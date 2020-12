Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

GLOBAL-CYBER/

U.S. Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and thousands of businesses scrambled Monday to investigate and respond to a sweeping hacking campaign that officials suspect was directed by the Russian government.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JERUSALEM-EVICTION

After 60 years, East Jerusalem Palestinians face eviction under Israeli settler rulings

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - For Nabil al-Kurd, being forced out of the East Jerusalem home he has lived in since the 1950s would be a fate worse than death. But the 76-year-old and his wife and children are among dozens of Palestinians under threat of eviction from two districts of the disputed city, after an Israeli court ruled their properties are built on land belonging to Jewish settlers.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-BARR/

U.S. Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump's loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINES-DISTRIBUTION/

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York City intensive care unit nurse on Monday became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine, saying she felt "healing is coming," as the nation's COVID-19 death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 lives lost.

BUSINESS

EUROPE-PRIVACY/TWITTER

Irish watchdog fines Twitter in landmark for EU data privacy regime

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's data regulator has fined Twitter 450,000 euros for a bug that made some private tweets public, the regulator said on Tuesday, in the first sanction against a U.S. firm under a new European Union data privacy system.

BRITAIN-EU/

Britain needs EU to move for mutually beneficial trade deal, minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union will need to move in negotiations but it is in the interests of both Britain and the bloc to get a trade deal, British minister Steve Barclay said on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

VATICAN-NATIVITY/

Vatican 'Darth Vader' nativity scene gets earthly thumbs down

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - St. Peter's Square in the Vatican has hosted a few unorthodox nativity scenes over the years, but this season's entry looks like it came from outer space.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020-TORCH-RELAY-100/

Olympic flame will still visit every corner of Japan - organisers

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Olympic flame will still visit all of Japan's 47 prefectures during the torch relay starting on March 25, organisers said on Tuesday, sticking to the original plan before the Games were postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SOCCER-UAE/

UAE coach Van Marwijk sets sights on another World Cup

AMSTERDAM(Reuters) - Dutchman Bert van Marwijk believes he can coach at a third World Cup after agreeing to take charge of the United Arab Emirates national team, a year after he was sacked from the job.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-BIDEN/IMMIGRATION-BORDER (PIX)

Refugee camps at U.S.-Mexico border pose an early test for Biden's immigration promises

U.S. President elect Joe Biden has promised to unravel his predecessor Donald Trump's policies that dramatically reduced entries at the southern border with Mexico. But U.S. border officials, shelter directors, and people close to the Biden transition team told Reuters they are concerned about a looming increase in migrants that could overwhelm resources and create an early crisis for the incoming administration.

15 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

After the White House, Trump faces uncertain future and legal threats

President Donald Trump is leaving the White House but he is not going to fade away quietly. After failing in his legal efforts to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump will enter private life on Jan. 20 with an array of opportunities - including another White House run in 2024 or new pursuits in media - and facing potential legal jeopardy and business challenges.

15 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SERBIA-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Serbia

Lavrov is scheduled to meet Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and the two are expected to have a joint news conference. Topics of the talks would include bilateral ties and the COVID-19 pandemic.

15 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA (PIX) (TV)

Canadian PM Trudeau to address media, a day after first injections against COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to reporters a day after health authorities kicked off a inoculation campaign against COVID-19.

15 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Witness testimony enters final scheduled days in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

Witness testimony in the case to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States enters its fourth week on Monday in a Canadian courtroom. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at the Vancouver International Airport on charges of bank fraud from the United States, alleging that she misrepresented Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business dealings in Iran to its lender, HSBC Holdings PLC, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

15 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

16 Dec

PAPUA-POLITICS/ (TV)

PNG leader faces leadership threat after parliament recalled

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape faces a threat to his leadership after opponents were able to get parliament recalled, where Marape could face a vote of no confidence.

16 Dec

VENEZUELA-WAGES/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela state hollows out at gov't employee salaries drop to historic lows

Venezuela state agencies ranging from tax collection offices to public schools are working at a fraction of capacity as an unprecedented drop in salaries fuels chronic absenteeism and hundreds of thousands of resignations in the last two years.

16 Dec

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-INT/PREVIEW

Soccer-Napoli title challenge in wake of Maradona passing faces big test at Inter

With emotions still running high in the aftermath of Diego Maradona's death, Napoli travel to troubled Inter Milan, with their title aspirations facing the first acid test since the club icon's passing.

15 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ARGENTINA-ECONOMY/GUZMAN (PIX)

From scoring goals to saving Argentina's economy: Martin Guzman

Argentina's 38-year-old Economy Minister Martin Guzman is focused on the policies he says are needed to spark the recovery that he expects to start taking shape in Latin America's No. 3 economy next year.

15 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

15 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HUNGARY-RATES/

National Bank of Hungary to decide on interest rates, to publish fresh inflation and GDP forecasts

The National Bank of Hungary will hold a rate setting meeting and publish its latest economic forecasts.

15 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

15 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/TREASURY-MARKETS

ANALYSIS - After COVID shock, U.S. Treasury market set for new scrutiny - YEAR END

The functioning of the U.S. treasury market is expected to come under intense scrutiny by President-elect Joe Biden's administration, after the $18 trillion market wobbled during the pandemic in March and nearly brought down the global financial system, investors, regulators and industry sources said. A review of major structural changes to improve the resilience of the market is likely to be one of the first major regulatory project for Janet Yellen's Treasury Department and Biden's other regulators, the sources said.

16 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CZECH-BUDGET/

Czech parliament votes on 2021 budget, rifts over taxes, defence makes result uncertain

16 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/

Irish court to hear Facebook challenge on EU-US data transfers

The future of Facebook's transatlantic data flows is to be considered by Ireland's High Court on Tuesday as the social media giant fights a ruling by its main European Union regulator that questioned their legality. A ruling is not expected until next year.

15 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/

U.S. expected to file opposition to Ghislaine Maxwell's renewed bail application

U.S. prosecutors are expected to file their opposition to a renewed bail application by Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite facing criminal charges she helped late financier Jeffrey Epstein procure girls for him to sexually abuse..

16 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWEDEN-COMMISSION

Swedish coranavirus commission issues a first report on the handling of the pandemic

Sweden's official coronavirus commission issues a first report on the country's handling of the pandemic, looking primarily at the spread of the virus in nursing homes and healthcare, and holds news conference. Its full report is due in early 2022.

15 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ANIMALS (TV)

World Organization on Animal Health briefing on COVID-19

Dr Keith Hamilton, head of the preparedness and resilience department at the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health, gives briefing on COVID-19. Expected to comment on the virus in minks and research into the origins of SARS-CoV-2.

15 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT