REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-ELECTION-INTERNATIONAL-REACTION-F/

World stunned by Trump supporters storming U.S. Capitol, attempts to overturn election

World leaders expressed their shock as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed here the U.S. Capitol building where Congress meets in an attempt to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election won by Joe Biden.

USA-ELECTION-CHINA/

China draws comparison between storming of U.S. Capitol, HK protests

BEIJING (Reuters) - China drew a comparison on Thursday between the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump and last year's often-violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, but noted that no one had died when demonstrators took over the legislature of the China-ruled city.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

U.S. Congress certifies Biden win hours after harrowing Capitol Hill assault

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy, a shaken Congress on Thursday formally certified Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

USA-ELECTION-TRUMP-STATEMENT/

Trump says there will be an orderly transition to Biden presidency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday there will be an orderly transition when Joe Biden takes office as president in less than two weeks, after Congress certified the Democrat's victory in the Nov. 3 election.

BUSINESS

CHINA-USA-ALIBABA-TENCENT/

U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources

WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Trump administration is considering adding tech giants Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of firms allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

CHINA-USA-TELECOM/

NYSE to delist three Chinese telecoms in dizzying about-face

The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will delist three Chinese telecom companies, confirming its latest U-turn on the matter a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with an earlier decision to reverse the delistings.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-ELECTION/TWITTER

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. Capitol

Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Snap Inc temporarily locked the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the U.S. presidential election amid riots in the capital.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-CHEERLEADERS

Rah! Japanese cheerleaders lift spirits amid pandemic

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japanese cheerleaders danced and cheered on commuters outside a Tokyo rail station on Thursday in a bid to lift spirits with the capital heading into another state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPORTS

US-ELECTION-NFL/

NFL-Seahawks' Wilson calls for calm amid U.S. Capitol violence

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has called for calm after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election won by Joe Biden.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN-MODERNA-EXCL/

Exclusive: As Olympics loom, Japanese approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unlikely till May

TOKYO (Reuters) - Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to win approval in Japan until May due to requirements for local clinical trials, the distributor said, casting doubt over a nationwide vaccination rollout before the summer Tokyo Olympics.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkish health minister talks with WHO official on COVID-19, chairs science board meeting

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca holds talks with World Health Organisation Europe Director Hans Kluge about vaccination developments and chairs a meeting of the country's coronavirus science board (1400 GMT), after which a written statement will be made.

7 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-SINOVAC (TV)

Brazil's Butantan releases results of trials for China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical lab releases final results of Phase III trials of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine from the largest late stage clinical testing conducted for the outside China.

7 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

TURKEY-COMMUNICATION/SATELLITE

Turkey launches Turksat 5A satellite with SpaceX rocket

Turkey's Turksat 5A satellite launches with SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral base in Florida at 0126 GMT, according to Turksat. The launch was initially slated for Jan. 5, but was later postponed.

8 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-ASTRAZENECA (TV)

Emergency use approval sought in Brazil for AstraZeneca vaccine

Brazilian biomedical center Fiocruz is expected to submit its request for emergency use authorization by health regulator Anvisa for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil.

Jan 8

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australia's national cabinet to meet early amid UK COVID-19 variant worries

Australia's national cabinet meets a month earlier than scheduled on Friday, as authorities seek to stop the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that emerged in Britain.

Jan 8

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-WARD (PIX) (TV)

15-minute coronavirus ward: S.Korean researchers build balloon-like negative pressure rooms

South Korean researchers designed a pop-up negative pressure rooms that are ready to install in 15 minutes on flat grounds, as the country battles with shortage in medical facilities stretched by the latest coronavirus wave.

Jan 8

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO regular press briefing with DG on coronavirus pandemic

Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jan 8

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on the economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before virtual Philadelphia Business Journal Economic Forecast.

7 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

MEXICO-CENBANK/MINUTES

Mexico's central bank publishes minutes of its Dec. 17 rates decision

Mexico's central bank will publish the minutes of its December 17 monetary policy meeting. Will be on the lookout for forward guidance on rates, comments on inflation and economic growth

7 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on U.S. economy and monetary policy

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before virtual "Power Up Little Rock: U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy" event.

7 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-BANKS/MORTGAGES-YEAREND

As pandemic shock continues, choppy outlook for U.S. bank mortgage portfolios - YEAR END

U.S. mortgage portfolios are continuing to show signs of stress heading into the end of the year, even as other consumer credit products have improved. The number of mortgages for which homeowners are seeking payment holidays jumped the first week of December for the first time in 25 weeks. This could spell trouble for banks, which are struggling to get a clear view on borrowers' financial stability.

8 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in virtual moderated question-and-answer session before the Wisconsin Bankers Association Midwest Economic Forecast Forum.

7 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

INDONESIA-SECURITY/BASHIR (PIX) (TV)

Indonesian radical Muslim cleric released from jail

Abu Bakar Bashir, the radical Muslim cleric and alleged mastermind of the 2002 Bali bombings, is expected to be released from prison. Bashir was jailed for 15 years in 2011 for helping plan a paramilitary group that aimed to kill the country's president.

Jan 8

LEBANON-CRISIS/HEZBOLLAH (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader to talk on domestic politics

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Nasrallah to talk at eight thirty pm local time on topics including the investigation into the Beirut port blast and the latest on government formation efforts.

Jan 8

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PORTUGAL-ELECTION/CHEGA (PIX) (TV)

France's Le Pen travels to Portugal in support of far-right presidential candidate

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen is expected to visit Lisbon on Friday to show her support for far-right presidential candidate Andre Ventura ahead of the Jan. 24 election. They will hold a press conference and will visit a monument to fallen soldiers in one of the city's busiest avenues.

Jan 8

UN-RIGHTS/

Big power jockeying creates impasse at U.N. rights body

Major powers are vying for influence at the top U.N. rights body with Russia and China opposed to a presidential candidate from Fiji seen as a staunch human rights defender, sparking a leadership crisis, diplomats and observers say. The deadlock means that the Human Rights Council is set to open its initial meeting of the year in Geneva next week with no leader for the first time in its 15-year history, just as the United States may seek to return to the forum it quit in 2018.

Jan 8