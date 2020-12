Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

'Sick man of Europe': UK cut off over fears about new COVID strain

The United Kingdom stood shut off from the rest of Europe on Monday after allies cut transport ties over fears of a new coronavirus strain, sowing chaos for families, truckers and supermarkets just days before the Brexit cliff edge.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ASIA

Australia detects new UK strain; Hong Kong, India cancel Britain flights

Australia said on Monday it had detected cases of the new fast-spreading coronavirus strain identified in the United Kingdom, while Hong Kong and India said they would suspend flights from Britain.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congress reaches deal on COVID-19 aid package, plans votes for Monday

U.S. congressional leaders reached agreement on Sunday on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy and individuals battered by the surging coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-VACCINE

U.S. asked to prioritize frontline essential workers as distribution of Moderna shots begins

An advisory panel on Sunday recommended U.S. frontline essential workers and people 75 and older should be next in line to get inoculated as the distribution of Moderna Inc's vaccine, the second approved coronavirus vaccine, began across the country.

BUSINESS

USA-STOCKS/TESLA

Tesla debuts into S&P after frantic Friday trading

Tesla Inc will on Monday make its much anticipated debut into the benchmark S&P 500 index, after rising to a record high on Friday in a frantic day of trading.

PURDUE PHARMA-OPIOIDS/INVESTIGATIONS

Sacklers cited fear of OxyContin lawsuits before transferring $10 billion from their company, documents show

Members of the wealthy Sackler family, owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, have long denied that the $10 billion they transferred from their company over the course of a decade was an unlawful attempt to shield assets in anticipation of litigation over their role in the opioid crisis.

ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/RESTORATION

Archaeologists recreate tiles of temple where Jesus walked

When Jesus strode through the ancient Jewish temple in Jerusalem, his feet met hewn-stone, earth-tone tiles that were geometric in design and cool, dappled and scuffed to the touch.

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/CHINA-SANTAVILLAGE

Santa welcomes visitors at winter wonderland in China's Arctic Town

Santa Claus and his elves have been busy at work turning a Christmas village in northern China into a winter wonderland for visitors.

SPORTS

ICEHOCKEY-NHL/

NHL-League, union approve plan to start shortened season in January

The National Hockey League and union representing its players said on Sunday they formally agreed to launch a shortened season in mid-January that will conclude in July and allow for a return to a normal schedule for the 2021-22 campaign next October.

GOLF-LPGA/

Ko cruises to five-shot victory in LPGA Tour season finale

South Korean world number one Ko Jin-young used a string of late birdies to pull away from the chasing pack and claim a clinical five-shot victory at the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Sunday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

After months of delay, Congress to vote on massive coronavirus aid package

After months of inaction, the U.S. Congress was poised on Monday to vote on a $900 billion stimulus package that would provide new assistance for individuals and businesses battered by the surging coronavirus pandemic.

21 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEPOSITIONS (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Trump under oath

Trump faces depositions in defamation cases brought by women who say he sexually assaulted them. A look at these cases and how Trump has fared before in depositions.

21 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-JUSTICE/LOCKERBIE (TV)

U.S. expected to unseal new charges linked to 1988 downing of Pan Am flight

U.S. Attorney General William Barr holds a news conference at which he is expected to soon unseal criminal charges against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people, mostly Americans.

21 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

ISRAEL-MOROCCO/USA

Israeli delegation visits Morocco after normalization of ties

A senior Israeli delegation accompanied by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner visit Morocco after Rabat and Tel Aviv agreed to normalize relations.

22 Dec

ITALY-GIOTTO/RESTORATION (PIX) (TV)

An inside look at restoration of stunning Giotto frescos in Assisi

Art restorers are hard at work making the finishing touches to the restoration of famous frescos by Giotto in the Basilica of St Francis in Assisi, which are expected to be completed by January.

22 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish government to decide how long to keep restaurants shut from Dec. 28

Ireland is set to shut down indoor dining in restaurants and pubs from Dec. 28, just four weeks after the sector emerged from its latest lockdown and limit visits to other people's homes to just one household as it seeks to avoid a New Year's Eve spike in already rising COVID-19 cases. Unlike the last lockdown, non-essential retailers look set to remain open.

22 Dec

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela legislators go into survival mode following election boycott

A group of Venezuela's opposition legislators will continue insisting they are legitimate lawmakers even after their terms in office expire in less than three weeks, seeking to make sure their movement doesn't disappear and ensure the continued international recognition of parliament chief Juan Guaido as the nation's legitimate leader. The opposition boycotted the Dec 6 parliamentary election, allowing allies of President Nicolas Maduro to win the vast majority of seats.

