion against him last week. The move will likely force the government's collapse, handing President Felix Tshisekedi a major political victory over a coalition formed by his predecessor Joseph Kabila.

26 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

IMF-OUTLOOK/GOPINATH (TV)

IMF chief economist discusses Fund's latest global forecast

Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, discusses the Fund's latest forecast for the global economy in an interview with Reuters, amid surging COVID-19 infections and continued problems rushing vaccines to people around the world.

26 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/BLINKEN

U.S. Senate expected to confirm Blinken as Secretary of State

The U.S. Senate is due to vote on the confirmation of President Joe Biden's nominee, veteran diplomat Antony Blinken, to be Secretary of State.

26 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam hosts 13th Party Congress

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party holds its a massive five-yearly National Congress - the Southeast Asian country's biggest political event for years. During the nine-day event, a new Party and government leadership will be selected, as will plans and a roadmap for the next five-year period.

27 Jan

HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/AUSCHWITZ (PIX) (TV)

Auschwitz liberation commemoration to be held virtually amidst pandemic

Survivors worry about Holocaust remembrance as the coronavirus pandemic forces the commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz online. Reuters will interview some of the few remaining survivors to mark 76 years since Soviet troops liberated the Nazi German concentration camp.

27 Jan

CZECH-NUCLEAR/

Czech Dukovany nuclear plant expansion debated by party leaders

Leaders of Czech political parties debate conditions for the tender for Dukovany nuclear power plant expansion. Majority of opposition parties demand ban for bidders from Russia and China because of security concerns, which the government has not been willing to fully accept. President Milos Zeman has been seen as favouring a Russian supplier.

27 Jan

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-MODERNA (TV)

WHO vaccine expert panel 'SAGE' due to issue recommendations on Moderna COVID vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) panel of independent vaccine experts known as SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation) to issue recommendations on the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, after reviewing the data last week.

26 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GAVI-VACCINES (TV)

GAVI ceo to brief on COVAX vaccine issues, for U.N. correspondents

Seth Barkley, ceo of the GAVI vaccine alliance, to give briefing on COVAX vaccine, for U.N. accredited correspondents in Geneva.

26 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

26 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

IMF-OUTLOOK/ (TV)

IMF releases updated World Economic Outlook

The International Monetary Fund releases an updated World Economic Outlook.

26 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

JOHNSON&JOHNSON-RESULTS/

Johnson & Johnson to report Q4 earnings

Johnson & Johnson, which is expected to disclose late-stage data on its COVID-19 vaccine this month, will report fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Investors remain keenly focused on commentary about the single-dose vaccine, and will also look out for the company's 2021 profit forecast.

26 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

HSBC HLDG-HONG KONG/

HSBC CEO to face lawmaker questions over Hong Kong accounts

HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn faces an official questioning by British lawmakers over the bank's decision to freeze the accounts of Hong Kong politicians linked to the Asian city's democratic movement.

26 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

26 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SAUDI-INVESTMENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative

Saudi Arabia holds its fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, expected to attract senior global executives and political leaders.

27 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS/HAUTECOUTURE-CHANEL (PIX) (TV)

Chanel unveils haute couture collection in digital show

Chanel unveils its spring/summer 2021 haute couture collection, again in a digital format, as COVID-19 restrictions in France still ban gatherings such as fashion shows.

26 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/ (PIX) (TV)

One year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death

One year since Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board.

26 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/ALLEN

NBA-Ray Allen interview

Hall of Famer Ray Allen, who played 18 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2014, discusses his life after basketball.

27 Jan