22 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-TECH/BIDEN (PIX)

Big Tech's stealth push to influence Biden administration

Silicon Valley is working behind the scenes to secure senior roles for tech allies in lesser-known but still vital parts of president-elect Joe Biden's administration, even as the pushback against Big Tech from progressive groups and regulators grows.

21 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-STOCKS/CYCLICALS (PIX)

U.S. cyclical sectors could shine in 2021 as they lead profit turnaround

Investors are looking for an expected turnaround next year in the U.S. economy and earnings from the ravages of the coronavirus to fuel gains in energy, financial and other cyclical sector stocks next year even following a hefty late-year rally in the shares.

21 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/SEC-YEAREND

Climate disclosures, shareholder democracy to lead Biden's SEC agenda

New company disclosures on climate change and political spending, reversing recent curbs on shareholder democracy, repairing botched investment advice protections and ramping up on enforcement, will be top priorities for president-elect Joe Biden's new Securities and Exchange Commission chair, according to multiple policy experts and sources close to the regulatory discussions.

22 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-DOLLS/ (PIX) (TV)

Ivory Coast company Naima Dolls brings black dolls to African children

Frustrated by seeing toy store shelves in Ivory Coast lined almost exclusively with light-skinned dolls, Sara Coulibaly set out to create alternatives in which African children could see themselves reflected. But she also saw an opportunity to fill an untapped market in the sale of African dolls. Five years on, Coulibaly's company Naima Dolls employs over a dozen young women who were scrambling on a recent afternoon to package 32 models of dolls with dark skin and curly hair in time for the Christmas holiday. Until now, the dolls have been manufactured in China, but she will soon begin production at a factory in Ivory Coast.

22 Dec

CZECH-TAX/

Czech lawmakers vote on huge tax package

The lower house of Czech parliament votes to override the upper house's objections to a huge tax package by which the government aims to cut income tax and other taxes, decreasing central state budget by around 100 billion crowns next year.

22 Dec

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/EMIGRATION (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Leaving Hong Kong: A family makes a wrenching decision

Since the crackdown on dissenting voices in Hong Kong accelerated earlier this year, thousands have left and more are planning to move elsewhere in search for the freedoms they say they no longer have in the Chinese-ruled city.

21 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-CHILE (PIX)

What it was like to volunteer for the J&J vaccine trial in Chile

The idea to sign up for the trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson came to me after interviewing the company's Latin American vice president for medical affairs in September.

21 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CALIFORNIA-THERAPY DOGS (TV)

Therapy dogs go virtual at California hospital during pandemic

Before the coronavirus pandemic, therapy dogs at California's Stanford Hospital would comfort patients and staff in the corridors and onwards. Now, they've gone virtual, cheering people up with appearances via video-conference.

21 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

EAT JUST-SINGAPORE/ (PIX) (TV)

Lab-grown chicken meat to be sold at Singapore restaurant

A Singapore restaurant, 1880, launches dishes made from lab-grown chicken cultured by U.S. start-up Eat Just. Singapore gave what the firm says is the world's first regulatory approval for the so-called clean meat that does not come from slaughtered animals earlier this month.

22 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING

Test administrator to be sentenced in U.S. college admissions scandal

A former college entrance exam administrator is slated to be sentenced after admitting she participated in a vast U.S. fraud and bribery scheme that has resulted in charges against dozens of wealthy parents. Federal prosecutors in Boston say that Niki Williams, a former employee of the Houston Independent School District, accepted bribes in exchange for facilitating cheating on ACT and SAT exams.

21 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY- EL GORDO (PIX) (TV)

Wining number for "El Gordo" jackpot is announced

The children of San Ildefonso school call out the winning number for the jackpot prize at the Christmas lottery draw known as "El Gordo."

22 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-DANCE (PIX) (TV)

A year after COVID-19 outbreak, Wuhan's vogue dancers find new freedom

As Wuhan nears the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 outbreak, residents say the traumatic experience gave way to new creativity in the city, as young people seek to live more authentic lives. Dancing in the vogue style, popularised in the 1980s LGBT circles in the United States, is still relatively unheard of in the central Chinese city, but some locals say the highly stylistic dance form has given them a much needed reprieve in the wake of the pandemic.

22 Dec

FILM-NEWS OF THE WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

Tom Hanks talks about Western movie 'News of the World'

Tom Hanks talks about making his first Western movie in "News of the World."

22 Dec